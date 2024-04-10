Sustainable event management ISO20121 for Yamaha’s R3 bLU cRU World Cup and WorldSBK

Yamaha Motor Europe is proud to announce the award of ISO 20121 certification for sustainable event management for the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup and Yamaha’s Racing Hospitality operation in the FIM Superbike World Championship.
ISO 20121 is an International Standards Organisation beacon for sustainable event management which guides organisations to seamlessly integrate sustainability into every facet of their event planning and execution. Taking into consideration social, economic, and environmental impacts, the standard encourages practices which are more ethical, eco-friendly, and socially conscious, reducing the environmental impact of events.
Following an audit conducted by the Certification Body TÜV NORD Italia at Round 2 of the FIM Superbike World Championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, consisting of both documental and on-site assessments, both the Yamaha Motor Europe-organised FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup and the Yamaha Racing Hospitality operation were awarded with the prestigious ISO 20121 certification. Yamaha Motor Europe were assisted in the certification process by Italian company, Right Hub Società Benefit Srl, a leader in motorsport sustainability.
The ISO 20121 standard identifies how to improve event planning and delivery to become more sustainable by achieving best practice levels of efficiency and performance through defining clear roles and responsibilities for staff, contractors, and suppliers. More effective energy use and waste management are among the other areas considered to reduce the overall environmental impact of the operations at each event.
“Having achieved two important ISO 20121 certifications for sustainable event management at the very first European Superbike World Championship event is something that we as a company are particularly proud of. The FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup is something that, for Yamaha, goes beyond simply racing. The series is proof of our commitment to offering young riders an affordable platform to make the transition to racing on the world stage, but it’s also important to share with them and others the message that it is possible to race in a more sustainable way. The same is true of our corporate hospitality, which hosts both our race teams and our guests during every WorldSBK race weekend. Thanks to the ISO 20121 certification, we have now significantly reduced the environmental impact while still offering a great experience.”
— Paolo Pavesio, Director of Marketing and Motorsport, Yamaha Motor Europe