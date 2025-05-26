Sudden burst of wind crashes Ducati at Silverstone

Ducati fourth and fifth with Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Racing Team) and Alex Márquez (Gresini Racing Team)

The Ducati Lenovo Team wrapped up the 19-lap race at the Grand Prix of the United Kingdom with a third-place finish by Marc Márquez. Francesco Bagnaia, meanwhile, crashed out on lap four.

The race was red-flagged on lap three due to oil on track. In accordance with sporting regulations, Marc could line up on the grid at the restart despite a crash on lap two, while in the lead.

After a challenging opening part of the race, Márquez found his rhythm again, made up several positions, and fought his way to a podium finish. Bagnaia, who had an excellent start, began losing ground and ultimately saw his race come to an early end in the gravel trap outside the ‘Copse’ corner during the fourth lap.

As the seventh Grand Prix of the season concludes, Marc Márquez extends his lead in the championship standings with 196 points, 24 ahead of his brother Alex. Bagnaia remains third, 72 points behind the leader. The Ducati Lenovo Team retains its position at the top of the teams’ standings (320 points), while Ducati continues to lead the manufacturers’ classification with 245 points.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will return to action on June 6th for the eighth Grand Prix of the season at MotorLand Aragón in Spain.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd

“It was a lucky day for us, following the mistake in the first race. The crash was caused by a sudden burst of wind – when I released the brakes, it simply pushed me off. I was quite tense at the restart because with these unpredictable gusts, the risk of crashing is always just around the corner. The feeling in the first race was incredible, but in the second I didn’t have the same confidence with the front-end. Despite some issues today, we still managed to finish on the podium and extend our championship lead, so overall, I’m happy.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – DNF

“I felt good in the first race, but at the restart – despite only changing the rear tyre – the feeling wasn’t the same. I struggled and then crashed in a very unusual way, so we need to figure out what happened. We still have some work to do to resolve these issues, which were more evident this weekend than in previous rounds.”