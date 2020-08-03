Sensational race for Scott Redding at WorldSBK Jerez de la Frontera

Scott Redding and Chaz Davies celebrated in Parc Ferme after finishing first and second respectively in Race 2 at the Pirelli Spanish Round.

It was a sensational race for Scott Redding who started from second place – after his P2 in the Superpole Race – and attacked Rea immediately in the first lap creating a gap that allowed him to dominate the race up to the chequered flag.



Chaz Davies built his result thanks to a valuable second-row start, following his fifth place in the Superpole Race. The Welshman engaged in a duel with Razgatlioglu on lap three, taking third place and chasing Rea who overtook two laps later. Chaz’s pace was excellent and allowed him to take a wide margin to cross the finish line in P2 easily.

Scott Redding consolidates his leadership in the WorldSBK Championship standings with 98 points. Chaz Davies (57 points) gets closer to the fourth position.



WorldSBK Championship Standing – Top 5

P1 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 98

P2 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) 74

P3 – A. Lowes (Kawasaki) 72

P4 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 66

P5 – C. Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 57



P1 – Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“I’m very excited about this weekend. We had two wins, a pole position and a second place. It’s a great result, and for this, I want to thank the whole Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team for putting me in a position to be competitive. The feeling with the bike was great, and I was able to take a good advantage in the first laps. I am very satisfied”.



P2 – Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7)

“I’m very happy to be back on the podium. My goal was to fight for the top three positions in all the races, but unfortunately, I couldn’t do it. I think the start was a key factor in getting this result. I want to thank my team for the great work they have done on the bike since Friday morning. Now we go to Portimao with great enthusiasm and conviction”.



Stefano Cecconi (Team Principal Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“It’s an extraordinary achievement that rewards our work, especially after such a difficult time for everyone. We are delighted with our riders: Scott has achieved great results in the three races, Chaz has always been very incisive and has finally returned on the podium. It’s been a long time since the last one-two, and this makes us proud. Both Ducati Panigale V4 R bikes went very well, demonstrating the goodness of the project. A big thank you to the whole team and all the guys who work at Borgo Panigale and who have allowed us to be so competitive. Now we have to stay focused and work race by race without overthinking about the final result”.