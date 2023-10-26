Season-ending round of GNCC was in the great state of Indiana for the Ironman GNCC

Ironman GNCC – Round 12 The season-ending round of the GNCC was in the great state of Indiana for the Ironman GNCC. Rain days before the event brought almost perfect conditions for the race on Sunday. Evan Smith was unable to race on Sunday due to illness. But Jon Johnson racing in the XC2 class got a great jump at the start and took the Holeshot. He would struggle on the mile of grass track and made a few mistakes through out the race to finish in eighth place on the day. The National Enduro is next up for the east coast team.