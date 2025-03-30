Two Aprilias in the top ten in the sprint race in America

The sprint race at the Circuit Of The Americas ended with two Aprilias in the top ten, with Marco Bezzecchi tenth and rookie Ai Ogura of Team Trackhouse in ninth place. Lorenzo Savadori, still struggling with his left shoulder injury, finished twentieth. Marco Bezzecchi battled with determination from the qualifiers, just missing going through to Q2 by 82 thousandths of a second and starting the race from the thirteenth spot on the grid. During the sprint race, the Italian rider’s race was rich in overtaking as he battled for the top ten. It was a more complicated race for Lorenzo Savadori, who had to tackle the physical challenge of the COTA with a sub-dislocation to his left shoulder suffered in Argentina. Two laps from the end, he was given a long-lap penalty for cutting turn 5, followed by a 3-second penalty for not carrying out the long lap. Savadori finished the sprint race in twentieth place. Worth a mention is the outstanding performance of rookie Ai Ogura for Team Trackhouse who, after starting from the eighteenth spot on the grid, finished ninth after a heated race.