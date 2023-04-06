Snake Bite US Hard Enduro Series Lubbock Results

Lewis Finishes in the Top Five The US Hard Enduro Series continued its west coast swing in Lubbock, Texas. The race course utilized some untouched sections of a 14,000-acre Texas ranch. Beta rider, Danny Lewis, grabbed the holeshot and led the first couple of miles. He had a couple of setbacks here and there but overall Danny had a great race and finished just off the podium in 5th place. He’ll look to carry this momentum for when the series shifts to the east coast.