National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) – Round 3 at Glen Helen

National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) – Round 3

Round 3 of the NGPC series at Glen Helen in Southern California saw Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Austin Walton rocket to a spectacular second-place finish, keeping the pressure on aboard his Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 450.

Walton was hampered by a slow start in muddy conditions, completing the opening lap in fifth, and then working his way forward from there. As the checkered flag flew, he claimed a close runner-up result for his first podium this season.

said Walton. "I messed up the start, but we were able to rebound well from there, I charged hard and was smart – the track was brutal in those early stages. We got into a groove, I kept getting faster and faster, and finding points on the track where we could make passes. I'm definitely happy with my performance, even if it was frustrating knowing that I was that close to winning, but we are satisfied and now we'll get ready for the next one."

It was a stronger start to the day for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Dalton Shirey as he was positioned second at the end of lap one, eventually picking up an eighth-place finish at race’s end and logging more Pro Class points for the weekend.

Pro Class Results

1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

2. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Cole Martinez (Honda)

…

8. Dalton Shirey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing was out in force this weekend in the Grand National Cross Country Championship (GNCC) and National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC), where Korie Steede and Austin Walton both managed convincing podium results in their respective categories across the two series.