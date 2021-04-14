Sim Racing: BMW Motorsport Media Guide Season 7

BMW i Andretti Motorsport is set to contest its third season as a works team in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which has achieved official FIA World Championship status for the first time ahead of its seventh season.
BMW i Andretti Motorsport will be competing with BMW iFE.21s. Their core is the BMW i drivetrain Racing eDrive03, which is a result of unprecedented close collaboration between production and motorsport engineers. The technology transfer between motorsport and production development is more intensive in the Formula E project than ever before in the history of BMW.
Maximilian Günther will once again be appearing in the #28 car. Jake Dennis will take over the cockpit of the #27 car as he celebrates his Formula E debut at the first races in Diriyah.
The BMW Motorsport media guide provides detailed information on the technology behind the BMW i drivetrain and the BMW iFE.21, as well as background stories on the technology transfer between motor racing and production development, the BMW i Andretti Motorsport Team and the drivers. It is updated with facts and figures on the respective event after each race weekend.
As has been the case since the first
Formula E race in 2014, BMW Group will
once again provide the complete fleet of
safety cars for Formula E as the ‘Official
Vehicle Partner’ for Season 7.
For BMW i and BMW Motorsport, the driving force has always
been the development of innovative technologies in the field of
electromobility, with relevance to series production. The same
experts who are developing production drives for BMW i models
also worked on the drivetrain for the Formula E car, sometimes
in the same production facilities. That’s how the Formula E drive
benefitted from the experience of production engineers during its
development. A development cycle hitherto unprecedented in the
BMW Group saw knowledge gained from Formula E flow directly
back into the development of new BMW i series drivetrains.
Motor racing makes it possible to test new materials, technologies
and working methods under extreme conditions without having to
take limiting factors into consideration. In the seventh year of the
partnership with Formula E and the third year racing with the
BMW i Andretti Motorsport team, BMW Group has essentially
exhausted the opportunities for this form of technology transfer
in the competitive environment of Formula E. The learning effects
are enormous for the fifth generation of E-drives, which are
already on the road in the BMW iX3 (Power consumption in
kWh/100: 17.8-17.5 (NEDC); 19.0-18.6 (WLTP), electric range in km:
450-458 (WLTP))* and will also be used in the BMW iX and in
the BMW i4, as well as other fully-electric car models.
SOME EXAMPLES.
– The control software in the high-voltage range, which controls
the e-motor after the inverter, is used in the BMW Formula E
car, as well as in the current BMW i3, MINI Cooper SE,
BMW iX3, and the coming models, including the
BMW iX and the BMW i4.
– Knowledge gained from the highly complex energy
management in Formula E can also be transferred to series
vehicles when considering how much energy to apply at
which point in the driving cycle, to generate maximum
efficiency and range.
– Tests, competitive racing and further development of
extremely effective cooling technologies and materials
in Formula E contribute to a significant improvement in energy
efficiency for series drivetrains.
– Power density of the e-motor, thanks to very compact design.
– Advance development of silicon carbide technology for future
generations of inverter.
– Advantages of the silicon carbide technology:
• Maximum efficiency through MOSFETS with minimal
switching and conducting losses and an effective cooling
system).
• High gravimetric power density.
• Reduced weight thanks to kevlar housing.
– Increased experience with high-powered transmissions in
Formula E results in the development of a bandage for the
rotor, which also enables increased revs in series.
– Optimised use of the constructed space in the vehicle thanks
to new knowledge about functional integration and packaging
of the drivetrain, including auxiliary units.
– Experience in the handling and operation of 800V voltage
level including safety concepts.
The regulations have remained consistent when compared to Season 6 and
the BMW iFE.21 boasts further detailed optimisations. It has a uniform chassis
as stipulated by Formula E regulations. Some areas have enjoyed continuous
improvement over the course of the past two seasons. For example, the rear
structure was modified significantly thanks to innovative lightweight construction.
The development of parts using generative design methods or 3D printing
technology saved a considerable amount of weight compared with conventional
development and production procedures, and gave the engineers more room
to manoeuvre in terms of the centre of gravity of the car and weight distribution.
For the first time, parts made of fibre-reinforced plastics, which were manufactured
using fibres from sustainable raw materials, are being used in a race car
competing on a works basis for BMW. In the BMW iFE.21, these are parts in
the cooling circuit of the drivetrain, which are made of flax.
KEY SPECS OF THE GEN2 CAR.
– Length: 5,200mm
– Width: 1,800mm
– Height: 1,050mm
– Max. power: 250kW
– Race mode: 200kW
– Acceleration: 0-100 in 2.8 seconds
– Max. power regeneration: 250kW
– Minimum weight (incl. driver and battery): 903kg
BMW i DRIVETRAIN.
BMW expertise lies primarily in the core of the car, the drivetrain.
The characteristic of the BMW Racing eDrive03 was revised based
on the detailed information on the individual racetracks that
the team gathered in the last two seasons, and modified to suit
the specific challenges of Formula E races. The main goal of the
modifications is to improve the efficiency of the drivetrain.
The E engine attains a maximum efficiency of 98 percent and its
power density is higher than 14kW/kg. Its maximum rotational speed
is more than 30,000 rpm. The inverter works with a direct current
of up to 900 volts and achieves a power density of more than
45 kW/kg.
FACTS ON THE
BMW RACING eDRIVE03.
COOLING SYSTEM.
– 360° cooling allows constant operation
in longer races and higher temperatures.
– Minimal pressure loss thanks to CFD
optimisation.
– Use of materials with high thermal
conductivity (e.g. ceramic, casting
compound).
– Objective: minimisation of losses
for maximum efficiency.
ELECTRIC MOTOR.
– Maximum efficiency (e.g. highly effective
cooling technologies and materials).
– Cutting-edge materials (carbon fibre,
resins with high thermal conductivity,
titanium, ceramic).
– Design for high engine speeds.
– High gravimetric energy density
(kW/kg).
– Very compact construction (kW/l).
INVERTER.
– State-of-the-art SiC technology
(MOSFETs with minimal switching
and conduction losses).
– Latest materials (SiC, kevlar housing).
– High gravimetric energy density.
– Maximum efficiency (e.g. latest SiC
MOSFETs, effective cooling system,
low-loss circuit layout).
Formula E has now achieved official FIA World Championship status, meaning that
Season 7 will take place as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Combined
with the ongoing global pandemic, this makes it a very significant season indeed.
The unpredictable situation turns the organisation of a complete season with races
on several continents into an immense challenge. The Formula E management
has thus far been able to schedule the first eight races of the season, depending
on how the pandemic situation develops. Further events are to be scheduled
accordingly.
The season kicks off with a double-header in Diriyah, where BMW i Andretti
Motorsport celebrated two pole positions and a win for Alexander Sims in season
6. Now it is time for the first night races in the history of Formula E. Two races are
also set to take place in Santiago de Chile, where Maximilian Günther recorded
his first win in Season 6. The event in Chile’s capital city had been envisioned as
the season-opener but was put back to early June. The permanent racetrack
near Valencia, where Günther recently recorded two consecutive best times for
BMW i Andretti Motorsport during pre-season test drives, has been added to
the calendar.
RACE CALENDAR, SEASON 7*.
26th February 2021 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
27th February 2021 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
10th April 2021 Rome, Italy
11th April 2021 Rome, Italy
24th April 2021 Valencia, Spain
25th April 2021 Valencia, Spain
8th May 2021 Monaco, Monaco
22nd May 2021 Marrakesh, Morocco
5th June 2021 Santiago, Chile
6th June 2021 Santiago, Chile**
*Subject to changes due to the pandemic
**Further races will be announced by Formula E at a later date
The BMW Group has been represented in the ABB FIA Formula
E World Championship as “Official Vehicle Partner” since the very
beginning and will continue to provide the fleet of safety cars for
season 7 of the fully-electric racing series.
Alongside the BMW i8 Roadster Safety Car (fuel consumption
(combined): 2.0 l /100 km; energy use (combined): 14.5 kWh /100
km; combined CO2
emissions: 46 g/km)*, which has been modified
specially for racing use, the MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by
JCW will be appearing as a new safety car from the Rome E-Prix
onwards. The development of the car based on the new MINI Cooper
SE represents a hitherto unique collaboration between MINI Design,
BMW Motorsport, the FIA and Formula E. The fleet also includes
the BMW i3s (Power consumption in kWh/100: 14.6-14.0 (NEDC);
16.6-16.3 (WLTP), electric range in km: 278-283 (WLTP))* as
‘Race Director Car’ and the BMW iX3 (Power consumption in
kWh/100: 17.8-17.5 (NEDC); 19.0-18.6 (WLTP), electric range in km:
450-458 (WLTP))* in its roles as ‘Medical Car’ and ‘Rescue Car’.
*Official data on power consumption and electric range were determined in accordance with the mandatory measurement procedure and comply with Regulation (EU) 715/2007 valid at the time of
type approval. In case of a range, figures in the NEDC take into account differences in the selected wheel and tire size; figures in the WLTP take into account any optional equipment. WLTP values are
used for assessing taxes and other vehicle-related charges that are (also) based on CO2
emissions, as well as for the purposes of vehicle-specific subsidies, if applicable. Where applicable, the NEDC
values listed were calculated based on the new WLTP measurement procedure and then converted back to the NEDC measurement procedure for comparability reasons. For more information on the
WLTP and NEDC measurement procedures, see www.bmw.de/wltp. For further information about the official fuel consumption and the specific CO2
emission of new passenger cars can be taken out
of the ‘handbook of fuel consumption, the CO2
emission and power consumption of new passenger cars’, which is available at all selling points and at https://www.dat.de/angebote/verlagsprodukte/
MINI ELECTRIC PACESETTER
INSPIRED BY JCW.
The MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by JCW is the new Safety Car
for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race series. As
such, it connects the brand’s electrified future with the rich racing
history of John Cooper Works. The car was created out of the new
MINI Cooper SE as part of an unprecedented collaboration between
MINI Design, BMW Motorsport, the FIA and the Formula E.
Behind the visually powerful design of the MINI Electric Pacesetter
inspired by JCW lies the expertise of BMW Motorsport. Rigorous
adherence to lightweight design principles gives the Safety Car a kerb
weight of approx. 1,230 kg – which makes it approx. 130 kg lighter
than the standard MINI Cooper SE. The drive system – also based
on that found in the MINI Cooper SE – produces 135 kW and 280 Nm
(206 lb-ft), which enables the MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by
JCW to sprint from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds (standard
model: 7.3 s) and from 0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.6 seconds (standard
model: 3.9 s). Even more important for a Safety Car, though, are the
mid-range figures. Here, the MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by JCW
showcases all the talents of its torque-rich electric drive system with
single-speed transmission, enabling a 80-120 km/h (75 mph) time of
4.3 seconds (standard model: 4.6 s).
The drive system teams up with racing coilover suspension
(three-way adjustable for rebound, compression, height and
camber) to deliver maximum go-kart feeling. Race-spec suspension
control arm mountings, a 10 mm increase in track width, plus the
four-piston brakes and wheels from the MINI John Cooper Works
GP with Michelin Pilot Sport tyres (size 245/40 R18) round off the
overall package. These are the same tyres fitted to the front wheels
of Formula E racing cars.
THE PARTNERS.
“The Formula E Championship is the only race series that puts forward-looking technologies on the
road – and in cities around the world that face complex mobility challenges. It serves as a competitive
platform for evaluating and developing technologies and solutions for future vehicles,” said Swamy
Kotagiri, CEO Magna.
As a mobility technology company, Magna is focused on delivering what’s needed today while
creating technologies society doesn’t even know they need yet. With over 157,000 entrepreneurial
minded employees and more than 60 years of experience, we are helping bring freedom to mobility.
The freedom to go greener, safer, faster and without constraints.
For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.
PRIMARY PARTNER.
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector,
with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. Our client-centric approach, our
objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our
entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
We support projects and activities that have a visionary approach and share our values with regards
to innovation, sustainability and forward-looking pioneering spirit.
Therefore, we are proud to be the founding Global Partner of the world’s first fully electric racing series,
the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and to support the BMW i Andretti Motorsport Team
as their Main Partner. The innovative approach of Formula E and BMW i resonate deeply with our
corporate values, which is why it is an ideal sponsorship platform for the Bank.
Identifying and exploring the global megatrends set to affect our lives in years to come is a vital part
of staying ahead of the curve and is the basis for our Next Generation investment philosophy.
We firmly believe that how we invest today determines how we live tomorrow.
THE BMW iFE.21 AND
BMW i ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT.
SEASON 7, ABB FIA FORMULA E
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP.
OFFICIAL SUPPLIER.
OFFICIAL PARTNER.
PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing
footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and
culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance
and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as football, running and training, basketball,
golf, and motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences
into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd.
The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 14,000 people
worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.
Fortinet secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organisations around the
world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding
attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the
future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and
protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or
edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more
than 440,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses.
MAIN PARTNER. Einhell is the leading manufacturer of cutting-edge tools for home and garden. By constantly developing our innovative battery platform, Power X-Change, we are already an internationally
successful company and a pioneer in the field of battery-powered tools and garden equipment.
More than 200 tools and garden tools can now be operated with just one type of battery. For years,
our products have set standards in terms of endurance, performance and safety. Our customers also
appreciate the cordless freedom for all do-it-yourself projects, the attractive price-performance ratio
and the first-class customer service.
We are Main Partner of BMW i Motorsport in Formula E, ensuring we have our finger on the pulse
when it comes to future technologies, which we can incorporate in our tools. Furthermore, we supply
the BMW i Andretti Motorsport Team with our Power X-Change battery tools, offering its mechanics
wireless freedom in the garage.