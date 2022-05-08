Resigns or Re-Signs for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Champions

Fresh off of clinching his second premier-class title last weekend, Tomac put ink to paper today at the season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will return with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad for the 2023 supercross season. It was a stellar debut season for the Coloradan, who rode his Yamaha YZ450F to seven victories, including an impressive five-race win streak and also a record-breaking sixth victory at the legendary Daytona International Speedway. Tomac is now focused on returning to full fitness for the approaching outdoor season, which kicks off in three weeks’ time.

Ferrandis returns next year for his seventh season with the team, where he has enjoyed a stellar tenure with back-to-back 250SX West Championships, the 2020 250MX Championship, and the 2021 450MX Championship. Last year the rookie put himself in elite company by taking the premier class title a weekend early at the penultimate Pro Motocross round in Pala, California. The Frenchman also showed speed this season in Supercross, scoring a podium finish with his teammate in San Diego, but unfortunately, was later sidelined with an injury. Back to full fitness, Ferrandis has his sights set on defending his number-one plate in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.