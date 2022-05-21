Round 3: 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship VIRginia International Raceway

Sunnyvale, Calif., May 20, 2022 – Heading into round three of the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at VIRginia International Raceway, Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) had only one practice session at the Alton, Va., track—and that was in the wet.



But this didn’t prevent the former MotoGP rider from getting up to speed Friday during the opening sessions ahead of this week’s double-header at the 3.27-mile circuit. Under sweltering conditions, the Italian completed 29 laps aboard his Panigale V4 R Friday. During the opening practice, he completed 15 laps, posting the third quickest time, a 1:25.411, 1.072 seconds behind Yamaha’s Jake Gagne.



He got nearly a second faster during Qualifying 1, completing 14 laps with a best of 1:24.476. That was once again third fastest and 0.105 of a second behind Gagne. The results were impressive for Petrucci, who has limited track time at VIR.



Qualifying 1 Results—Top 5

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:24.371

P2 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:24.402

P3 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 1:24.476

P4 – Jake Lewis (Suzuki) 1:24.728

P5 – Cameron Petersen 1:24.955



Petrucci, who won three out of four races in two rounds, enters this weekend’s race with a 15-point lead over Scholtz.



Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9)

“It’s unbelievable hot weather here in Virginia. It’s like Malaysia, and I’m sweating like crazy, which takes its toll on the body while riding at pace. With minimal time here, I’m not so used to this track with this different type of tarmac that’s super greasy. The bike is still not perfect, but we did get it close to the top, although we need to tweak a few things. Qualifying and racing will be tough Saturday with this hotter weather. We need to use a softer tire option which means I must manage tire wear more. It’s going to be a tough weekend of racing, but we will do whatever is needed to get the Panigale V4 R on top once again.”



Qualifying 2 will be held on Saturday, May 21 at 10:15 a.m. EDT.