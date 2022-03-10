The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Debuts in Super Hooligan Racing During Round One at Daytona International Speedway



Sunnyvale, Calif., March 9, 2022 – Ducati North America will team with Wisconsin-based Nowaskey Extreme Performance and renowned international road racer and Covergirl model, Shelina Moreda, for the 2022 Super Hooligan National Championship.



Beginning with round one March 10-12 at the world-famous Daytona International Speedway, through to round two April 22-24 at Road Atlanta and concluding with round three July 8-10 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Ducati, Nowaskey and Moreda will add a touch of glamor to a series that has exploded in popularity.



The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP’s credentials are undoubted, the model having achieved an AMA Supermoto Championship victory in the Amateur Asphalt category at Tucson, Ariz., in 2021.



Boasting 114 horsepower and 71 lb-ft of torque, the light and agile Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is supremely suited to Super Hooligan competition, with the team eyeing a podium position at Daytona against some extremely talented competition.



Shelina Moreda – International Road Racer: “I’m really looking forward to learning the Ducati Hypermotard’s riding secrets leading up to the event at Daytona,” said Moreda. “This class has a plethora of bikes and lots of fast riders, but I know the Hypermotard will be competitive and—as a Ducati—it’s certainly going to be the best looking bike in the field. I would like to thank Ducati North America for making this happen, and Hawk Mazzotta MotoCamps for the introduction to the Nowaskey Performance Team.”



Pete Nowaskey, Owner, Nowaskey Extreme Performance: “Shelina is a very competent rider and a great ambassador for the sport, and I am a big proponent of more women getting involved in the motorcycle industry,” said Nowaskey. “Shelina will work with female technician Dailyn Mortenson at Daytona, which is something I’m really pleased about. This is a new venture for Nowaskey Extreme Performance and me, and we had tested the Hypermotard 950 SP at the Jennings GP track this past weekend to get ready for Daytona. It’s a beautiful bike and I’m sure it will be very competitive in the Super Hooligan class. I’m extremely happy to be working with Ducati. I love the brand.”



Jason Chinnock, CEO, Ducati North America: “We really like Shelina,” said Chinnock. “We’ve worked with her on a couple of projects in 2021 including The Matrix film premiere in San Francisco and agreed that working together provides a great opportunity to bring more attention and awareness to the sport. Shelina’s approachable, authentic, and certainly has the skills on a motorcycle. These elements make her someone we want to work with. We’re an inclusive brand at Ducati. We want to reach the broadest possible audience yet remain true to our brand blues. Our relationship with Shelina offers us a chance to bring new riders into the Ducati family, and that’s a win for everyone.”



Round one of the 2022 Super Hooligan National Championship is set for March 10-12 at Daytona International Speedway.