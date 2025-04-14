MXGP Trentino: De Wolf Extends Championship Lead as Everts Battles Setbacks

Round five of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship took Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing to the spectacular Crossodromo Ciclamino in Pietramurata, where the team rode out highs and lows – mirroring the dramatic backdrop of the Dolomite mountains.

Dry conditions on Saturday saw Liam Everts make an immediate statement in MX2 qualifying. The Belgian impressed with sharp early pace, climbing into second on the opening lap before taking the lead with three laps to go. He held firm to claim his first qualifying race win of the season in commanding style. Team mate Kay de Wolf, fresh off a dominant double victory in Sardinia, kept things controlled with a measured ride to fifth, doing exactly what was needed to carry the red plate into the final day of racing.

Sunday brought cooler temperatures and a very light drizzle, adding slickness to an already challenging surface – and drama followed quickly. De Wolf suffered a messy start in the first moto, dropping to ninth off the gate, but launched an aggressive recovery.

By the end of lap one, he had clawed back three positions. Smooth and precise, he picked off rival Davide Braceras on lap three and began reeling in his teammate, Everts. With Andrea Adamo faltering and Lata dropping back mid-race, both Husqvarna riders moved up the order.

On lap 12, de Wolf made a textbook move on team mate Everts across the triple jump to grab third, then mounted a thrilling late charge – catching and passing Adamo on the final lap to steal second place in spectacular fashion. A performance worthy of a championship leader.

Everts, meanwhile, held strong in the top four throughout the race. After launching into fourth off the start, he pushed hard in pursuit of Adamo before eventually conceding a position to de Wolf. He brought it home in fourth, adding valuable points to his title tally.

The second moto brought contrasting fortunes. Heartbreak struck early for Everts, who was forced to retire on lap one after contact with de Wolf’s rear wheel sent him to the ground. While thankfully uninjured, the crash caused a broken throttle cable, leaving the Belgian rider unable to continue. The mechanical issue brought a premature end to what had started as a promising weekend. Everts finished his weekend at Trentino in 13th overall.

De Wolf, meanwhile, showed his class once again. After starting eighth, he pushed up to fourth by lap four and began applying pressure on title rival Simon Längenfelder. The pair traded lap times with near-identical pace, but de Wolf couldn’t quite find a way through. He crossed the line in fourth, wrapping up a consistent 2-4 scorecard that earned him second overall and – most crucially – extended his championship lead.

With five rounds down, Kay de Wolf continues to wear the red plate with authority. While Trentino dealt Liam Everts a tough blow – meaning he slipped to fourth in the championship – his pace shows he’s still very much in the title conversation. Next up is the MXGP of Switzerland on the 21st April.

#1 – Kay de Wolf: “I felt strong all weekend and showed great speed in both motos. The starts weren’t ideal, so I had to fight through the pack each time, but I stayed calm, made good passes, and kept things consistent. I’m happy to take second overall and, most importantly, extend my lead in the championship. I’ve still got the red plate and I’m already looking forward to keeping that momentum going in Switzerland.”



#26 – Liam Everts: “It’s frustrating to end the weekend like that, especially after such a strong qualifying and a solid first moto. I felt good on the bike and was confident going into the second moto, but unfortunately, after the crash on the first lap, the throttle cable was damaged and I couldn’t continue. It’s tough to take, but that’s racing sometimes. I’m staying focused – there’s a long season ahead and I’ll come back fighting in Switzerland.”



Results – 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Five:

MX2 – Overall:

1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 42pts; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 42pts; 3. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 34pts; 4. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 34pts; 7. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 26pts; 13. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 18pts;

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Camden McLellan (Triumph) 35:08.624; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:11.651; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 35:13.234; 4. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 35:20.534; 7. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 35:51.493;9. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 36:02.049;



MX2 – Moto Two:

4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:51.499; 7. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 35:32.043; DNF. Liam Everts (Husqvarna); 1. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 37:47.031; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:48.853; 3. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 34:50.545;7. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 35:32.043;

MX2 – Standings:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 231pts; 2. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 219pts; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 213pts; 4. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 203pts; 6. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 169pts; 27. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) 6pts;