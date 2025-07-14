Pirelli takes on the new Brno asphalt with two development rear tyres for Moto2

· The Grand Prix of Czechia returns to the Motorcycle World Championship calendar five years after the last GP and does so with a completely new asphalt which was laid in the spring and has seen several riders have the opportunity to test at the beginning of July during private tests. The test showed that the new asphalt has smoothed out the roughness and now offers a homogeneous surface and a good level of grip. This should allow the riders to significantly improve their lap times compared to the past. · Pirelli, which will race for the first time at Brno with the Moto2™ and Moto3™ riders, in the light of the information gathered during the tests has decided to tackle the new asphalt with two rear development solutions intended for the Moto2™ riders. The softest is the soft E0125, which made its debut at Silverstone and was also brought to Aragón and Assen, always being the most used rear tyre. This option uses the same tread compound as the standard SC0 soft, but a different structure developed to further increase stability and ensure even more consistent performance over distance. The second rear option is the medium D0922, which so far has only been brought to Germany last weekend where it was used by all the riders in the race and also in all sessions. Both solutions can be combined with the soft SC1 and medium SC2 at the front. · For Moto3™, on the other hand, the reference tyre allocation for this season is confirmed, i.e. SC1 soft and SC2 medium for both the front and rear in the amount of 8 tyres per rider for each compound. · After the GP, the riders of both classes will stop in Brno for two days of official testing. Pirelli will provide Moto2™ riders with a new front option while for Moto3™ there will be two new front tyres to test. A circuit that we know well but with an asphalt to discover “We know the Brno circuit because we have raced there several times with the Superbike World Championship, the last in 2018, but this represents our absolute debut on this track with the Moto2™ and Moto3™ riders and, above all, with the new asphalt. To be fair, at the beginning of the month several riders carried out private tests and we have already collected a lot of information about the new surface which would seem to be very smooth and fast and with a good level of grip. Historically, Brno has always been a rather demanding circuit for the front and, more generally, for wear on the right side of the tyres and this aspect seems to be confirmed even after the resurfacing. For Moto2™ we have therefore decided to bring two development rears, the E0125 in the soft compound and the D0922 as the medium, which we have already seen in action successfully in previous GPs this year and which should ensure the riders optimal performance on this track. We will see which of the two options will be more appreciated by the riders. After the Grand Prix we will have two days of testing on this track with teams and riders from both classes and, in this case, we have decided to focus our development work on the fronts: we will have three new tyres, one for Moto2™ and two for Moto3™, which can be tested by all the riders who will take part in the testing days”.