Season-ending round of GNCC was in the great state of Indiana for the Ironman GNCC

The season-ending round of the GNCC was in the great state of Indiana for the Ironman GNCC. Rain days before the event brought almost perfect conditions for the race on Sunday. Evan Smith was unable to race on Sunday due to illness. But Jon Johnson racing in the XC2 class got a great jump at the start and took the Holeshot. He would struggle on the mile of grass track and made a few mistakes through out the race to finish in eighth place on the day. The National Enduro is next up for the east coast team.
Event Results
Jon Johnson
8th Place
Class: XC2
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“Very fast and fun track at the Ironman GNCC. Eighth place on the day I had a few too many mistakes. I am looking forward to the NEPG next weekend. Thank you to the team and all of our amazing sponsors.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Munich. Bruno Spengler (CAN) is the first champion of the IMSA iRacing Pro Series. An early not-at-fault accident saw the BMW driver record a zero-point result at the season finale in Watkins Glen (USA), but […]
May 22, 2020Michael Le PardNewsComments Off on Moto Guzzi Promo $750 off for Military and First Responder Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, Reserves, Fire, Police, EMS, doctors or nurses
Military & First Responder customers who purchase any 2020/Prior model year are eligible to receive an incentive up to $750, applied to the purchase price of the vehicle. This includes United States Army, Navy, Marine, […]
GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team rider, Federico Caricasulo, started the second half of the season as he ended the first, with a win in today’s dramatic World Supersport race in Portimão, which was red flagged […]