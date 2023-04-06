Snake Bite US Hard Enduro Series Lubbock Results

Round 4 – Snake Bite

Lubbock, TX

April 1st, 2023
Lewis Finishes in the Top Five

The US Hard Enduro Series continued its west coast swing in Lubbock, Texas. The race course utilized some untouched sections of a 14,000-acre Texas ranch. Beta rider, Danny Lewis, grabbed the holeshot and led the first couple of miles. He had a couple of setbacks here and there but overall Danny had a great race and finished just off the podium in 5th place. He’ll look to carry this momentum for when the series shifts to the east coast.

Event Results
Danny Lewis 5th Place Class: Pro

Factory 300 RR

“Super awesome weekend. I’m starting to feel like I am back in the flow of things from my injury. The bike was so great this weekend. I had zero issues the whole race. Ready to head to some familiar east coast terrain!”
