SuperEnduro 2024 — Newcastle, United Kingdom

With the outcome of this year’s SuperEnduro championship boiling down to the final round in Newcastle, Mani was determined to end his indoor campaign on a high on his KTM 300 EXC. Knowing a solid night of racing would see him clinch third overall in the championship, he attacked the opening race.

Up to fifth on lap one, he soon moved into fourth and joined a race-long battle for third. With two laps to go on what was proving to be a physically demanding track, Mani tried to line up an overtake. However, unable to draw level with the rider in front, he had to settle for fourth in race one.

Taking advantage of his front-row start for race two, Mani was fastest out of the starting gate on his KTM 300 EXC. Charging through the rocks, he rounded the first corner with the race lead. With a clear track to work on, the German enjoyed a strong opening lap in the lead. Dropping down to third, he held the position for the majority of the race while remaining in close contention to the two leaders. Capitalizing on some late mistakes from his rivals, he secured a well-deserved second-place finish in race two.

Saving his best for last, Mani enjoyed arguably his most impressive ride of the entire championship in race three. Pushing Billy Bolt for the holeshot to emerge from the first corner in second, the KTM rider settled into lap one and built a small but important lead over the remaining field of riders. Despite the course proving extremely slippery, it played to the German’s strengths on his KTM 300 EXC, and he was able to keep Bolt within reach.

Taking advantage of a costly mistake from Bolt, Manuel almost took the race lead but was unable to make the pass stick. With time running out, he had to settle for second place. Combined with his earlier race results, Mani secured the third and final step of the podium at round seven in Newcastle. Marking a strong end to the season, he was awarded third overall in the final championship standings.

After a successful FIM SuperEnduro World Championship campaign, Manuel and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team can now look forward to beginning their title defense of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship at round one in the United Kingdom on May 10-12.

Manuel Lettenbichler: “I’m stoked with my riding tonight. On a difficult track, I felt I put in one of my best rides of the season. My starts were solid too, and I took the holeshot award. In the last race, I was able to keep close to Billy, which was awesome. It’s been a wild season with lots of up and down moments, but overall it’s come good. I’m super happy to finish the championship in third because we’ve worked hard as a team to get it. I want to take a little break now and then start to focus on the Hard Enduro season and get ready to defend my title there.”