Zane Roberts Wins the Golden Egg

The Golden Egg Hare Scramble marked Round 3 of the AMA West Hare Scrambles Series, and Beta USA Factory Rider Zane Roberts delivered a dominant performance on familiar ground at Fort Sage OHV, just north of Reno, Nevada. With the course only 45 minutes from home, Roberts felt right at ease in the terrain, settling into second on lap one before making a decisive pass early in loop two. From there, he rode his own race, navigating the high-speed, dusty conditions with precision and pulling away to a comfortable lead.
Results:
Zane Roberts » 1st Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“This race was about 45 minutes from home, so I felt right at ease with the terrain. I settled into second on lap one, as the dust was pretty bad. After the first lap I was comfortable, I made a move early in loop two and rode my own race to the finish. Great course and a great day.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Positive Qualifying for Locatelli Unconverted in Race 1 at Cremona Pata Prometeon Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli lined up for his best Race 1 start position of the season at Cremona in Italy today, for Round 9 […]
Coming into the sixth and final round of the series with a healthy 22-point lead in the E2 class standings following his exceptional performance at last weekend’s GP of Portugal, Josep Garcia knew that a solid ride […]
New title in the Vertex Pistons palmares: Kiara Fontanesi is the 2021 Italian champion Five rounds, ten races, seven first and three second places for a new fantastic title: Kiara Fontanesi and Vertex Pistons […]