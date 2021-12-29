Spanish Superbike Championship – Spanish World Superbike – British Superbike Championship

December 29, 2021 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Spanish Superbike Championship – Spanish World Superbike – British Superbike Championship

TSR Mag - Uramoto World News-1TSR Mag - Uramoto World News-2TSR Mag - Uramoto World News-3

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 24.

As well as the Spanish Superbike Championship he regularly contests, Naomichi Uramoto made an appearance in the Spanish World Superbike and British Superbike Championship rounds in 2021 aboard his GSX-R1000.

Spanish Superbikes – Circuito de Navarra – Round 2:

Naomichi Uramoto raced to a podium position at second round of the 2021 ESBK CAMPEONATO DE ESPAÑA DE SUPERBIKE at the Circuito de Navarra in Northern Spain.

A sudden downpour in Race 1, on lap four, made Uramoto back off and drop back to fourth place. When the rain stopped, he gained momentum, climbing to third place at the flag for a hard-fought podium. Race 2 on Sunday put him third on the grid and he battled with three riders for P2 and eventually settled for fourth at the flag.

Naomichi Uramoto:

“I was feeling really good with the bike from Day 1, so my results this weekend are not what I wanted. In Race 1, the sudden rain made me hesitate a little. In Race 2, I tried everything I could to pass the riders in front of me, but I just couldn’t make a safe pass on them.”

About Michael Le Pard 6781 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles