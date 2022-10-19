MotoGP Season on high following sensational victory achieved by Alex Rins

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 19.

Team Suzuki Ecstar enter the penultimate round of the season on a high following the sensational victory achieved by Alex Rins just days ago in Australia. The next stop is Sepang in Malaysia, a technical track which throws everything at the riders from tight turns to seemingly endless straights, and the weather usually has a say too!

Rins had the dream return to his favourite circuit last time out, standing on the top step of the podium in Phillip Island after a dramatic battle with Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia, and giving Suzuki a reason to smile after what’s been an emotional and tumultuous year. Rins enjoys the challenges of Sepang, having previously scored a MotoGP podium at the circuit in 2018 with second place, and fifth on the series’ last visit to Malaysia in 2019.

Joan Mir was unlucky last time out when a faulty manometer (tyre pressure gauge) put paid to his race after few laps. He valiantly held on to 18th place but had potential for a much higher result on his comeback ride. Mir won at Sepang back in his Moto3 days, and managed 10th on his MotoGP debut at the track in 2019, his only MotoGP race at this circuit. After the disappointments of the last few weeks, he’s hoping for a strong result on his penultimate ride with the GSX-RR.

Alex Rins:

“I’m still taking in the happiness from the last race, it was a real pleasure to celebrate a victory with my team again after such a long time, and the Australian GP will remain in my heart. But it’s time to move on to Malaysia now. Sepang is always a challenge, especially when it rains! But with myself and my bike feeling good, I’m hopeful of another strong result this Sunday.”

Joan Mir:

“Obviously I want to put last weekend behind me. While I was very happy for the team with Alex’s win, my own race was a bit of a disaster. Anyway, these things happen, and hopefully this next race in Sepang will run a lot more smoothly. My ankle is feeling stronger by the day, and even though this is a very technical circuit, I’m quite confident that I’ll feel good and be able to have a nice result.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“As I said last Sunday, it was quite a mixed feeling for us in Australia. Alex’s victory was something beautiful and a fantastic reward to everyone for all their hard work, but we obviously felt upset for Joan because we know he could’ve had a strong race. This weekend we want to see both Suzukis up there, and we know that this track is a tough one, but we’ll give it everything.”