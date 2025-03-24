RED BULL KTM CELEBRATES TRIPLE PODIUM RESULTS IN BIRMINGHAM SUPERCROSS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton raced to his third victory of the season at Round 10 of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship, posting a convincing scorecard of results across the three-race Triple Crown format in Birmingham. 450SX teammate Aaron Plessinger and defending 250SX East Champion Tom Vialle also claimed podium results tonight.

Equipped with his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Sexton registered the fastest time in the afternoon qualifying sessions, applying the perfect balance of throttle control and aggression on the dry, hard-packed Protective Stadium circuit.

With his starts dialed throughout the night, Sexton was inside the top three during the opening lap of each Race and converted his track position to victory in the opening two encounters. A measured second-place ride in Race 3 was enough to capture the overall.

In terms of the championship standings, Sexton now sits eight points down on the series lead as Supercross heads to Seattle for Round 10 next weekend.

Chase Sexton: “It’s really nice to get the monkey off my back tonight – it feels like I haven’t won in forever! Getting good starts and the first two race wins was super-important, but it reminded me quickly when RJ [Hampshire] got caught up at the start in Race 3 that anything can happen, so I locked in on executing that start as well. From there, I rode my own race in the last one, tried not to do anything stupid and learn from previous mistakes, but I always thrive in these last eight races, so I’m stoked to kick things off this way.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Plessinger featured prominently during the Alabama event, powering his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to the opening two Triple Crown holeshots.

After collecting a commendable 2-3-5 scorecard, ‘The Cowboy’ earned third position on the night, which continues his recent run of mid-season form.

Aaron Plessinger: “These last couple of races have given me a lot more confidence, and that’s showing in my starts, which put me in a really good position tonight. Ever since Daytona I feel like we’ve been rolling, it gave me the belief that I can run with the boys at the front, and that’s everything to me. So, that combined with the work we’re doing at the Baker’s Factory, means we’re in a really good spot right now!”

250SX East Class number one Vialle also returned to action in Birmingham following the mid-series break, with the ever-consistent Frenchman powering his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to 2-5-3 results across each race, claiming third overall on the night and extending his championship points lead as a result.

Tom Vialle: “I felt great from the first practice on the track, I pretty much didn’t change my bike all day aside from a couple of clickers. I want that win, believe me, but I’m also letting it come to me. We’re in a great spot in the championship, although I train during the week to win, so we’ll get back to work during this weekend off for us to try and click one off.”

Next Race: March 29 – Seattle, Washington

Results 450SX Class – Birmingham

1. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

2. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

3. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

9. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

11. Justin Hill (KTM)

20. Tristan Lane (KTM)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 10 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 211 points

2. Chase Sexton, 203

3. Ken Roczen, 184

4. Malcolm Stewart, 162

7. Justin Barcia, 142

8. Aaron Plessinger, 125

9. Justin Hill, 125

Results 250SX East Class – Birmingham

1. Nate Thrasher (Yamaha)

2. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)

3. Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

18. Crockett Myers (KTM)

20. Gage Linville (KTM)

Standings 250SX East Class 2025 after 5 of 10 rounds

1. Tom Vialle, 99 points

2. RJ Hampshire, 89

3. Seth Hammaker, 86