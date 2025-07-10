Round 11 of the 2025 season for the Ducati Lenovo Team in Germany

The MotoGP paddock stops in Saxony for the 11th round of 2025. The Sachsenring track, in fact, the shortest of the entire calendar with just 3.67 km, hosts the German GP. Since 1998, three Ducati triumphs were signed here respectively by Stoner in 2008, Martin in ’23 and Bagnaia last year.

Coming from three perfect GPs with a full haul of 37 points, Marc Márquez is preparing for an attacking weekend. Winner for 8 consecutive times in the Premier Class on the German track (from 2013 to 2021 – in 2020 we not raced here due to the Covid19 pandemic) which, thanks to its 10 left-hand turns, best showcases his riding style, Marc aims to put his first seal with the Desmosedici GP.

Closer to the fastest group and coming from another important podium finish in Netherlands, Francesco Bagnaia is back at work to further close the gap and find the right confidence on his Ducati.

For both, the appointment is on Friday July 11th, at 10:45 local time, for the first free practice session.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (307 points)

“It will be a decidedly more attacking weekend. Mugello and Assen, at least on paper, were not tracks that were extremely favorable to my style. We managed everything as best we could, gradually, without overdoing and we brought home the maximum points available. Here at the Sachsenring, however, the story is a bit different: this track is congenial to my riding style and this is a point that I have to fully exploit. Compared to the previous GPs, we will be more attacking”.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (181 points)

“In Assen we made further steps forward both in qualifying and in the long race. In the Sprint I struggled a bit more but also on this occasion, like in Mugello, I started very strong and did a good first part of the race. Then in the battle, I started to lose confidence on the front and I had to raise the pace. Sachsenring is a very particular track, we need to understand where we can be compared to the fastest”.

Circuit Information

Country: Germany

Name: Sachsenring

Fastest lap: Martin (Ducati), 01:20.667 (163.8 km/h) – 2024

Circuit record: Martin (Ducati), 01:19.423 (166.3 km/h) – 2024

Maximum speed: Acosta (KTM), 306.8 km/h – 2024

Track length: 3.67 km

Sprint race distance: 15 laps (55.05 km)

Race distance: 30 laps (110.13 km)

Turns: 13 (3 right, 10 left)

2024 Results

GP Podium: 1° Bagnaia (Ducati); 2° M. Márquez (Ducati), 3° A. Márquez (Ducati)

Pole Position: Martin (Ducati), 01:19.423 (166.3 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Martin (Ducati), 01:20.667 (163.8 km/h)

Racing Statistics

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 222 (117 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 40 (30 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Podiums: 80 (57 MotoGP + 16 Moto2 + 7 Moto3)

First GP Wins: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 31 (24 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole position: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Great Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Marc Márquez

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 93

GPs Started: 277 (199 x MotoGP, 32 x Moto2, 46 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2013 (MotoGP), Qatar 2011 (Moto2), Spagna 2008 (125cc)

Wins: 94 (68 MotoGP + 16 Moto2 + 10 125cc)

Podiums: 158 (119 MotoGP + 25 Moto2 + 14 125cc)

First GP Wins: Americas 2013 (MotoGP), France 2011 (Moto2), Italy 2010 (125cc)

Pole positions: 100 (72 MotoGP + 14 Moto2 + 14 125cc)

First pole position: Americas 2013 (MotoGP), Great Britain 2011 (Moto2), France 2009 (125cc)

World Titles: 8 (MotoGP 2019, MotoGP 2018, MotoGP 2017, MotoGP 2016, MotoGP 2014, MotoGP 2013, Moto2 2012, 125cc 2010)

Championship Information

Rider Standings

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (307 points)

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (181 points)

Constructors Standings

Ducati – 1st (356 points)

Team Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1st (488 points)