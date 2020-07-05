New Team for Yamaha MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship

The riders chosen to compete for top MXGP honours aboard the Factory YZ450FM are a potent mix. Two-time MX2 silver medalist Jeremy Seewer lines up alongside Swiss compatriot Arnaud Tonus and twelve-time Grand Prix winner Gautier Paulin. Between this dynamite trio are more than one hundred pieces of podium silverware, including over thirty-five Grand Prix race wins and nineteen Grand Prix victories.

The youngest of the trio, Seewer, is a five-time MX2 race winner. He made his premier class debut in 2018 with the team, going from strength to strength to record his best result so far of second place in the 2019 MXGP World Championship. Tonus, an MX2 race winner famed for his smooth riding style, battled injury in 2018 but made a remarkable comeback to end 2019 as a six-time podium finisher. Frenchman Paulin is a four-time MX2 race winner himself, and since debuting in the premier class in 2012 has won eight Grands Prix. On top of these achievements, he has helped his nation to five gold medals at the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations.

With one of the field’s strongest line-ups on one of the most competitive machines, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team pose tough competition for 2020 and beyond as they continue Yamaha’s motocross legacy.