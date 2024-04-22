Podium results: 2024 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series and National Hare & Hound Championship NHHA

Podium results in the 2024 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series and National Hare & Hound Championship (NHHA) marked a strong weekend out for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders, led by Craig DeLong and Korie Steede back east, while Austin Walton was in front-running form once again on the west coast.

U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 4

Round 4 of the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series saw De Long ride his Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 350 to third position in the Pro 1 Class and overall. He overcame a relatively slow start to the weekend on Saturday to work his way back into podium contention for P3 when the final checkered flag flew, also maintaining third in the standings.

DeLong recalled. "I wished I was closer to the front, but I was in the race for third. I started slow, but clawed my way back – we have to improve on our pace in the early stages and really get up toward the front sooner." "It was good racing all weekend,"

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Steede factored toward the front of the Pro Women’s Class again this weekend, finishing second on combined times after picking up a share of test wins on her Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 250. She is currently P2 in the championship order at halfway.

said Steede. "Overall, it was a really good round for us and we're improving every weekend," "I hit the ground a few too many times on Saturday and again a few times today, so we will have to clean those up and I think we can be there."

Pro 1 Class Results

1. Johnny Girroir, KTM

2. Liam Draper, YAM

3. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Pro Women Class Results

1. Brandy Richards, KTM

2. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Rachel Gutish, SCO



National Hare & Hound Championship – Round 4

With reigning National Hare & Hound Championship number one Dalton Shirey sidelined while continuing his recovery from injuries sustained last time out, all eyes were on Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Walton on Saturday as he inched closer in the point standings.

Walton has been on the podium at all four rounds to date in 2024, equipped with the Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 450, and after racing to third position in Jericho, Utah, he’s moved to within two points of the Pro Class championship lead with only two races remaining.

Walton commented. "I knew the start was going to be critical this weekend with all the dust and we were better there," "I felt good, was able to put in a good performance and we're evaluating everything every weekend – I'm good in the fast stuff, just gotta keep working in the tighter sections. We keep getting on the podium, just have to get on that top step now, so we'll go back to the drawing board and make it happen!"

Pro Class Results

1. Tyler Lynn, HON

2. Joseph Wasson, BET

3. Austin Walton, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Upcoming Offroad Races – April 2024

4/28: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 6

4/28: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 5

4/28: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 3