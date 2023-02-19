Impressive start to the Main Event Supercross Oakland

An equally impressive start to the Main Event saw the two-time 450SX champion jump into P2 through the first turn, before he lost a position soon afterward. Webb turned the heat up on the closing laps to reclaim second, and closed the gap on the leader to within one second as they crossed the finish-line.
Cooper Webb: “After last weekend, I just had the belief back and it was important to have that momentum, so tonight’s second-place result was good. At the beginning of the Main Event, I felt like I lacked the pace and couldn’t catch the two guys out front, but I stuck to my laps and began feeling really good at the end when I found some great lines and the track came to me late in the race. A mistake from the leader on the last lap meant we got close to another win, but I pushed hard tonight and I’m proud of that.”
Despite an 11th pick of the starting gate following qualifying, Plessinger and his 2023 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION charged to a fourth-place result in the Heat race, after running as high as second in the opening laps.
Plessinger was fourth off the start of the Main Event, but moved back to sixth at the end of the opening lap. From there, he steadily worked his way forward, moving into fourth position on lap nine and holding that position to the checkered flag. That result sees him ranked fifth in points.
Aaron Plessinger: “The day started a little rough as I wasn’t gelling with the track, but we made some changes for the Heat race and I finished fourth. The team came together and made another adjustment I really wanted to make, and I got a really good start in the Main Event. I kept it steady and made a few passes, but then caught up to a few lapped riders and rode a fairly quiet rest of the race. I’ve been pretty consistent with a fourth, a third and a fourth over the past three weekends, and I’m happy with that, so we look forward to the next one!”
Oakland saw the 250SX Western Regional series resume, with Vohland ending qualifying in 12th position. A near-perfect jump off the gate saw Vohland and his 2023 KTM 250 SX-F lead the opening laps on his way to a solid runner-up result.
After rounding the first turn of the Main Event in sixth, Vohland made a quick pass for fifth on the first lap, but lost a couple of positions midway through the race. As the track became more technical, he opted for a safe approach and was rewarded with a seventh at what was his home round on the schedule. He’s now P8 in the championship standings.
Maximus Vohland: “I started the night with a holeshot in my Heat race, led some laps and had a good battle before finishing a solid second. In the Main Event I got off to a top-five start, but I just struggled in the whoops and I couldn’t get comfortable or settle into a rhythm, so I dropped a couple of positions. I have four weeks to work on some weaknesses and try to improve before Seattle.”
Next Race: February 25 – Arlington, Texas
Results 450SX Class – Oakland
1. Eli Tomac (USA), Yamaha, 19 laps
2. Cooper Webb (USA), KTM, +0.881
3. Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, +13.251
4. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, +17.136
OTHER KTM
13. Josh Hill (USA), KTM
14. Justin Hill (USA), KTM
20. Kevin Moranz (USA), KTM
Standings 450SX Class 2023 after 6 of 17 rounds
1. Eli Tomac, 139 points
2. Cooper Webb, 132
3. Chase Sexton, 132
OTHER KTM
5. Aaron Plessinger, 104
14. Justin Hill, 49
17. Josh Hill, 24
18. Kevin Moranz, 21
26. Marvin Musquin, 11
Results 250SX West Class – Oakland
1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 15 laps
2. RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, +16.160
3. Cameron McAdoo (USA), Kawasaki, +22.128
OTHER KTM
7. Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM
21. Derek Kelley (USA), KTM
Standings 250SX West Class 2023 after 4 of 9 rounds
1. Jett Lawrence, 101 points
2. RJ Hampshire, 81
3. Cameron McAdoo, 80
OTHER KTM
8. Maximus Vohland, 52
12. Derek Kelley, 45
17. Joshua Varize, 13
26. Hunter Cross, 4
28. Max Miller, 3