November 9, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Unpredictable Indonesian Round Awaits GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team is set to return to action this weekend for the penultimate round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika Inetrnational Street Circuit, Indonesia.

 

Both riders enjoyed a decent run last year at the 4.370 km track, in which the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team secured the Best Independent Team title, while Garrett Gerloff sealed the Best Independent Rider trophy. The 2021 event was also affected by a huge rainstorm on Saturday after the qualifying session, forcing the organizers to move to a double feature race format on Sunday.

Gerloff scored sixth in Race 2 in Indonesia last season, after showing great speed in the Tissot Superpole the day before to qualify fourth. The American is confident of strong results again this weekend, whatever the conditions.

The same can be said teammate Kohta Nozane, who produced a fantastic comeback in the last race of his rookie season to secure his best-ever result in seventh. The Japanese ace has shown great ability in changeable conditions and with uncertain forecast, he’s eager to make an impression once again this weekend.

Race 1 will get underway at 13:30 local time on Saturday (GMT+8), after Friday’s practice sessions and the Superpole qualifier at 10:40, with Race 2 starting exactly 24 hours later on Sunday, following the SPRC at 10:30.

Garrett Gerloff
“It is going to be an unpredictable weekend for sure as we saw last year. We had a decent round in 2021, but the common goal is to improve the pace compared to last year. Anything can happen here, so we must be prepared. I’m heading to the Indonesian round with a good feeling, so let’s push from the beginning to build a solid weekend in front of the amazing Indonesian fans.”

Kohta Nozane
“I have good memories from last year here in Mandalika as I did one of my best races of the season. The Indonesian fans were amazing and I cannot wait to hear their support once again this weekend. Of course, we should be ready for everything as a lot can change really quickly like we saw in 2021, but I’m sure we will be prepared. So, let’s go full power and bring home a good result!”

