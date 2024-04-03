Suzuki announces attractive low-rate finance and $0 down across range

Suzuki has announced an attractive low-rate finance offer across a huge selection of models from its sport, street, and adventure bike classes, with no fewer than 18 models available with 4.9% APR finance over three years, with no deposit required. Running until 30 June 2024, customers can also choose between PCP or HP.

Available with the new low rate of finance are the newly-launched GSX-S1000GX and the pannier-equipped GSX-S1000GX+, and the new-for-2024 GSX-8R, V-Strom 800RE, and V-Strom 800RE Tour, all of which use Suzuki’s new 776cc parallel twin engine.

Also included is the iconic flagship hyperbike, the Hayabusa, along with the 25th anniversary special edition model, as well as the GSX-S1000GT and GSX-S1000GT+, which match superbike performance with all-day comfort. Street bike customers can choose from four models: the Katana, GSX-S1000, GSX-S950, and the award-winning GSX-8S.

Alongside the V-Strom 800RE – and the Tour variant – from the adventure bike stable, customers can also choose from the V-Strom 800DE and V-Strom 800DE Tour, the latter equipped with full aluminium luggage as standard, plus the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 Tour, as well as the V-Strom 1050DE and V-Strom 1050DE Tour.

Suzuki GB’s head of motorcycles, Jonthan Martin, commented, “We’re still operating in a world of higher interest rates, so we’re really pleased to be able to offer a fabulous rate of finance across most of our product range. It helps keep those monthly repayments down for our customers and, allied to the fact that there’s no need to find a lump sum for a deposit, it makes owning a new Suzuki – including brand new tech-laden models like the GX or the 25th anniversary Hayabusa, or bikes built on our new, award-winning 800 platform like the GSX-8R and GSX-8S – even more affordable this spring.”

For more information on Suzuki’s offers and to use the finance calculator, click here.