Over stones and gravel, through wind and water, into deep ditches over the and highest hills… Enhanced features for off-road, touring and adventure riding, the new 2024 BMW F900GS, F900GS Adventure and F800GS offer pure riding fun in the premium mid-range touring enduro segment. From the new entry-level F800GS, the affordable F900GS to the well suited extended trip F900GS Adventure BMW offers more capacity, more horsepower and more control.

Adventure bikes are big business for manufacturers, by taking their less expensive off-road bikes and adding on-road accessories and more luxuries they have created demand where little existed before while being able to charge bigger and bigger bucks for them. Now adventure bikes are the Gold Wing’s of the 1980’s and K1600’s today. Will they continue to get bigger, heavier and more expensive? Will we see an off-road full dressed tourer in the future? Maybe, maybe.

Check out the 2024 BMW: New Premium Mid-range Touring Enduros, innovation in all-road adventure touring on Total Motorcycle. TMW’s new 2024 Motorcycle models guides are amazing and offer up the best expert information, big clean photos and worldwide MSRP’s. Enjoy!

The new BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure and F 800 GS: The new premium mid-range touring enduros provide purist riding fun thanks to even more sophisticated off-road, touring and adventure capabilities.



With the new F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure and F 800 GS BMW Motorrad is significantly boosting its product range of touring enduros for the mid-range. While the new BMW F 800 GS is the ideal bike, especially for entry-level riders, the BMW F 900 GS Adventure is very well suited for extended adventure trips and for long, demanding tours. All three models have been significantly updated and now offer, among other things, an even higher level of standard equipment in addition to a new drive. The F 900 GS features many far-reaching innovations. The motorcycle’s range of uses has been considerably expanded thanks to its enhanced off-road qualities combined with a drastic weight reduction of 14 kg compared to the predecessor model making it a particularly sporty F Series model.

Drive with advanced 2-cylinder in-line engine with greater capacity, more output and engine drag torque control.



In the new F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure and F 800 GS the advanced 2-cylinder in-line engine introduced in 2018 with the F 850 GS provides increased riding dynamics. The main reason for this is the increased capacity 895 cc (previously 853 cc). With a 270/450 degree firing interval, the engine generates a particularly emotional sound. In the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure it puts out 77 kW (105 hp) and in the F 800 GS 64 kW (87 hp). In addition to a significant increase in peak power of 10 hp each, the new engines are also characterised by a much fuller torque curve, increased pulling power and faster acceleration.

Two riding modes, ABS Pro and DTC as standard. Riding modes Pro with additional riding modes, riding mode pre-selection and engine drag torque control as optional equipment ex works.



The new GS models in the F series already offer the two riding modes “Rain” and “Road” as standard. Dynamic Traction Control DTC, the cornering-optimised ABS Pro and the dynamic brake light. With “riding modes Pro” available as optional equipment ex works, the dynamic qualities of the new F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure and F 800 GS can be exploited even more intensively thanks to additional riding modes, the riding mode pre-selection and the engine drag torque control as well as Dynamic Brake Control DBC.

BMW F 900 GS with new, significantly lighter plastic fuel tank and rear section. New, fully adjustable upside-down telescopic forks on the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure.



The new F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure and F 800 GS rely on a bridge-type frame made of deep-drawn sheet steel parts welded together, which integrates the 2-cylinder in-line engine as a supporting element. The 14.5-litre plastic fuel tank of the new F 900 GS is a completely new development saving 4.5 kg of weight compared to the steel tank of the previous model. The F 900 GS features a completely redesigned rear section which makes it look even more dynamic and save around 2.4 kg of weight. A further 1.7 kg are saved thanks to the rear silencer by Akrapovič. The front wheel on the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure is guided by new, fully adjustable upside-down telescopic forks by Showa.

New Enduro Pro package for the new F 900 GS and Dynamic ESA for the new F 900 GS Adventure and the F 800 GS optionally available ex works.



The new F 900 GS can be given even more off-road prowess with the optional equipment ex works Enduro Pro package featuring fully adjustable titanium nitride-coated upside-down telescopic forks, fully adjustable central spring strut as well as handlebar risers and M Endurance chain. The Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) electronic suspension is available as optional equipment for the new F 900 GS Adventure and the

F 800 GS.

New BMW F 900 GS with ergonomics optimised for off-road use, enduro footrests and aluminium side stand. Optimised adjustable gearshift lever and, on the F 900 GS, a new foot brake lever as well.



The increased off-road qualities of the new F 900 GS are expressed by the ergonomic triangle (handlebar – seat – footrests) optimised for off-road use. Lower footrests in combination with the higher handlebar position and the new design of the fuel tank provide clear advantages, especially when riding standing up on rough terrain.

All three new models already offer an adjustable gearshift lever as standard. In conjunction with an optimised bearing and new gearshift lever kinematics, it was also possible to optimise shifting the six-speed transmission even further. The F 900 GS also features a new foot brake lever in a higher position.

New LED headlight on the BMW F 900 GS. All models feature powerful LED light units.



Compared to the predecessor model, the LED headlight on the new BMW F 900 GS offers a larger low beam opening angle and thus better illumination directly in front of the motorcycle. The new F 900 GS Adventure and the F 800 GS also feature LED headlights as standard. Furthermore, the turn indicator and control lights of all three models also use LED technology.

Connectivity – unrivalled information diversity and functionality in the form of a large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display. The new BMW F 900 GS comes as standard with multifunction holder to accommodate navigation devices, action cams and more.



The new GS models in the F series already each have a large 6.5-inch TFT display as standard. This applies in particular to the F 800 GS, which previously had an analogue display. Information diversity, quality of presentation and, last but not least, user-friendliness are unrivalled. Phoning, listening to music and navigating while riding is very comfortable. The new BMW F 900 GS is already equipped with a 12 mm holder as standard, which permits action cams or other devices to be mounted. In order to install the BMW Motorrad Connected Ride Navigator or the BMW Motorrad Connected Ride Cradle, the “navigation preparation” option is also required.

BMW F 900 GS with new body dimensions, clear design and colour scheme highlighting its off-road qualities, sportiness and dynamic performance.



The new BMW F 900 GS has been completely redesigned and benefits from a dynamic design that signals increased off-road qualities and sportiness, as well as visually highlighting the 14 kg of lowered weight. One of the key points of the new design is the redesigned plastic fuel tank, which allowed for a much slimmer and ergonomically more favourable design with a capacity of only 0.5 litres less than the previous model. New, close-fitting tank side panels, together with a new radiator trim give the new F 900 GS a sleek, sporty and off-road-oriented look. Off-road qualities, sportiness and dynamic performance are also reflected in the entire rear section, which is significantly narrower and more dynamic than the predecessor model. The dynamic appearance of the new F 900 GS is further enhanced by the sporty rear silencer by Akrapovič. The new F 900 GS is available as a basic version in Blackstorm metallic, as a Passion model version in São Paulo yellow solid paint and as a GS Trophy version in Lightwhite solid paint/Racing Blue metallic.

New attractive model variants and colour schemes for the F 900 GS Adventure and F 800 GS.



The new F 900 GS Adventure is available as a basic variant in Blackstorm metallic and as a Ride Pro model variant in matt White Aluminium. The new F 800 GS is available as a basic variant in Lightwhite solid paint, as a Sport model variant in Racing Blue and as a Triple Black version in Blackstorm metallic.

Introducing the 2024 BMW F900GS…

This is where it begins. Your next adventure that takes you where hardly anyone else goes. Anyone except for you and your GS. Over stones and gravel, through wind and water, into deep ditches over the and highest hills. Joy in your heart, sand in your teeth, adrenaline in your blood – fully in your element and in the #SpiritOfGS flow.

We built the F 900 GS for precisely such experiences. The engine, the body – we have optimized everything to achieve a bike with maximum power but at a light weight. And here it is: your perfect Enduro.

Introducing the 2024 BMW F900GS Adventure…

Looking for adventure? Your GS is waiting for you. Ready to explore the globe – different climates, altitudes, horizons. Our touring enduro lets you relax on your journeys. Alone or with a pillion passenger, there’s enough comfort for everyone. You are living the #SpiritOfGS and know that you can always rely on yours. Whether it’s short sprints or long distances, with its powerful parallel-twin engine, you can be confident in every situation.

Start with your F 900 GS Adventure. Your next adventure awaits you.

Introducing the 2024 BMW F800GS…

You can rely on it, whatever the route entails. Thanks to the new, more powerful engine and many other upgrades, the F 800 GS is your perfect companion for short or long trips. Pack your bag, grab your friends and off you go. Together you will explore new paths and experience unforgettable adventures. You will experience the #SpiritOfGS up close, listen to the crackling campfire and simply leave your everyday life behind.