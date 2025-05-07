WeRideAsOne remotely united over 19000 Ducatisti

· Over the course of 24 hours, #WeRideAsOne remotely united over 19,000 Ducatisti to celebrate together their love for the Red bikes of Borgo Panigale From America to Oceania, passing through Europe, Africa, and Asia, the event saw parades of Ducati and Ducati Scrambler, always growing in number and participation, at the most iconic locations on five continents

On Ducati’s Instagram profile a featured collection #WeRideAsOne is available to relive the most exciting moments of the day Sunnyvale, Calif., May 6, 2025 – On Saturday May 3, Ducatisti from all over the world came together to experience the fourth edition of #WeRideAsOne, the widespread global event that the motorcycle manufacturer dedicates to its community to meet up, get to know each other and celebrate their passion for two wheels together. Over the course of 24 hours, more than 19,000 enthusiasts from over 65 countries around the world responded enthusiastically to the call of #WeRideAsOne, consolidating the success of an event that has now become a regular feature in the calendar of all Ducatisti and attracting an increasing number of participants. From all those who experience their passion for two wheels as pure adrenaline between the kerbs, to those who find it in adventure on unexplored paths, on panoramic journeys, on more relaxing routes or in the thrill of off-roading, the goal is to celebrate, wherever in the world, the pride of belonging to the great Ducati family, sharing the pleasure of a day of riding together. An event that embraces the entire Ducati universe, starting from the company itself. In keeping with tradition, once again this year the most representative figures of the Borgo Panigale-based company – starting with CEO Claudio Domenicali, along with managers and collaborators from the international subsidiaries – joined together in various parts of the world to experience the event side by side with Ducatisti, being themselves the first enthusiasts and ambassadors of the brand. The 2025 edition was also created thanks to the collaboration between Ducati dealers and the Ducati Official Clubs, who joined forces to develop customized programs and itineraries for each location. The common thread was the parade, a symbolic moment of the day, which saw a long snake of Ducati and Ducati Scrambler bikes along the most iconic streets of the world’s main cities, with each edition adding new metropolises to the global circuit of #WeRideAsOne. From the breathtaking coastlines of California, through the vibrant metropolises of São Paulo, London and Shanghai, to the futuristic landscapes of Dubai, the fascinating atmosphere of Johannesburg and the majestic view of Sydney, passing through the legendary circuits of Donington and Imola and concluding with a beach party under the starry sky of Mandalika: these are just some of the places that hosted the collective excitement of #WeRideAsOne, capable of crossing five continents, surpassing boundaries, cultures and time zones. #WeRideAsOne is a landmark experience in the two-wheel panorama, with Ducati confirming itself as the only brand capable of giving life to an international event of this magnitude: within the time frame of the same day, the passion for the Red bikes from Borgo Panigale was ignited in every corner of the planet. An initiative that reflects the spirit of the motorcycle manufacturer and the strong bond with its global community, made up of Ducatisti, D.O.C., dealers and employees of the Company, all united by a bond that goes beyond geographical borders.