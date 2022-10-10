Turkish rider wins the Superpole Race but the Spaniard dominates WorldSSP & WorldSSP300

FOCUS ON THE SUPERPOLE RACE (asphalt: 33° C / air: 24°C) In the Superpole Race, the riders also used the rear qualifying solution represented by the SCX in Portimão. In the sprint race, 9 riders opted for this solution but the majority, including those on the front to rows of the grid, chose the standard SC0. Only one rider, Hafizh Syahrin (MIE Racing Honda Team), used the B0624 development SC0 tyre. At the front, decisions were split between the standard SC1 and the A0674 development SC1. The Superpole race ended with a podium identical to that of Race 1, with Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) on the top step, Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) second, and pole man Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) third. The latter did the race fast lap on the fourth lap with a time of 1’40.135, a new track record. Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing), finishing sixth, was the best of the private team riders. Toprak Razgatlioglu TYRES IN ACTION IN RACE 2 WorldSBK (asphalt: 40° C / air: 26° C) In Race 2, the rear in standard SC0 compound was once again the most used, chosen by 23 out of the 26 riders on the starting grid. At the front, the A0674 development SC1prevailed,prevailed, used by all three of the riders on the front row in combination with the rear standard SC0. The podium was once again a three-way battle between Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki), and Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati). The three took turns in the lead throughout the race but in the end, the Spanish Ducati rider had the edge, finishing first ahead of his main rival for the title, Toprak Razgatlioglu (second) and Jonathan Rea (third). Three different brands on the podium yet again (Ducati, Yamaha, and Kawasaki). Alvaro Bautista & Toprak Razgatlioglu WorldSSP (asphalt: 40° C / air: 25° C) In Race 2, tyre choice was identical to that of Race 1, so all the riders were on SC0 rear and SC1 front solutions. It was an extremely heated race with a duel between pole man Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) and Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) until three laps from the end. Winning the race was the Swiss Yamaha rider, whereas the Italian Ducati rider crossed the line fourth. Behind the reigning World Champion were Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP), finishing second after starting from the ninth spot on the grid, and Turkish rider Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), third after recovering an amazing 11 positions. With this victory, his 13th this year, Aegerter has broken the record of wins in a single WorldSSP season but, what’s more, he has further widened the gap in the overall championship standings ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team). WorldSSP Race 2 podium For more details on the tyres used in the race by the individual riders in the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes, please see the sheets attached to this press release. WorldSSP300 (asphalt: 40° C / air: 24°C) Victory in the second WorldSSP300 race went to Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) on Yamaha, finishing ahead of newly crowned 2022 World Champion Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team), second, and compatriot Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha), third. Mirko Gennai GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR “Noting that, on a demanding track like this one, the standard solutions were the most used and popular among the riders is definitely important feedback for us which shows how solid and versatile our current range is. The decision not to bring the SCQ to this round and to rely on harder solutions was the right choice and the fact that the standard SC0 was the most used even in the Superpole Race is confirmation of this. The pace was extremely high for everyone this weekend, with several records broken in all the categories and race times in WorldSBK which averaged 1 second per lap faster than last year – a rather significant result. Honourable mention for the winner of the MotoAmerica Superbike championship, Jake Gagne, who, in a wild card spot here with Yamaha, proved his ability to be competitive in the top class. With this final European race in the books, all that’s left is to see what happens in the last three rounds between South America, Asia, and Australia.”