MXGP Spain: De Wolf Wins As Everts Shines At Lugo Mudfest

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing emerged from the mud and mayhem of Lugo, Spain, with another MX2 overall victory in hand, as Kay de Wolf delivered a champion’s ride to extend his title lead to fifteen points after round 8 of the 2025 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship.

Nestled in the forested hills of Galicia, the 1550-metre track in Lugo presented a dark-soiled, high-speed challenge. Saturday saw ideal conditions, with overcast skies and perfect dirt allowing riders to show their pace. But everything changed overnight. Torrential rain transformed the venue into a sticky, technical quagmire for Sunday’s races, testing every rider’s resolve.

Kay de Wolf, who entered the weekend five points clear at the top of the standings, proved why he’s wearing the red plate. In the opening moto, he got off to a strong start and quickly moved from fifth to third, then charged into the lead by lap two. Controlling the race from the front, de Wolf fended off pressure from teammate Everts, ultimately taking the chequered flag 1.6 seconds ahead to claim his fourth moto win of the season and the 20th of his career.

Sunday’s second MX2 moto was an all-out scrap. A poor start left de Wolf buried in 16th, but the Dutchman mounted an incredible charge. By lap nine he was already battling for seventh and, with just three laps to go, made a decisive double pass on Everts and rival Benistant to jump into fourth. It was enough to clinch the overall victory on the day-his fifth podium in a row, and seventh from eight rounds this season.

Liam Everts, currently fourth in the standings, rode with determination all weekend. After a strong qualifying showing on Saturday, Everts pushed hard in MX2’s opening moto. He moved into second on lap nine and shadowed de Wolf until the finish, making it a Nestaan 1-2 and giving the team a massive result in difficult conditions.

The second moto saw Everts inside the top five early on before a small crash dropped him to sixth. He clawed back to fourth by the final lap, but ultimately crossed the line in sixth, taking fourth overall for the weekend.

With the series approaching midpoint, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing remains firmly in control of the MX2 title fight. The team now prepares for round nine in France on the 25th May, where de Wolf will aim to defend his growing lead.

#1 – Kay de Wolf: “The first moto was pretty easy – I got into second position early on in the race. I waited a bit before I passed Thibault, and then I led the rest of the race. Liam was pushing me towards the end – he did a great job there. In the second moto, I don’t really know what happened at the start; I just banged bars with other riders at the start, and that basically dropped me to last. I just tried to work my way up and kept pushing to the end – and it paid off! In the last three laps I made four more passes, so that was a crazy second moto! I want to thank the team and everybody around me – my girlfriend, my family, everybody supporting me at home – I really appreciate it!”



#26 – Liam Everts: “Overall, there were positives to take from the weekend. I really wanted to be on the podium again, especially after how strong I felt in the first race. The second moto just didn’t go to plan – a small mistake in those conditions makes a big difference. Still, I gave everything I had, and I’m proud of how we kept pushing as a team. We’ll take the lessons and come back swinging in France.”



Results – 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Eight:

MX2 – Overall:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 43pts; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 41pts; 3. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 37pts; 4. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 37pts; 6. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 33pts; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 41pts; 3. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 37pts;6. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 33pts;

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:41.232; 2. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 34:42.870; 3. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 34:56.403;5. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 35:24.173; 6. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 35:31.801;8. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 36:04.860;

MX2 – Moto Two:

1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:30.697; 2. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 34:32.888; 3. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 34:34.505; 4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:37.674; 6. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 34:40.878;

MX2 – Standings:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 380pts; 2. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 365pts; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 359pts; 4. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 313pts; 6. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 264pts; 28. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) 6pts;