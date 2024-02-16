Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European SuperFinale Confirmed for Final WorldSBK Weekend of 2024

The first two editions of the Yamaha R3 European SuperFinale were held alongside rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship at Portugal’s Autodromo do Algarve in Portimão, but a new venue has been confirmed for 2024 with the Jerez circuit set to play host to the talented bLU cRU youngsters, many of whom will be racing on the world stage for the first time. This is a prestigious slot for the event as it coincides with the season finale of the WorldSBK calendar, which is sure to attract large crowds and extra media attention. Yamaha’s bLU cRU program is an award-winning platform that forms the foundation of the Yamaha Racing pyramid and is designed to cultivate the next generation of young riding talent. Open to riders aged 14-18, those who compete in the SuperFinale will be selected after a season in their national R3 Cups and Challenges. The international field of competitors will have a dedicated ‘village’ within the Jerez paddock and will be provided with support and guidance from bLU cRU Rider Coach Lorenzo Alfonsi during the weekend. They will also have the opportunity to mix with Yamaha’s top WorldSBK and WorldSSP riders and spend time on stage at the Paddock Show. The young competitors will enjoy plenty of track time with Free Practice sessions and Qualifying followed by the two all-important SuperFinale races.