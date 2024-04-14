Faure and Van Erp Maintain Top Five Positions in EMX Championship Standings After Challenging Second Round

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Mano Faure now lies fourth in the championship standings after placing ninth overall at round two of the series in Pietramurata, Italy.

Faure maintained his consistent start to the season by posting 9-10 results, while Dani Heitink just missed out on the top 10, finishing 12th after placing 12th and 16th. The team’s third rider, Jarne Bervoets, improved from 16th in Race One to 14th in Race Two, finishing 14th overall.

With two rounds of close racing action now complete, Heitink and Bervoets lie eighth and ninth, respectively, in the EMX125 Championship Standings.

The VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team was also in action in Italy for the second round of EMX250 Championship. With Janis Reisulis absent due to injury, the squad was represented by Ivano van Erp and Karlis Reisulis.

Following on from an impressive third-place finish at the opening round in Spain, van Erp fought valiantly through the field in both races aboard his GYTR-kitted YZ250F to finish 11th in Race One and 10th in Race Two for ninth overall. The young Dutchman now holds fifth in the EMX250 Championship Standings.

K. Reisulis finished 13th in Race One after a mediocre start and a few mistakes on the first lap but bounced back with a blistering start in Race Two. However, after leading the first five laps, the Latvian star encountered a strange technical issue and was forced to retire.

After a rocky weekend at the MXGP of Trentino, K.Reisulis leaves Italy 10th in the championship chase.

The next round of the EMX250 and EMX125 Championship will take place in Agueda, Portugal, on the weekend of May 5th.