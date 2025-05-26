US Hard Enduro Series at the Tough Like RORR event in Pennsylvania

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder LeBlond took fourth place in Round 7 of the 2025 U.S. Hard Enduro Series at the Tough Like RORR event in Pennsylvania this weekend, with riders now set to contest the second leg of the annual Keystone Challenge on Monday.
U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 7
Equipped with the Husqvarna TE 300, LeBlond navigated the treacherous terrain, which is known to feature some of the most challenging sections on the schedule. From large rocks to technical switchbacks, the RORR event is notorious for throwing everything at riders, which it did again in 2025.
A fourth-place finish resulted in a consistent haul of championship points for LeBlond, however, he is aiming for more at the Locked & Loaded Hard Scramble in consecutive rounds, which makes up the second half of the Keystone Challenge.
“We took a fourth-place finish today, which is about three positions away from where we need to be!”reflected LeBlond.“On one hand, I’m happy that I got through it, because this event is so gnarly, and usually I’m in a heap by the end of it. My riding was actually pretty good, although they were just faster than me in a couple of key sections, so we know what we need to work on. We’ve got another race tomorrow, so it was good to get through today.”
Pro Class Results
1. Trystan Hart, KTM
2. Cody Webb, Yamaha
3. Will Riordan, Sherco
4. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
