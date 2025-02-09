Truly productive testing session for Ducati Lenovo Team at Sepang

• Solid debut for Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Márquez with the second and fifth best overall lap times in the first test of the 2025

More than positive feelings and first test of 2025 ended for the Ducati Lenovo Team at the Sepang International Circuit where Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Márquez are in second and fifth place in the combined standings of the three days.

About 150 laps completed for Bagnaia who today broke the 1.57 wall and, with a good 1.56.500 (his best chrono of the three days), is just 7 thousandths from the top of the standings (Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing MotoGP 1.56.493). New parts tested, lots of data collected and a positive balance on the eve of next week’s test at Buriram (12 and 13 February).

Marc Márquez instead signs a best lap time 1.57.042 on his debut with the Borgo Panigale official colors. About 170 laps set in the three days of work to gain confidence with the Desmosedici GP. For him too, the next appointment on the track is in Buriram, but the first stop, together with his teammate, will be in Bangkok next Sunday February 9th for the launch of the 2025 MotoGP season.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“Three positive days, we had the opportunity and time to try everything we scheduled and to fix some aspects. I think Marc (Márquez) and I did a great job, we tried different things and we always gave very similar feedbacks. I’m happy that we will continue to do the job at Buriram in a few days because here in Malaysia there are particular tarmac conditions, with a lot of grip, while in Thailand it will be different. Our 2024 package was already very good, so the choices need to be careful. I would have liked to work more on the time attack, but the priority in these days was decide which direction to take for the future”.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I would say that the balance is positive, we did all the job scheduled. During the three days we tested and re-tested the 2025 package. We saw interesting things, we have to analyse all the data from the two bikes and understand what could be the best direction to follow for the test at Buriram. Pecco and I basically are agreed on the 90% of the technical stuff, we had the same feeling on the engine and aerodynamics. We start from a very good base, the GP24 has won many races last season, it is not easy to make another step forward, we need to take care of every detail”.

Davide Tardozzi (Ducati Lenovo Team Manager)

“We are really satisfied because we managed to complete a very demanding work schelude. In the first two days we did a lot of test with both the 2024 and 2025 material and today the direction was much clearer. Currently we think that the bike will probably be a little be more conservative because we know that the base we have is already good. The goal in Buriram will be to continue testing other parts and gather more information to arrive at the first race prepared. The most positive thing is that both riders gave us similar feedbacks and this definitely makes the path for the engineers easier. Both are happy, they worked naturally together and they know perfectly the direction they want to follow in this pre-season”.