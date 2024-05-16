Rocky and dusty West Hare Scramble in Prineville Oregon

Roberts Earns a Podium Spot in Oregon The third round of the West Hare Scramble was in Prineville, Oregon. The conditions were rocky and dusty which made it quite difficult to ride. The key was to go fast with a bit of caution on this track to keep the bike upright. Team rider, Joe Wasson got a decent start but got pushed back to fifth place in the first couple of corners. Then a couple of minutes later he crashed pretty hard, needing a moment to gather himself and change his handlebars, Wasson got going again. He ended up finishing sixth place in the pro class. His teammate Zane Roberts had better luck staying up on two wheels. He got a third-place start but then lost a position after his first pit stop. However, by the time the rider he was battling for third place stopped for his pit stop, Roberts had closed the gap and was able to take the position from him and then pull away. Roberts held on to third place to finish the race and earn a spot on the podium.