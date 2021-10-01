The Suzuki Demo Tour Continues at MotoGP Races COTA

The Suzuki demo tours are moving on to their next exciting stop in Austin, Texas at round 15 of the MotoGP Championship being held at the Circuit of the Americas. Be sure to get there early to reserve your demo ride on your favorite Suzuki motorcycle. The Suzuki demo tour will be at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX from October 1-3, 2021.
Team Suzuki will feature the complete Suzuki line-up of demo bikes including the all-new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, the go-anywhere, do-anything, high-tech Suzuki V-STROM series, racetrack-owning GSX-R sportbikes, the smart and stylish KATANA, and many other exciting Suzuki motorcycles, scooters, and KingQuad ATVs. And if that wasn’t enough the Team Suzuki ECSTAR’s World Championship MotoGP bike will be on display along with the first public showing of the all-new 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000.
Additionally, the 2021 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion Sean Dylan Kelly will be signing autographs at the Suzuki display on Saturday from 11:30 – 12:30. Be sure to stop by and say hello to SDK.
Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas
Oct 1 – 3, 2021
Circuit of the Americas
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX 78617
IMS Outdoors Nashville
Oct 8 – 10, 2021
James E. Ward Agricultural Center
945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087
IMS Outdoors Central Florida
Oct 15 – 17, 2021
SUN n’ FUN Campus
4175 Medulla Rd, Lakeland, FL 33811
IMS Outdoors Atlanta
Oct 29 – 31, 2021
Georgia International Horse Park
1996 Centennial Olympic Pkwy NE, Conyers, GA 30013
