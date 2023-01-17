2023 AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) SoCal GP American MX in Delano California

“It was a little muddy today and didn’t go as planned for me, but I’ve got to stay positive after this first race,” Walton reflected. “We’ve got plenty more races to go and this was an odd one, very technical in the conditions. I had one decent crash out there, took me a second to get up and once I did, I was like, ‘alright, I’ve got to be smart’ and that was the plan from there. We had to be as smart as possible and as the race went on the track got a little more tacky, so there was a whole lot to think about. We have to take what we can, we’re healthy going into the rest of the season, and I’m definitely excited to turn things around at the next one.”
Next Round (2): Taft, California – February 5, 2023
Pro Results – Round 1
1. Ryan Surratt (Honda)
2. Dare Demartile (Beta)
3. Dante Oliveira (KTM)
…
8. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Pro Championship Standings
1. Ryan Surratt – 30 points
2. Dare Demartile – 25 points
3. Dante Oliveira – 21 points
…
8. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 13 points