WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – FEBRUARY 22-24th

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 21.

The fourth weekend of February sees Team SUZUKI ECSTAR at the Qatar MotoGP Test before the season begins there on March 8th.

Alex Rins and Joan Mir will be on track at the Losail International Circuit from February 22-24th with their GSX-RR machinery in this final shakedown ahead of the 2020 MotoGP™ season next month.

In America, the eighth round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship takes place in Arlington, Texas with Broc Tickle aboard the JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Racing RM-Z450 and Jimmy Decotis on the RM-Z250 in the second leg of the 250 East series. Last weekend at Tampa, Florida, Tickle finished 12th in his return from retirement covering for injured riders Fredrik Noren and Joey Savatgy. Decotis made his 250 season debut with 9th.

February 22-24th: MotoGP Testing. Losail International Circuit. Doha. Qatar. Team SUZUKI ECSTAR completes the final official test before the opening round of the 2020 MotoGP™ series.



February 22nd: Round 8. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship. AT & T Stadium. Arlington. Texas. USA.