Spanish Superbike Championship – Spanish World Superbike – British Superbike Championship

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 24.

As well as the Spanish Superbike Championship he regularly contests, Naomichi Uramoto made an appearance in the Spanish World Superbike and British Superbike Championship rounds in 2021 aboard his GSX-R1000.

Spanish Superbikes – Circuito de Navarra – Round 2:

Naomichi Uramoto raced to a podium position at second round of the 2021 ESBK CAMPEONATO DE ESPAÑA DE SUPERBIKE at the Circuito de Navarra in Northern Spain.

A sudden downpour in Race 1, on lap four, made Uramoto back off and drop back to fourth place. When the rain stopped, he gained momentum, climbing to third place at the flag for a hard-fought podium. Race 2 on Sunday put him third on the grid and he battled with three riders for P2 and eventually settled for fourth at the flag.

Naomichi Uramoto:

“I was feeling really good with the bike from Day 1, so my results this weekend are not what I wanted. In Race 1, the sudden rain made me hesitate a little. In Race 2, I tried everything I could to pass the riders in front of me, but I just couldn’t make a safe pass on them.”