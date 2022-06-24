Tops the timesheets in Friday free practice at Dutch MotoGP Assen

Pecco Bagnaia was the fastest rider on the first day of free practice for the Dutch GP, the eleventh round of the 2022 MotoGP season, held this weekend at the iconic TT Circuit Assen.



The Italian rider, eleventh after this morning’s first session held in the rain, was immediately among the fastest in this afternoon’s FP2 when, with the weather improving, the track gradually began to dry. After the first half of the session still in wet conditions, Pecco went out on slick tyres and posted a fastest lap of 1:33.274, ending on top of today’s timesheet. Jack Miller, who had been fastest this morning in the rain, ended Friday with the fifth fastest time, 559 thousandths of a second behind his teammate.



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be back on track tomorrow at 9:55am CEST for FP3, which could still be run in mixed track conditions, while qualifying for the Dutch GP will be held from 2:10pm local time.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (1:33.274)

“This morning, I only finished eleventh because I didn’t get a chance to improve in the final minutes of the session, but actually, my feeling with the bike was good right from the start. The conditions this afternoon were really tricky, but we still managed to set some very fast times on slick tyres. I’m very satisfied with this first day, and now we’ll continue to work in this direction.”



Jack Miller (#43, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5th (1:33.833)

“In FP1, the conditions were challenging because there was a lot of standing water on the track, but the grip levels weren’t bad, and the feeling with the tyres was good. In the last few minutes of FP2, we went out on slicks using the basic setup we adopted after the Barcelona test, which allowed me to be competitive in Germany. It seems to be working very well here too, and now all we have to do is make a few small adjustments for tomorrow. Overall it was a good Friday, and now it will be important to be able to do well in tomorrow morning’s FP3 as well.”