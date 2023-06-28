Nestaan-MX and Husqvarna team for FIM Motocross World Championship

Excited to build on the successful base that has been established, Husqvarna Factory Racing is thrilled to announce that a contract extension has been agreed with Nestaan-MX. The new contract will ensure that Nestaan-MX will continue to act as Husqvarna Motorcycles’ official factory team in the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Nestaan-MX, which is owned by Kay Hennekens, has been a staple in the Grand Prix paddock for some time now. Rasmus Jorgensen is in his fourth year as the team manager of the successful squad that is run out of a state-of-the-art facility in Belgium. Jorgensen has played an active role in the development of many riders and will ensure that Nestaan-MX remains a place where young athletes blossom.

Currently represented by a talented trio in the MX2 division, Nestaan-MX has title aspirations. Kay de Wolf has held the red plate already this term and is twenty-two points adrift of the series leader now that the halfway point has been overcome. Competing alongside de Wolf underneath the Nestaan-MX banner, Lucas Coenen just won his first Grand Prix with a brilliant sweep of the first Indonesian round. Roan van de Moosdijk, the third rider on the team, has also won a moto this year and finished on the podium twice.

Robert Jonas (Head of Motorsport, Off-Road): "Nestaan-MX's an exquisite example of an elite team, as the knowledge and infrastructure that is in place is phenomenal. Their current results act as proof of what they can do with exciting talents. Those factors, as well as their drive to succeed, mean that the Nestaan-MX team is a brilliant partner for Husqvarna Factory Racing."

Rasmus Jorgensen (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager): “Representing a manufacturer as prestigious as Husqvarna Motorcycles is an honour. The passion to win a world championship with the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team burns brighter than ever and I am so excited for the years of success that lie ahead. Thank you to all involved in Austria, as well as our team in Belgium, for their endless support and confidence.”