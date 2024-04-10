Sustainable event management ISO20121 for Yamaha’s R3 bLU cRU World Cup and WorldSBK

ISO 20121 is an International Standards Organisation beacon for sustainable event management which guides organisations to seamlessly integrate sustainability into every facet of their event planning and execution. Taking into consideration social, economic, and environmental impacts, the standard encourages practices which are more ethical, eco-friendly, and socially conscious, reducing the environmental impact of events.

Following an audit conducted by the Certification Body TÜV NORD Italia at Round 2 of the FIM Superbike World Championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, consisting of both documental and on-site assessments, both the Yamaha Motor Europe-organised FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup and the Yamaha Racing Hospitality operation were awarded with the prestigious ISO 20121 certification. Yamaha Motor Europe were assisted in the certification process by Italian company, Right Hub Società Benefit Srl, a leader in motorsport sustainability.

The ISO 20121 standard identifies how to improve event planning and delivery to become more sustainable by achieving best practice levels of efficiency and performance through defining clear roles and responsibilities for staff, contractors, and suppliers. More effective energy use and waste management are among the other areas considered to reduce the overall environmental impact of the operations at each event.