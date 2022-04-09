Sunnyvale, Calif., April 8, 2022 – The opening day of Danilo Petrucci’s MotoAmerica career started in splendid style as the Italian superstar finished third overall after two qualifying sessions today at Circuit of The Americas.



Former double MotoGP race winner Petrucci completed a mammoth 34 laps across three official timed sessions in Texas for round one of the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, steadily closing the gap to Yamaha’s Jake Gagne and Mathew Scholtz to finally end the day 0.338 seconds off the leader.



The result is an exceptional one for Petrucci and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team as Petrucci gets used to the control Dunlop tires and the demands of the factory-backed Ducati Panigale V4 SBK after a career largely spent on prototype machinery in MotoGP.



Qualifying 2 Results—Top 5

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 2:08.450

P2 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 2:08.484

P3 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 2:08.788

P4 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 2:09.724

P5 – Hector Barbera (BMW) 2:09.999



Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9): “I am very happy because today was the first real day on the bike and everything is new for me, even down to the format for qualifying and the soft tire,” Petrucci said. “We suffered a little with chatter so we are searching for the right feeling from the rear of the bike but, anyway, I think the pace we have is very good. I am enjoying the challenge. The bike is really nice to ride and for sure I want to enjoy tomorrow. The track conditions will be pretty good so I cannot wait to go racing.”



Race one of the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship season from Austin, TX, will commence at 5:15 p.m. CDT.