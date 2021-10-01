The Suzuki Demo Tour Continues at MotoGP Races COTA

2022 Suzuki Hayabusa

Hey Suzuki Fans,

The Suzuki demo tours are moving on to their next exciting stop in Austin, Texas at round 15 of the MotoGP Championship being held at the Circuit of the Americas. Be sure to get there early to reserve your demo ride on your favorite Suzuki motorcycle. The Suzuki demo tour will be at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX from October 1-3, 2021.
Team Suzuki will feature the complete Suzuki line-up of demo bikes including the all-new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, the go-anywhere, do-anything, high-tech Suzuki V-STROM series, racetrack-owning GSX-R sportbikes, the smart and stylish KATANA, and many other exciting Suzuki motorcycles, scooters, and KingQuad ATVs.  And if that wasn’t enough the Team Suzuki ECSTAR’s World Championship MotoGP bike will be on display along with the first public showing of the all-new 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000.

Additionally, the 2021 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion Sean Dylan Kelly will be signing autographs at the Suzuki display on Saturday from 11:30 – 12:30. Be sure to stop by and say hello to SDK.
Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas

Oct 1 – 3, 2021

Circuit of the Americas

9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX 78617
IMS Outdoors Nashville

Oct 8 – 10, 2021

James E. Ward Agricultural Center

945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087

 

IMS Outdoors Central Florida

Oct 15 – 17, 2021

SUN n’ FUN Campus

4175 Medulla Rd, Lakeland, FL 33811

 

IMS Outdoors Atlanta

Oct 29 – 31, 2021

Georgia International Horse Park

1996 Centennial Olympic Pkwy NE, Conyers, GA 30013

 

IMS Outdoors Southern California

Nov 19 – 21, 2021

Location To Be Announced
