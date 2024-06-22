Piaggio Group: Michele Colaninno elected ACEM President

Milan, 11 June 2024 – Michele Colaninno, Chief Executive Officer of the Piaggio Group (PIA.MI), has been elected for a second term as President of ACEM (Association des Constructeurs Européens de Motocycles), the European motorcycle industry association based in Brussels, to which all the world motorcycle and scooter groups belong.

“The market and urban environments are changing fast, and mobility is evolving. This is a challenge for the industry, but also an opportunity not to be lost: sustainability, connectivity, safety and competitiveness are the key points of our agenda and the ACEM Manifesto,” commented Michele Colaninno. “Geopolitics will make 2024 a crucial year for political and commercial stability: the elections in Europe, the USA and India will set the course for the coming decades. In this scenario, transport and mobility are a decisive factor for development and the quality of life. Scooters and motorcycles offer different solutions for society’s new needs in urban and rural areas. At ACEM we shall continue to engage with European, national and local bodies in the interests of clients and private individuals,” he added.

In addition to his positions in the Piaggio Group, Michele Colaninno, who was born in 1976, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Immsi Group, an industrial holding active in the financial, real estate and industrial sectors listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ISM.MI), with revenues of more than 2 billion euro.

Mr Colaninno’s confirmation as ACEM President coincides with the restructuring of the association, which has also named three Vice-Presidents: Stefan Pierer (CEO of KTM AG), Markus Flasch (CEO of BMW Motorrad) and Vito Cicchetti (Branch President of Honda Motor Europe Ltd.).