2025 Memorial Day Weekend and May Motorcycle Events List

May 2025

May 22- May 25, 2025

Redneck Revival Motorcycle Rally Memorial Day 2025

Conesville, IA

May 22- May 25, 2025

Talimena Rally – Cruisin for St Jude 2025

Texarkana , AR

May 22- May 25, 2025

Heart of the Ozarks Rally – Arkansas CMA Rally 2025

Eureka Springs, AR

ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally

May 22- May 25, 2025

BMW/MOA Land of Oz Rally

Paola, KS

May 22- May 26, 2025

Hogfest Bike Rally 2025

Pelham , TN

May 22- May 26, 2025

Meet on the Creek 2025 Memorial Day Biker Rally

Mount Hermon, LA

June Bug Boogie Motorcycle Rally 2025

May 22- May 26, 2025

Meldy’s Motorcycle Parts Swapmeet

Logan, OH

May 23- May 26, 2025

ABATE of Oregon Fossil Campout – 2025

Fossil, OR

May 23- May 25, 2025

Mississippi Gulf Coast Memorial Day Blowout 2025

Gulfport, MS

Ladies in Leather Parade & Rally 2025

May 23- May 25, 2025

Thunder on the Plains – Nebraska CMA Rally 2025

Kearney, NE

May 23- May 25, 2025

Run-A-Mucca Motorcycle & Music Festival 2025

Winnemucca, NV

May 23- May 27, 2025

MSTA 2025 TriSTAR Rally

Sparta, NC

Easyriders Rodeo 2025 Motorcycle Rally

May 23- May 26, 2025

36th Annual Mid America Freedom Rally

Waynesville, MO

May 23- May 25, 2025

100 Mile Grand Prix

Florence, KS

May 23- May 25, 2025

Southern Throwdown Motorcycle Run & Campout

Mt Enterprise, TX

Hollister Independence Rally 2025

May 23- May 26, 2025

Fort Brag H-D All American Weekend

Fayetteville, NC

May 23- May 25, 2025

Fort Bragg, NC to Camp Toccoa, GA Memorial Day Weekend Ride

Fayetteville, NC

May 23- May 26, 2025

REVIVE THE RIDE

Red River, NM

Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally 2025

May 23- Jun 13, 2025

Riding 22 in 22 Veteran Suicide Awareness Benefit Ride

Plain City, OH

May 23- May 26, 2025

Mid America Freedom Rally

Waynesville, MO

May 24- May 26, 2025

Hudson Leather 2025 Motorcycle Rally & Blessing

Pioneer, OH

May 24- May 26, 2025

MAGRA Moto’s Memorial Weekend Scramble: Stop Soldier Suicide

Pedro, OH

May 24- May 25, 2025

Bagger Racing League Rounds 3 & 4: Motorsport Park Hastings

Hastings, NE

May 24- May 26, 2025

James Wesley Shultz 3rd Year Memorial Poker Run

Center Point, WV

May 24- May 25, 2025

15th Annual East Coast Thunder Rally

Laurel, MD

May 24- May 25, 2025

Bubba`s 24th Annual Memorial Weekend Classic

LINWOOD, MI

May 24- May 26, 2025

West Coast Thunder Memorial Day Ride

Riverside, CA

May 24- May 25, 2025

Memorial Weekend Open House at Desert Wind H-D

Mesa, AZ

May 25, 2025

Cherokee National Enduro Series – Round 3 – Goergia

Greensboro, GA

May 25, 2025

Rolling Thunder Ride for Freedom

Plainville, MA, MA

May 25, 2025

Rolling Thunder XXXVII

Jacksonville, NC

May 25, 2025

So-Cal / Long Beach Motorcycle Swap Meet – May

Long Beach, CA

May 25, 2025

Rolling Thunder Florida Ride For Freedom

Punta Gorda, FL

May 25, 2025

British Classics Ride – Triumphs & Timeless Machines

Glencoe, IL

May 25, 2025

XXXVII Nationwide Ride For Freedom

Trenton, NJ

May 25, 2025

2025 Jeremy Redding Memorial Ride

Hanover, PA

May 25, 2025

Dawn Patrol MC Memorial Day Classic

Bridgewater, NJ

May 25, 2025

Moto Socal

San Diego, CA

May 25, 2025

Smoky Mountain Thunder 2025

Sevierville, TN

May 25, 2025

Veterans Memorial Weekend Poker Run

South Haven, MI

May 25, 2025

Blue Reckoning LEMC Annual Bike Blessing

Chicago, IL

May 25, 2025

Blackjack Breakfast Dealership Ride

Pooler, GA

May 25, 2025

Iron Goddess Motorcycle Show

Whitter, CA

May 25, 2025

Boozefighters Memorial Day Run

El Cajon, CA

May 25, 2025

Boozefighters MC Memorial Day Run

El Cajon, CA

May 25, 2025

Bike Blessing at the Westside Vineyard

Duluth, MN

May 25, 2025

Ride For Chatham

Springfield, IL

May 25, 2025

Burgers & Bikes – Bike Blessing

Mokena, IL

May 25, 2025

Poker Run

Schuyler, NE

May 25, 2025

SUNDAY FUNDAY WITH SECOND WIND

Troy , NC

May 25, 2025

The 11th Annual Bike Blessing

Superior Township, MI

May 26, 2025

Highground Annual Honor Ride 2025

Neillsville, WI

May 26, 2025

West Coast Thunder 2025 Memorial Day Motorcycle Ride

Riverside, CA

May 26, 2025

Memorial Day Ride to Remember

Gowanda, NY

May 26, 2025

Memorial Day Parade Bozeman, MT

Belgrade, MT

May 26, 2025

LCPL Cody Garrette White Honor Dedication Ride & Ceremony

Pembroke, GA

May 26, 2025

CVMA 13-3 Season Opener Event

Lewiston, ID

May 26, 2025

Navy Cadet Escort – Memorial Day Parade

North Chicago, IL

May 27- May 31, 2025

Americade 2025 Motorcycle Rally

Lake George, NY

May 27- May 31, 2025

Slingshot in the Smokies 2025

Maggie Valley, NC

May 27, 2025

Rolling Thunder Freedom Party

Rahway, NJ

May 27, 2025

Sonoma County Taco Tuesday Bike Night

Penngrove, CA

May 28- May 30, 2025

AMCA Antique Motorcycle Swap Meet Gas City, Indiana

Gas City , IN

May 28, 2025

2 Wheelz 1 Love May Bike Night at the Krate

Wesley Chapel, FL

May 28, 2025

Sunday Service May Ladies Bike Night

Albuquerque, NM

May 28, 2025

Wings & Wheels at the Steel Pub

Bethlehem, PA

May 29- May 31, 2025

Stonewall Women’s Weekend

Ruckersville, VA

May 29- Jun 01, 2025

14th Annual Giant Loop Adventure Motorcycle Ride

Burns, OR

May 29- Jun 01, 2025

Cowboys & Chrome – Kansas CMA Rally 2025

Dodge City, KS

May 29- May 31, 2025

2025 Missouri Eagle Wings District Rally

Branson, MO

May 29, 2025

Bike Night at Kimmyz

Glendale, AZ

May 29- May 31, 2025

Fury Fest

Conyers, GA

May 29, 2025

Bike Night w Rush Cleveland Trio

Waterloo, IA

May 29, 2025

Bike Night at Sarge’s

Danville, IL

May 29, 2025

Bike Night at Mulligan’s Irish Pub

Barre, VT

May 29, 2025

Destination Bike Night – Week 7 – Lindsey La Belle

Chicopee, MA

May 29, 2025

Big St. Charles Motorsports Bike Night

St Charles, MO

May 29, 2025

Gruene H-D Bike Night at Freiheit Country Store

New Braunfels, TX

May 29, 2025

Bike Night at Mike Bruno’s H-D

Slidell, LA

May 29, 2025

Bike Night After Party 2025 – Rumbleseat Bar & Grill

Chicopee, MA

May 30- May 31, 2025

Run to Raton 2025

Raton, NM

May 30- May 31, 2025

Boone Bike Rally – Spring 2025

Boone, NC

May 30- Jun 01, 2025

2025 Steve McQueen Rally & Show

Norwalk, CA

May 30- May 31, 2025

Brothers Keepers Annual Stillhorse Burn Run

Morrison, TN

May 30- Jun 01, 2025

2025 Hiawatha Rally

Houston, MN

May 30- May 31, 2025

Alaska State CMA Rally 2025

Palmer, AK

May 30- Jun 01, 2025

Rough Rider North Dakota CMA Rally 2025

Dickinson, ND

May 30- May 31, 2025

Rumble on the Lake 2025 – CANCELED

Cable, WI

May 30- Jun 01, 2025

MotoAmerica Superbikes at Road America

Plymouth, WI

May 30- Jun 01, 2025

GNCC – Cross Country Racing – Round 8 – Mason-Dixon

Dilliner, PA

May 30- Jun 07, 2025

Ohio Bike Week 2025

Sandusky, OH

May 30- Jun 01, 2025

Georgia Motorcycle Skills, Training, & Challenge 2025

Clarkesville, GA

May 30- May 31, 2025

Rally in the Valley – ABATE East Central Region Party

Cerro Gordo,, IL

May 30- May 31, 2025

Angier Bike Fest 2025

Raleigh, NC

May 30- May 31, 2025

All-Harley Thunder at The Rock

Marston, NC

May 30- Jun 01, 2025

2025 ALR ROMP

Sunrise Beach , MO

May 30- Jun 07, 2025

Sandusky Bike Week 2025

Sandusky , OH

May 30- May 31, 2025

NW Chapter A.B.A.T.E. MN 36th Annual Spring Ride In

St. Hilaire, MN

May 30, 2025

Yellow Jacket MC Bike Night

Manassas, VA

May 30, 2025

Skeleton Kings May Bike Night at VFW

Fallbrook, CA

May 30- Jun 01, 2025

36th Annual Spring Ride In

St. Hilaire, MN

May 30, 2025

KEYSTONE HD BIKE NIGHT

Whitehall, PA

May 30, 2025

L.A.M.A. Perth Amboy Anniversary Party

Long Branch, NJ

May 30, 2025

Independence Harley-Davidson Bike Night

Matthews, NC

May 31, 2025

2025 Pro Motocross Championship – Round 2 – Praire City SVRA

Rancho Cordova, CA

May 31- Jun 01, 2025

Webster Motorcycle Swap Meet – June

Webster, FL

May 31- Jun 01, 2025

Perry Mountain 24 Hour Challenge

Maplesville, AL

May 31- Jun 01, 2025

ADV & Dual Sport Riding Clinic – Beginner to Intermediate

Conneaut Lake, PA

May 31, 2025

Combat 22 Apparel Poker Run

Lemars, IA

May 31, 2025

Busted Knuckles Motorcycle Stunt Show

Memphis, TN

May 31, 2025

Toys for Tots Ride

Mason, OH

May 31, 2025

Plant City Bike Rally 2025

Plant City, FL

May 31, 2025

Grand Re-Opening of Bulldog Harley-Davidson

Smithfield, NC

May 31, 2025

3rd Annual Veterans Poker Run

Hutchinson, KS

May 31, 2025

Smoky Mountain Cannonball Fun Run

Maryville, TN

May 31, 2025

Malad / Spero’s House of BBQ Day Ride

Twin Falls, ID

May 31, 2025

King’s Way Car, Truck & Bike Show

Huntingtown , MD

May 31, 2025

Sporty’s Iron Duke Hillclimb

Minerva, NY

May 31, 2025

Tampa Bay Bike Rodeo

Tampa, FL

May 31, 2025

Flea Market at Zinc City

Kresgeville, PA

May 31, 2025

Thank a Veteran Poker Run 2025

Puyallup, WA

May 31, 2025

Iron Nation Harley-Davidson

Wayne, OK

May 31, 2025

2025 Red Knights PA8 – Victims of Fire Charity Dice Run

West Mifflin, PA

May 31, 2025

Thank A Veteran Ride Poker Run

Tacoma, WA

May 31, 2025

Patriot Ride

Iager, WV

May 31, 2025

2025 Spring Motorcycle Show

Scott, LA

May 31, 2025

Defenders Riding to Remember

Warrenton, VA

May 31, 2025

Officer Zack McCay Memorial Ride and Gun Raffle

Dickson, TN

May 31, 2025

Veterans Benefit Run

Salina, KS

May 31, 2025

2nd Annual Shisler Legacy Ride

Mantua, NJ

May 31, 2025

Bulldogs and Buddies 1st Annual Poker Run

Rogers, AR

May 31, 2025

Rally for Ryan

Abaline, KS

May 31, 2025

Rylee’s Ride 2025 Poker Run

Baraboo, WI

May 31, 2025

2025 Freedom Ride benefitting Freedom Ride Rescue

Garner, NC

May 31, 2025

Cipher’s 1st Annual Poker Run

Anaheim, CA

May 31, 2025

The Dog House Saloon Poker Run

Tehachapi, CA

May 31, 2025

Vixens MC – Wheels and Heels – 2025

Albuquerque, NM

May 31, 2025

Dylans Ride

Homer, GA

May 31, 2025

High Desert H-D Blood Drive

Meridian, ID

May 31, 2025

Assumption Church Bike Blessing

Braidwood, IL

May 31, 2025

The Great American Sidewalk Event – One Day Only

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ

May 31, 2025

Benefit for Zakks Family

Hudson, MA

May 31, 2025

2nd Annual Ride for Terebinth

Saint Joseph, MN

May 31, 2025

Cardinal Wishes Annual Poker Run

Otter Lake, MI

May 31, 2025

Regroup and Ride

Bethlehem, PA

May 31, 2025

WILLIAMS HARLEY-DAVIDSON MDA RIDE FOR LIFE

LEBANON, NJ

May 31, 2025

Mt. Zion’s Bikers Blessing

Kalamazoo, MI

May 31, 2025

FRONTIER HOG KICKSTANDS UP FOR KIDS POKER RUN

LINCOLN, NE

May 31, 2025

VEMA New Bern Bears Behind the Badge Ride 2025

New Bern, NC

May 31, 2025

1st Annual Fallen Rider Memorial Ride

Flora, IL

May 31, 2025

Damaged Brothers Race 2 Save Veterans Lives Poker Run

Tacoma, WA

May 31, 2025

The Mission of Truth Annual Poker Run

Franklin, TN

May 31, 2025

Barbara Wilkins Ultimate Poker Run

South Barre, VT

May 31, 2025

Blessings & Burgers with New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

DeKalb, IL

May 31, 2025

The Freedom Ride – 6th Annual

Garner, NC

May 31, 2025

4th Annual Biker Bash

Loveland, CO

May 31, 2025

2025 2nd Annual We Ride with Hannah

Battle Creek, MI

May 31, 2025

Wreaths Across America “Run for the Wreaths”

Jacksonville, NC

May 31, 2025

ABATE District 14 Bike Show

Norfolk, NE

May 31, 2025

US Military Vets MC Cookout

Macon, GA

May 31, 2025

Ride for Olivia

Barre, VT

May 31, 2025

Hearts for Cleburne Benefit Motorcycle Ride

Oxford, AL

May 31, 2025

Riding for Rescues

Madisonville, TN

May 31, 2025

Hogs for Dogs

Ofallon, IL

May 31, 2025

Summer Showcase Car Meet

Meredith, NH

May 31, 2025

Blessing of the Bikes

Endicott, NY

May 31, 2025

Remember the Fallen 2025 Annual Event

Lake Jackson, TX

May 31, 2025

Blessing of the Bikes

North Hampton, NH

May 31, 2025

Bikini Bike Wash @ Stinger H-D

Medina, OH

May 31, 2025

Bay Area Throttle Fest 2025

San Jose, CA

May 31, 2025

Stinger Harley-Davidson Bikini Bike Wash

Medina, OH

May 31, 2025

Annual Fallen Brother’s Ride

Westerville, OH

May 31, 2025

KEEPERS Poker Run For Charlotte Hall Veterans

Charlotte Hall, MD

May 31, 2025

Rocky’s Ride

TRENTON, MO

May 31, 2025

Annual Biker Dance

Spld, IL

May 31, 2025

5th Annual Topless Ride

Milledgeville, IL

May 31, 2025

Widows Sons Benefit Motorcycle Ride

Middletown, OH

May 31, 2025

NFF Shop 3 8th Annual Rocker Ride

Camp Verde, AZ

May 31, 2025

Blingin’ Bandana Bash

North Hampton, NH

May 31, 2025

Dice Day at the Dive Bars Run

New Boston, MI

May 31, 2025

Biker Bingo

Mesa, AZ

May 31, 2025

Vertical 603 Boyz Stunt Show

Rochester, NH

May 31, 2025

Mayhem Day with stunts by Vulgar USA

Louisville, KY

May 31, 2025

Biker Bingo at Summit Harley-Davidson

Lindon, UT

May 31, 2025

9th Annual Chili Cookoff at Indian of Albuquerque

Albuquerque, NM

May 31, 2025

Freedom Riders Spring Run

Centralia, IL

May 31, 2025

Car & Bike Show by Baum Motor Co

Farmer City, IL

May 31, 2025

Life of Balance Kick Off Memorial Party

Syracuse, NY

May 31, 2025

Blessing of the Bikes

Grafton, IL

May 31, 2025

Preachers Celebration of Life Memorial

Alton, IL

May 31, 2025

Set Free Montana Celebrating 30 Years

Great Falls, MT

May 31, 2025

Great American Convoy @ SHD\u00ae

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ

May 31, 2025

Mary Davis Memorial Motorcycle Ride

Plainfield, IN

May 31, 2025

Infidel RIders MC Bike Night with Hollow Moon

Lucerne Valley, CA

May 31, 2025

Harleys After Dark

Lithia Springs, GA

May 31, 2025

Harleys After Dark

Mesa, AZ

May 31, 2025

25th Annual Torch Run to Benefit Special Olympics Rhode Island

Warwick, RI

May 31, 2025

T-Town May Bike Night

Cottondale, AL

May 31, 2025

Punishers Three Rivers May Bike Nigh/Open House

Elmore, AL

