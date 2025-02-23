THIRD-PLACE FINISH FOR RED BULL KTM’S CHASE SEXTON IN ARLINGTON TRIPLE CROWN

ARLINGTON, Tex. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton captured a third-place finish during Round 7 of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship, posting a consistent scorecard of results across the three-race Triple Crown format in Arlington.

Equipped with his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Sexton registered the fifth-fastest time in the afternoon qualifying sessions, as the degradation around the Texan circuit layout made for technical conditions.

With consistency being at a premium for Triple Crown events, Sexton logged a P3 ride to open his night. A P2 finish in the second race had Sexton in the box seat for the overall, before an untimely fall in the third outing relegated the number 4 to fifth position in the race, and third overall on the podium.

In terms of the championship standings, Sexton now sits five points down on the series lead as Supercross heads to Daytona for Round 8 next weekend.

Chase Sexton: “I’m excited to get on the plane out of here and leave that performance in Dallas. I’ve been grinding pretty hard over the last couple of weeks, and maybe it’s time to hit the reset as it’s three weeks in a row of these costly mistakes. Really frustrating, although it’s only Round 7, so plenty more time to fight for this championship.”

With a consistent 7-7-10 scorecard across the three finals, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Aaron Plessinger took a solid seventh position overall to conclude his weekend in Arlington.

Aaron Plessinger: “In the first practice of today, I hit someone’s handlebar, and my right arm swelled up like a balloon. I struggled a little bit with that for the day as it was sore, but in Race 1 I got off to a great start but didn’t capitalize – I rode tight and finished up seventh. Second race was not a great start and worked my way up to seventh. Then I holeshotted the last race, was leading for about half a lap, and then swapped out in the whoops and went into the tuff blocks. Not a great day, but we’re working our way upward.”

250SX West contender Julien Beaumer returned to action following a break in western division, entering with the red plate and surging to the third-fastest qualifying time on board his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION despite injuring his shoulder in practice.

Beaumer struggled with mid-pack starts and the lingering injury over the course of the three Triple Crown races, with 6-8-4 results enough to earn sixth overall in Arlington and remain in the 250SX West Class title hunt.

Julien Beaumer: “Tough night in Arlington. A crash in practice dislocated my shoulder and I just had to manage things from there. My riding wasn’t the greatest, but all we can do is shift our focus and get ready for Indy. We’ll get the shoulder checked out this week, get back to work, and come out swinging.”

Next Race: March 1 – Daytona, Florida

Results 450SX Class – Arlington

1. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

2. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

3. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

5. Justin Hill (KTM)

6. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

7. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

9. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

18. Anthony Rodriguez (KTM)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 7 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 146 points

2. Chase Sexton, 141

3. Ken Roczen, 127

5. Malcolm Stewart, 108

7. Justin Barcia, 99

8. Justin Hill, 86

11. Aaron Plessinger, 68

Results 250SX West Class – Arlington

1. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

2. Coty Schock (Yamaha)

3. Michael Mosiman (Yamaha)

6. Julien Beaumer (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

18. Avery Long (KTM)

20. Joshua Varize (KTM)

Standings 250SX West Class 2025 after 5 of 10 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 109 points

2. Julien Beaumer, 103

3. Cole Davies, 87

11. Lux Turner (KTM), 46