Sim Racing: BMW Motorsport Media Guide Season 7

BMW i Andretti Motorsport is set to contest its third season as a works team in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which has achieved official FIA World Championship status for the first time ahead of its seventh season.

BMW i Andretti Motorsport will be competing with BMW iFE.21s. Their core is the BMW i drivetrain Racing eDrive03, which is a result of unprecedented close collaboration between production and motorsport engineers. The technology transfer between motorsport and production development is more intensive in the Formula E project than ever before in the history of BMW.

Maximilian Günther will once again be appearing in the #28 car. Jake Dennis will take over the cockpit of the #27 car as he celebrates his Formula E debut at the first races in Diriyah.

The BMW Motorsport media guide provides detailed information on the technology behind the BMW i drivetrain and the BMW iFE.21, as well as background stories on the technology transfer between motor racing and production development, the BMW i Andretti Motorsport Team and the drivers. It is updated with facts and figures on the respective event after each race weekend.

INTRODUCTION.

Season 7 will be the last one to feature

BMW Motorsport competing with a works

team in the ABB FIA Formula E World

Championship. As a partner from the word

go, BMW has consistently supported the

Formula E project and been instrumental

in the series’ success story. From Season

5, BMW has enjoyed victories and podiums

with the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team.

BMW Group has always used Formula E

as a tech lab for production. When it comes

to the development of e-drivetrains, the

opportunities for this form of technology

transfer in the competitive environment of

Formula E have essentially been exhausted.

Furthermore, the strategic focus of BMW

Group is shifting within the field of e-mobility.

In the future, greater emphasis will be

placed on the comprehensive scaling of

the offering and global production. BMW

Group plans to have put one million electric

vehicles on the roads by the end of 2021.

The goal is to increase this figure to seven

million by 2030, of which two-thirds will be

fully-electric.

As has been the case since the first

Formula E race in 2014, BMW Group will

once again provide the complete fleet of

safety cars for Formula E as the ‘Official

Vehicle Partner’ for Season 7.

This is an interactive brochure. Click on the tabs on

the left for example to choose a specific chapter.

For BMW i and BMW Motorsport, the driving force has always

been the development of innovative technologies in the field of

electromobility, with relevance to series production. The same

experts who are developing production drives for BMW i models

also worked on the drivetrain for the Formula E car, sometimes

in the same production facilities. That’s how the Formula E drive

benefitted from the experience of production engineers during its

development. A development cycle hitherto unprecedented in the

BMW Group saw knowledge gained from Formula E flow directly

back into the development of new BMW i series drivetrains.

Motor racing makes it possible to test new materials, technologies

and working methods under extreme conditions without having to

take limiting factors into consideration. In the seventh year of the

partnership with Formula E and the third year racing with the

BMW i Andretti Motorsport team, BMW Group has essentially

exhausted the opportunities for this form of technology transfer

in the competitive environment of Formula E. The learning effects

are enormous for the fifth generation of E-drives, which are

already on the road in the BMW iX3 (Power consumption in

kWh/100: 17.8-17.5 (NEDC); 19.0-18.6 (WLTP), electric range in km:

450-458 (WLTP))* and will also be used in the BMW iX and in

the BMW i4, as well as other fully-electric car models.

SOME EXAMPLES.

– The control software in the high-voltage range, which controls

the e-motor after the inverter, is used in the BMW Formula E

car, as well as in the current BMW i3, MINI Cooper SE,

BMW iX3, and the coming models, including the

BMW iX and the BMW i4.

– Knowledge gained from the highly complex energy

management in Formula E can also be transferred to series

vehicles when considering how much energy to apply at

which point in the driving cycle, to generate maximum

efficiency and range.

– Tests, competitive racing and further development of

extremely effective cooling technologies and materials

in Formula E contribute to a significant improvement in energy

efficiency for series drivetrains.

– Power density of the e-motor, thanks to very compact design.

– Advance development of silicon carbide technology for future

generations of inverter.

– Advantages of the silicon carbide technology:

• Maximum efficiency through MOSFETS with minimal

switching and conducting losses and an effective cooling

system).

• High gravimetric power density.

• Reduced weight thanks to kevlar housing.

– Increased experience with high-powered transmissions in

Formula E results in the development of a bandage for the

rotor, which also enables increased revs in series.

– Optimised use of the constructed space in the vehicle thanks

to new knowledge about functional integration and packaging

of the drivetrain, including auxiliary units.

– Experience in the handling and operation of 800V voltage

level including safety concepts.

The regulations have remained consistent when compared to Season 6 and

the BMW iFE.21 boasts further detailed optimisations. It has a uniform chassis

as stipulated by Formula E regulations. Some areas have enjoyed continuous

improvement over the course of the past two seasons. For example, the rear

structure was modified significantly thanks to innovative lightweight construction.

The development of parts using generative design methods or 3D printing

technology saved a considerable amount of weight compared with conventional

development and production procedures, and gave the engineers more room

to manoeuvre in terms of the centre of gravity of the car and weight distribution.

For the first time, parts made of fibre-reinforced plastics, which were manufactured

using fibres from sustainable raw materials, are being used in a race car

competing on a works basis for BMW. In the BMW iFE.21, these are parts in

the cooling circuit of the drivetrain, which are made of flax.

KEY SPECS OF THE GEN2 CAR.

– Length: 5,200mm

– Width: 1,800mm

– Height: 1,050mm

– Max. power: 250kW

– Race mode: 200kW

– Acceleration: 0-100 in 2.8 seconds

– Max. power regeneration: 250kW

– Minimum weight (incl. driver and battery): 903kg

BMW i DRIVETRAIN.

BMW expertise lies primarily in the core of the car, the drivetrain.

The characteristic of the BMW Racing eDrive03 was revised based

on the detailed information on the individual racetracks that

the team gathered in the last two seasons, and modified to suit

the specific challenges of Formula E races. The main goal of the

modifications is to improve the efficiency of the drivetrain.

The E engine attains a maximum efficiency of 98 percent and its

power density is higher than 14kW/kg. Its maximum rotational speed

is more than 30,000 rpm. The inverter works with a direct current

of up to 900 volts and achieves a power density of more than

45 kW/kg.

FACTS ON THE

BMW RACING eDRIVE03.

COOLING SYSTEM.

– 360° cooling allows constant operation

in longer races and higher temperatures.

– Minimal pressure loss thanks to CFD

optimisation.

– Use of materials with high thermal

conductivity (e.g. ceramic, casting

compound).

– Objective: minimisation of losses

for maximum efficiency.

ELECTRIC MOTOR.

– Maximum efficiency (e.g. highly effective

cooling technologies and materials).

– Cutting-edge materials (carbon fibre,

resins with high thermal conductivity,

titanium, ceramic).

– Design for high engine speeds.

– High gravimetric energy density

(kW/kg).

– Very compact construction (kW/l).

INVERTER.

– State-of-the-art SiC technology

(MOSFETs with minimal switching

and conduction losses).

– Latest materials (SiC, kevlar housing).

– High gravimetric energy density.

– Maximum efficiency (e.g. latest SiC

MOSFETs, effective cooling system,

low-loss circuit layout).

Introduction

Formula E has now achieved official FIA World Championship status, meaning that

Season 7 will take place as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Combined

with the ongoing global pandemic, this makes it a very significant season indeed.

The unpredictable situation turns the organisation of a complete season with races

on several continents into an immense challenge. The Formula E management

has thus far been able to schedule the first eight races of the season, depending

on how the pandemic situation develops. Further events are to be scheduled

accordingly.

The season kicks off with a double-header in Diriyah, where BMW i Andretti

Motorsport celebrated two pole positions and a win for Alexander Sims in season

6. Now it is time for the first night races in the history of Formula E. Two races are

also set to take place in Santiago de Chile, where Maximilian Günther recorded

his first win in Season 6. The event in Chile’s capital city had been envisioned as

the season-opener but was put back to early June. The permanent racetrack

near Valencia, where Günther recently recorded two consecutive best times for

BMW i Andretti Motorsport during pre-season test drives, has been added to

the calendar.

RACE CALENDAR, SEASON 7*.

26th February 2021 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

27th February 2021 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

10th April 2021 Rome, Italy

11th April 2021 Rome, Italy

24th April 2021 Valencia, Spain

25th April 2021 Valencia, Spain

8th May 2021 Monaco, Monaco

22nd May 2021 Marrakesh, Morocco

5th June 2021 Santiago, Chile

6th June 2021 Santiago, Chile**

*Subject to changes due to the pandemic

**Further races will be announced by Formula E at a later date

The BMW Group has been represented in the ABB FIA Formula

E World Championship as “Official Vehicle Partner” since the very

beginning and will continue to provide the fleet of safety cars for

season 7 of the fully-electric racing series.

Alongside the BMW i8 Roadster Safety Car (fuel consumption

(combined): 2.0 l /100 km; energy use (combined): 14.5 kWh /100

km; combined CO2

emissions: 46 g/km)*, which has been modified

specially for racing use, the MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by

JCW will be appearing as a new safety car from the Rome E-Prix

onwards. The development of the car based on the new MINI Cooper

SE represents a hitherto unique collaboration between MINI Design,

BMW Motorsport, the FIA and Formula E. The fleet also includes

the BMW i3s (Power consumption in kWh/100: 14.6-14.0 (NEDC);

16.6-16.3 (WLTP), electric range in km: 278-283 (WLTP))* as

‘Race Director Car’ and the BMW iX3 (Power consumption in

kWh/100: 17.8-17.5 (NEDC); 19.0-18.6 (WLTP), electric range in km:

450-458 (WLTP))* in its roles as ‘Medical Car’ and ‘Rescue Car’.

*Official data on power consumption and electric range were determined in accordance with the mandatory measurement procedure and comply with Regulation (EU) 715/2007 valid at the time of

type approval. In case of a range, figures in the NEDC take into account differences in the selected wheel and tire size; figures in the WLTP take into account any optional equipment. WLTP values are

used for assessing taxes and other vehicle-related charges that are (also) based on CO2

emissions, as well as for the purposes of vehicle-specific subsidies, if applicable. Where applicable, the NEDC

values listed were calculated based on the new WLTP measurement procedure and then converted back to the NEDC measurement procedure for comparability reasons. For more information on the

WLTP and NEDC measurement procedures, see www.bmw.de/wltp. For further information about the official fuel consumption and the specific CO2

emission of new passenger cars can be taken out

of the ‘handbook of fuel consumption, the CO2

emission and power consumption of new passenger cars’, which is available at all selling points and at https://www.dat.de/angebote/verlagsprodukte/

MINI ELECTRIC PACESETTER

INSPIRED BY JCW.

The MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by JCW is the new Safety Car

for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race series. As

such, it connects the brand’s electrified future with the rich racing

history of John Cooper Works. The car was created out of the new

MINI Cooper SE as part of an unprecedented collaboration between

MINI Design, BMW Motorsport, the FIA and the Formula E.

Behind the visually powerful design of the MINI Electric Pacesetter

inspired by JCW lies the expertise of BMW Motorsport. Rigorous

adherence to lightweight design principles gives the Safety Car a kerb

weight of approx. 1,230 kg – which makes it approx. 130 kg lighter

than the standard MINI Cooper SE. The drive system – also based

on that found in the MINI Cooper SE – produces 135 kW and 280 Nm

(206 lb-ft), which enables the MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by

JCW to sprint from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds (standard

model: 7.3 s) and from 0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.6 seconds (standard

model: 3.9 s). Even more important for a Safety Car, though, are the

mid-range figures. Here, the MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by JCW

showcases all the talents of its torque-rich electric drive system with

single-speed transmission, enabling a 80-120 km/h (75 mph) time of

4.3 seconds (standard model: 4.6 s).

The drive system teams up with racing coilover suspension

(three-way adjustable for rebound, compression, height and

camber) to deliver maximum go-kart feeling. Race-spec suspension

control arm mountings, a 10 mm increase in track width, plus the

four-piston brakes and wheels from the MINI John Cooper Works

GP with Michelin Pilot Sport tyres (size 245/40 R18) round off the

overall package. These are the same tyres fitted to the front wheels

of Formula E racing cars.

“The Formula E Championship is the only race series that puts forward-looking technologies on the

road – and in cities around the world that face complex mobility challenges. It serves as a competitive

platform for evaluating and developing technologies and solutions for future vehicles,” said Swamy

Kotagiri, CEO Magna.

As a mobility technology company, Magna is focused on delivering what’s needed today while

creating technologies society doesn’t even know they need yet. With over 157,000 entrepreneurial

minded employees and more than 60 years of experience, we are helping bring freedom to mobility.

The freedom to go greener, safer, faster and without constraints.

For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector,

with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. Our client-centric approach, our

objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our

entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

We support projects and activities that have a visionary approach and share our values with regards

to innovation, sustainability and forward-looking pioneering spirit.

Therefore, we are proud to be the founding Global Partner of the world’s first fully electric racing series,

the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and to support the BMW i Andretti Motorsport Team

as their Main Partner. The innovative approach of Formula E and BMW i resonate deeply with our

corporate values, which is why it is an ideal sponsorship platform for the Bank.

Identifying and exploring the global megatrends set to affect our lives in years to come is a vital part

of staying ahead of the curve and is the basis for our Next Generation investment philosophy.

We firmly believe that how we invest today determines how we live tomorrow.

THE BMW iFE.21 AND

BMW i ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT.

SEASON 7, ABB FIA FORMULA E

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP.

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing

footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and

culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance

and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as football, running and training, basketball,

golf, and motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences

into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd.

The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 14,000 people

worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

Fortinet secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organisations around the

world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding

attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the

future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and

protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or

edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more

than 440,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses.

MAIN PARTNER. Einhell is the leading manufacturer of cutting-edge tools for home and garden. By constantly developing our innovative battery platform, Power X-Change, we are already an internationally

successful company and a pioneer in the field of battery-powered tools and garden equipment.

More than 200 tools and garden tools can now be operated with just one type of battery. For years,

our products have set standards in terms of endurance, performance and safety. Our customers also

appreciate the cordless freedom for all do-it-yourself projects, the attractive price-performance ratio

and the first-class customer service.

We are Main Partner of BMW i Motorsport in Formula E, ensuring we have our finger on the pulse

when it comes to future technologies, which we can incorporate in our tools. Furthermore, we supply

the BMW i Andretti Motorsport Team with our Power X-Change battery tools, offering its mechanics

wireless freedom in the garage.