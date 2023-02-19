Impressive start to the Main Event Supercross Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb has moved into second position in the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship standings after a hard-fought second-place performance in Oakland, as 450SX team-mate Aaron Plessinger was once again strong on his way to P4. In the 250SX West division, Maximus Vohland put in a consistent performance at his home race to claim seventh.

Webb put his fifth-place qualifying time aboard the 2023 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to good use by launching to the front of his Heat race. After absorbing pressure for the first half of the race, a small error in the whoops saw him drop two positions, before he regrouped to finish third.

An equally impressive start to the Main Event saw the two-time 450SX champion jump into P2 through the first turn, before he lost a position soon afterward. Webb turned the heat up on the closing laps to reclaim second, and closed the gap on the leader to within one second as they crossed the finish-line.

Cooper Webb: “After last weekend, I just had the belief back and it was important to have that momentum, so tonight’s second-place result was good. At the beginning of the Main Event, I felt like I lacked the pace and couldn’t catch the two guys out front, but I stuck to my laps and began feeling really good at the end when I found some great lines and the track came to me late in the race. A mistake from the leader on the last lap meant we got close to another win, but I pushed hard tonight and I’m proud of that.”

Despite an 11th pick of the starting gate following qualifying, Plessinger and his 2023 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION charged to a fourth-place result in the Heat race, after running as high as second in the opening laps.

Plessinger was fourth off the start of the Main Event, but moved back to sixth at the end of the opening lap. From there, he steadily worked his way forward, moving into fourth position on lap nine and holding that position to the checkered flag. That result sees him ranked fifth in points.

Aaron Plessinger: “The day started a little rough as I wasn’t gelling with the track, but we made some changes for the Heat race and I finished fourth. The team came together and made another adjustment I really wanted to make, and I got a really good start in the Main Event. I kept it steady and made a few passes, but then caught up to a few lapped riders and rode a fairly quiet rest of the race. I’ve been pretty consistent with a fourth, a third and a fourth over the past three weekends, and I’m happy with that, so we look forward to the next one!”

Oakland saw the 250SX Western Regional series resume, with Vohland ending qualifying in 12th position. A near-perfect jump off the gate saw Vohland and his 2023 KTM 250 SX-F lead the opening laps on his way to a solid runner-up result.

After rounding the first turn of the Main Event in sixth, Vohland made a quick pass for fifth on the first lap, but lost a couple of positions midway through the race. As the track became more technical, he opted for a safe approach and was rewarded with a seventh at what was his home round on the schedule. He’s now P8 in the championship standings.

Maximus Vohland: “I started the night with a holeshot in my Heat race, led some laps and had a good battle before finishing a solid second. In the Main Event I got off to a top-five start, but I just struggled in the whoops and I couldn’t get comfortable or settle into a rhythm, so I dropped a couple of positions. I have four weeks to work on some weaknesses and try to improve before Seattle.”

Next Race: February 25 – Arlington, Texas

Results 450SX Class – Oakland

1. Eli Tomac (USA), Yamaha, 19 laps

2. Cooper Webb (USA), KTM, +0.881

3. Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, +13.251

4. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, +17.136

OTHER KTM

13. Josh Hill (USA), KTM

14. Justin Hill (USA), KTM

20. Kevin Moranz (USA), KTM

Standings 450SX Class 2023 after 6 of 17 rounds

1. Eli Tomac, 139 points

2. Cooper Webb, 132

3. Chase Sexton, 132

OTHER KTM

5. Aaron Plessinger, 104

14. Justin Hill, 49

17. Josh Hill, 24

18. Kevin Moranz, 21

26. Marvin Musquin, 11

Results 250SX West Class – Oakland

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 15 laps

2. RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, +16.160

3. Cameron McAdoo (USA), Kawasaki, +22.128

OTHER KTM

7. Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM

21. Derek Kelley (USA), KTM

Standings 250SX West Class 2023 after 4 of 9 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 101 points

2. RJ Hampshire, 81

3. Cameron McAdoo, 80

OTHER KTM

8. Maximus Vohland, 52

12. Derek Kelley, 45

17. Joshua Varize, 13

26. Hunter Cross, 4

28. Max Miller, 3