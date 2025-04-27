Zane Roberts Wins the Golden Egg

The Golden Egg Hare Scramble marked Round 3 of the AMA West Hare Scrambles Series, and Beta USA Factory Rider Zane Roberts delivered a dominant performance on familiar ground at Fort Sage OHV, just north of Reno, Nevada. With the course only 45 minutes from home, Roberts felt right at ease in the terrain, settling into second on lap one before making a decisive pass early in loop two. From there, he rode his own race, navigating the high-speed, dusty conditions with precision and pulling away to a comfortable lead.
Results:
Zane Roberts » 1st Place » Pro Class

Factory 480 RR

“This race was about 45 minutes from home, so I felt right at ease with the terrain. I settled into second on lap one, as the dust was pretty bad. After the first lap I was comfortable, I made a move early in loop two and rode my own race to the finish. Great course and a great day.”

Photos: Kato Foto

