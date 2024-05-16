Rocky and dusty West Hare Scramble in Prineville Oregon

The third round of the West Hare Scramble was in Prineville, Oregon. The conditions were rocky and dusty which made it quite difficult to ride. The key was to go fast with a bit of caution on this track to keep the bike upright. Team rider, Joe Wasson got a decent start but got pushed back to fifth place in the first couple of corners. Then a couple of minutes later he crashed pretty hard, needing a moment to gather himself and change his handlebars, Wasson got going again. He ended up finishing sixth place in the pro class. His teammate Zane Roberts had better luck staying up on two wheels. He got a third-place start but then lost a position after his first pit stop. However, by the time the rider he was battling for third place stopped for his pit stop, Roberts had closed the gap and was able to take the position from him and then pull away. Roberts held on to third place to finish the race and earn a spot on the podium.
Results:
Zane Roberts » 3rd Place » Pro Class
Joe Wasson » 6th Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“Round three of the AMA West Hare Scrambles was pretty solid for me. After biking the course on Saturday, I knew the start was going to be key here due to the dust. I executed a pretty decent start and ended up slotting into third place. A difference in pit strategy dropped me to fourth briefly but after that, I was back into third where I stayed for the remainder of the rocky and dusty race.”
Factory 480 RR
“This weekend was rough. I took a hard crash the first five minutes of the race from hitting a rock in the dust. I finished the first lap with mangled bars and a headache but I got them changed out and survived the rest of the race. Rough day at the office!”
