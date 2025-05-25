2025 Memorial Day Weekend and May Motorcycle Events List

May 2025
May 22- May 25, 2025
Redneck Revival Motorcycle Rally Memorial Day 2025
Conesville, IA
Featured Event Featured Event! Motorcycle Rally —
May 22- May 25, 2025
Talimena Rally – Cruisin for St Jude 2025
Texarkana , AR
Motorcycle Rally —
May 22- May 25, 2025
Heart of the Ozarks Rally – Arkansas CMA Rally 2025
Eureka Springs, AR
Motorcycle Rally —
ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally
May 22- May 25, 2025
BMW/MOA Land of Oz Rally
Paola, KS
Motorcycle Rally —
May 22- May 26, 2025
Hogfest Bike Rally 2025
Pelham , TN
Motorcycle Rally —
May 22- May 26, 2025
Meet on the Creek 2025 Memorial Day Biker Rally
Mount Hermon, LA
Motorcycle Rally —
June Bug Boogie Motorcycle Rally 2025
May 22- May 26, 2025
Meldy’s Motorcycle Parts Swapmeet
Logan, OH
Swap Meet —
May 23- May 26, 2025
ABATE of Oregon Fossil Campout – 2025
Fossil, OR
Featured Event Featured Event! Motorcycle Rally —
May 23- May 25, 2025
Mississippi Gulf Coast Memorial Day Blowout 2025
Gulfport, MS
Motorcycle Rally —
Ladies in Leather Parade & Rally 2025
May 23- May 25, 2025
Thunder on the Plains – Nebraska CMA Rally 2025
Kearney, NE
Motorcycle Rally —
May 23- May 25, 2025
Run-A-Mucca Motorcycle & Music Festival 2025
Winnemucca, NV
Motorcycle Rally —
May 23- May 27, 2025
MSTA 2025 TriSTAR Rally
Sparta, NC
Motorcycle Rally —
Easyriders Rodeo 2025 Motorcycle Rally
May 23- May 26, 2025
36th Annual Mid America Freedom Rally
Waynesville, MO
Motorcycle Rally —
May 23- May 25, 2025
100 Mile Grand Prix
Florence, KS
Motorcycle Race —
May 23- May 25, 2025
Southern Throwdown Motorcycle Run & Campout
Mt Enterprise, TX
Motorcycle Rally —
Hollister Independence Rally 2025
May 23- May 26, 2025
Fort Brag H-D All American Weekend
Fayetteville, NC
Motorcycle Rally —
May 23- May 25, 2025
Fort Bragg, NC to Camp Toccoa, GA Memorial Day Weekend Ride
Fayetteville, NC
General Ride —
May 23- May 26, 2025
REVIVE THE RIDE
Red River, NM
Motorcycle Rally —
Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally 2025
May 23- Jun 13, 2025
Riding 22 in 22 Veteran Suicide Awareness Benefit Ride
Plain City, OH
Benefit – Charity —
May 23- May 26, 2025
Mid America Freedom Rally
Waynesville, MO
Motorcycle Rally —
May 24- May 26, 2025
Hudson Leather 2025 Motorcycle Rally & Blessing
Pioneer, OH
Featured Event Featured Event! Motorcycle Rally —
May 24- May 26, 2025
MAGRA Moto’s Memorial Weekend Scramble: Stop Soldier Suicide
Pedro, OH
Benefit – Charity —
May 24- May 25, 2025
Bagger Racing League Rounds 3 & 4: Motorsport Park Hastings
Hastings, NE
Motorcycle Race —
May 24- May 26, 2025
James Wesley Shultz 3rd Year Memorial Poker Run
Center Point, WV
Poker Run —
May 24- May 25, 2025
15th Annual East Coast Thunder Rally
Laurel, MD
Featured Event Featured Event! Motorcycle Rally —
May 24- May 25, 2025
Bubba`s 24th Annual Memorial Weekend Classic
LINWOOD, MI
Featured Event Featured Event! Benefit – Charity —
May 24- May 26, 2025
West Coast Thunder Memorial Day Ride
Riverside, CA
Benefit – Charity —
May 24- May 25, 2025
Memorial Weekend Open House at Desert Wind H-D
Mesa, AZ
Party —
May 25, 2025
Cherokee National Enduro Series – Round 3 – Goergia
Greensboro, GA
Motorcycle Race —
May 25, 2025
Rolling Thunder Ride for Freedom
Plainville, MA, MA
General Ride —
May 25, 2025
Rolling Thunder XXXVII
Jacksonville, NC
Benefit – Charity —
May 25, 2025
So-Cal / Long Beach Motorcycle Swap Meet – May
Long Beach, CA
Featured Event Featured Event! Swap Meet —
May 25, 2025
Rolling Thunder Florida Ride For Freedom
Punta Gorda, FL
Benefit – Charity —
May 25, 2025
British Classics Ride – Triumphs & Timeless Machines
Glencoe, IL
Bike Night —
May 25, 2025
XXXVII Nationwide Ride For Freedom
Trenton, NJ
Benefit – Charity —
May 25, 2025
2025 Jeremy Redding Memorial Ride
Hanover, PA
Benefit – Charity —
May 25, 2025
Dawn Patrol MC Memorial Day Classic
Bridgewater, NJ
Benefit – Charity —
May 25, 2025
Moto Socal
San Diego, CA
Benefit – Charity —
May 25, 2025
Smoky Mountain Thunder 2025
Sevierville, TN
Benefit – Charity —
May 25, 2025
Veterans Memorial Weekend Poker Run
South Haven, MI
Benefit – Charity —
May 25, 2025
Blue Reckoning LEMC Annual Bike Blessing
Chicago, IL
NEW! Benefit – Charity —
May 25, 2025
Blackjack Breakfast Dealership Ride
Pooler, GA
General Ride —
May 25, 2025
Iron Goddess Motorcycle Show
Whitter, CA
Motorcycle Show —
ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally
May 25, 2025
Boozefighters Memorial Day Run
El Cajon, CA
General Ride —
May 25, 2025
Boozefighters MC Memorial Day Run
El Cajon, CA
Benefit – Charity —
May 25, 2025
Bike Blessing at the Westside Vineyard
Duluth, MN
Benefit – Charity —
Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally 2025
May 25, 2025
Ride For Chatham
Springfield, IL
NEW! Benefit – Charity —
May 25, 2025
Burgers & Bikes – Bike Blessing
Mokena, IL
Other —
May 25, 2025
Poker Run
Schuyler, NE
Benefit – Charity —
Easyriders Rodeo 2025 Motorcycle Rally
May 25, 2025
SUNDAY FUNDAY WITH SECOND WIND
Troy , NC
NEW! Other —
May 25, 2025
The 11th Annual Bike Blessing
Superior Township, MI
Benefit – Charity —
May 26, 2025
Highground Annual Honor Ride 2025
Neillsville, WI
Featured Event Featured Event! Benefit – Charity —
Hollister Independence Rally 2025
May 26, 2025
West Coast Thunder 2025 Memorial Day Motorcycle Ride
Riverside, CA
Benefit – Charity —
May 26, 2025
Memorial Day Ride to Remember
Gowanda, NY
Benefit – Charity —
May 26, 2025
Memorial Day Parade Bozeman, MT
Belgrade, MT
Updated! Other —
Laconia Motorcycle Rally
May 26, 2025
LCPL Cody Garrette White Honor Dedication Ride & Ceremony
Pembroke, GA
Benefit – Charity —
May 26, 2025
CVMA 13-3 Season Opener Event
Lewiston, ID
Party —
May 26, 2025
Navy Cadet Escort – Memorial Day Parade
North Chicago, IL
NEW! Benefit – Charity —
Ladies in Leather Parade & Rally 2025
May 27- May 31, 2025
Americade 2025 Motorcycle Rally
Lake George, NY
Motorcycle Rally —
May 27- May 31, 2025
Slingshot in the Smokies 2025
Maggie Valley, NC
Motorcycle Rally —
May 27, 2025
Rolling Thunder Freedom Party
Rahway, NJ
Party —
May 27, 2025
Sonoma County Taco Tuesday Bike Night
Penngrove, CA
Bike Night —
May 28- May 30, 2025
AMCA Antique Motorcycle Swap Meet Gas City, Indiana
Gas City , IN
Swap Meet —
May 28, 2025
2 Wheelz 1 Love May Bike Night at the Krate
Wesley Chapel, FL
Bike Night —
May 28, 2025
Sunday Service May Ladies Bike Night
Albuquerque, NM
Bike Night —
May 28, 2025
Wings & Wheels at the Steel Pub
Bethlehem, PA
NEW! Bike Night —
May 29- May 31, 2025
Stonewall Women’s Weekend
Ruckersville, VA
Motorcycle Rally —
May 29- Jun 01, 2025
14th Annual Giant Loop Adventure Motorcycle Ride
Burns, OR
Motorcycle Rally —
May 29- Jun 01, 2025
Cowboys & Chrome – Kansas CMA Rally 2025
Dodge City, KS
Motorcycle Rally —
May 29- May 31, 2025
2025 Missouri Eagle Wings District Rally
Branson, MO
Motorcycle Rally —
May 29, 2025
Bike Night at Kimmyz
Glendale, AZ
Bike Night —
May 29- May 31, 2025
Fury Fest
Conyers, GA
Motorcycle Show —
May 29, 2025
Bike Night w Rush Cleveland Trio
Waterloo, IA
NEW! Bike Night — updated 23 hour(s) ago
May 29, 2025
Bike Night at Sarge’s
Danville, IL
NEW! Bike Night — updated 6 day(s) ago
May 29, 2025
Bike Night at Mulligan’s Irish Pub
Barre, VT
Bike Night —
May 29, 2025
Destination Bike Night – Week 7 – Lindsey La Belle
Chicopee, MA
Bike Night —
May 29, 2025
Big St. Charles Motorsports Bike Night
St Charles, MO
Bike Night —
May 29, 2025
Gruene H-D Bike Night at Freiheit Country Store
New Braunfels, TX
Bike Night —
May 29, 2025
Bike Night at Mike Bruno’s H-D
Slidell, LA
NEW! Bike Night —
May 29, 2025
Bike Night After Party 2025 – Rumbleseat Bar & Grill
Chicopee, MA
Bike Night —
May 30- May 31, 2025
Run to Raton 2025
Raton, NM
Motorcycle Rally —
May 30- May 31, 2025
Boone Bike Rally – Spring 2025
Boone, NC
Motorcycle Rally —
May 30- Jun 01, 2025
2025 Steve McQueen Rally & Show
Norwalk, CA
Motorcycle Show —
ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally
May 30- May 31, 2025
Brothers Keepers Annual Stillhorse Burn Run
Morrison, TN
Benefit – Charity —
May 30- Jun 01, 2025
2025 Hiawatha Rally
Houston, MN
Motorcycle Rally —
May 30- May 31, 2025
Alaska State CMA Rally 2025
Palmer, AK
Motorcycle Rally —
June Bug Boogie Motorcycle Rally 2025
May 30- Jun 01, 2025
Rough Rider North Dakota CMA Rally 2025
Dickinson, ND
Motorcycle Rally —
May 30- May 31, 2025
Rumble on the Lake 2025 – CANCELED
Cable, WI
Motorcycle Rally —
May 30- Jun 01, 2025
MotoAmerica Superbikes at Road America
Plymouth, WI
Motorcycle Race —
Laconia Motorcycle Rally
May 30- Jun 01, 2025
GNCC – Cross Country Racing – Round 8 – Mason-Dixon
Dilliner, PA
Motorcycle Race —
May 30- Jun 07, 2025
Ohio Bike Week 2025
Sandusky, OH
Motorcycle Rally —
May 30- Jun 01, 2025
Georgia Motorcycle Skills, Training, & Challenge 2025
Clarkesville, GA
Other —
Easyriders Rodeo 2025 Motorcycle Rally
May 30- May 31, 2025
Rally in the Valley – ABATE East Central Region Party
Cerro Gordo,, IL
Motorcycle Rally —
May 30- May 31, 2025
Angier Bike Fest 2025
Raleigh, NC
Motorcycle Rally —
May 30- May 31, 2025
All-Harley Thunder at The Rock
Marston, NC
Motorcycle Race —
Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally 2025
May 30- Jun 01, 2025
2025 ALR ROMP
Sunrise Beach , MO
Motorcycle Rally —
May 30- Jun 07, 2025
Sandusky Bike Week 2025
Sandusky , OH
Featured Event Featured Event! Motorcycle Rally —
May 30- May 31, 2025
NW Chapter A.B.A.T.E. MN 36th Annual Spring Ride In
St. Hilaire, MN
Motorcycle Rally —
Ladies in Leather Parade & Rally 2025
May 30, 2025
Yellow Jacket MC Bike Night
Manassas, VA
Bike Night —
May 30, 2025
Skeleton Kings May Bike Night at VFW
Fallbrook, CA
Bike Night —
May 30- Jun 01, 2025
36th Annual Spring Ride In
St. Hilaire, MN
Motorcycle Rally —
May 30, 2025
KEYSTONE HD BIKE NIGHT
Whitehall, PA
Updated! Bike Night —
May 30, 2025
L.A.M.A. Perth Amboy Anniversary Party
Long Branch, NJ
Party —
May 30, 2025
Independence Harley-Davidson Bike Night
Matthews, NC
Bike Night —
May 31, 2025
2025 Pro Motocross Championship – Round 2 – Praire City SVRA
Rancho Cordova, CA
Motorcycle Race —
May 31- Jun 01, 2025
Webster Motorcycle Swap Meet – June
Webster, FL
Swap Meet —
May 31- Jun 01, 2025
Perry Mountain 24 Hour Challenge
Maplesville, AL
Motorcycle Race —
May 31- Jun 01, 2025
ADV & Dual Sport Riding Clinic – Beginner to Intermediate
Conneaut Lake, PA
Other —
May 31, 2025
Combat 22 Apparel Poker Run
Lemars, IA
Poker Run —
May 31, 2025
Busted Knuckles Motorcycle Stunt Show
Memphis, TN
Motorcycle Show —
May 31, 2025
Toys for Tots Ride
Mason, OH
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Plant City Bike Rally 2025
Plant City, FL
Motorcycle Rally —
May 31, 2025
Grand Re-Opening of Bulldog Harley-Davidson
Smithfield, NC
Party —
May 31, 2025
3rd Annual Veterans Poker Run
Hutchinson, KS
Updated! Poker Run —
May 31, 2025
Smoky Mountain Cannonball Fun Run
Maryville, TN
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Malad / Spero’s House of BBQ Day Ride
Twin Falls, ID
General Ride —
May 31, 2025
King’s Way Car, Truck & Bike Show
Huntingtown , MD
Motorcycle Show —
May 31, 2025
Sporty’s Iron Duke Hillclimb
Minerva, NY
Motorcycle Race —
May 31, 2025
Tampa Bay Bike Rodeo
Tampa, FL
Motorcycle Show —
May 31, 2025
Flea Market at Zinc City
Kresgeville, PA
Swap Meet —
May 31, 2025
Thank a Veteran Poker Run 2025
Puyallup, WA
Poker Run —
May 31, 2025
Iron Nation Harley-Davidson
Wayne, OK
Motorcycle Show —
May 31, 2025
2025 Red Knights PA8 – Victims of Fire Charity Dice Run
West Mifflin, PA
Poker Run —
ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally
May 31, 2025
Thank A Veteran Ride Poker Run
Tacoma, WA
Poker Run —
May 31, 2025
Patriot Ride
Iager, WV
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
2025 Spring Motorcycle Show
Scott, LA
NEW! Motorcycle Show —
Laconia Motorcycle Rally
May 31, 2025
Defenders Riding to Remember
Warrenton, VA
General Ride —
May 31, 2025
Officer Zack McCay Memorial Ride and Gun Raffle
Dickson, TN
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Veterans Benefit Run
Salina, KS
Poker Run —
June Bug Boogie Motorcycle Rally 2025
May 31, 2025
2nd Annual Shisler Legacy Ride
Mantua, NJ
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Bulldogs and Buddies 1st Annual Poker Run
Rogers, AR
Poker Run —
May 31, 2025
Rally for Ryan
Abaline, KS
Benefit – Charity —
Hollister Independence Rally 2025
May 31, 2025
Rylee’s Ride 2025 Poker Run
Baraboo, WI
Poker Run —
May 31, 2025
2025 Freedom Ride benefitting Freedom Ride Rescue
Garner, NC
Poker Run —
May 31, 2025
Cipher’s 1st Annual Poker Run
Anaheim, CA
Poker Run —
Ladies in Leather Parade & Rally 2025
May 31, 2025
The Dog House Saloon Poker Run
Tehachapi, CA
Poker Run —
May 31, 2025
Vixens MC – Wheels and Heels – 2025
Albuquerque, NM
General Ride —
May 31, 2025
Dylans Ride
Homer, GA
Benefit – Charity —
Easyriders Rodeo 2025 Motorcycle Rally
May 31, 2025
High Desert H-D Blood Drive
Meridian, ID
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Assumption Church Bike Blessing
Braidwood, IL
NEW! Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
The Great American Sidewalk Event – One Day Only
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
NEW! Other —
May 31, 2025
Benefit for Zakks Family
Hudson, MA
NEW! Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
2nd Annual Ride for Terebinth
Saint Joseph, MN
General Ride —
May 31, 2025
Cardinal Wishes Annual Poker Run
Otter Lake, MI
Poker Run —
May 31, 2025
Regroup and Ride
Bethlehem, PA
General Ride —
May 31, 2025
WILLIAMS HARLEY-DAVIDSON MDA RIDE FOR LIFE
LEBANON, NJ
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Mt. Zion’s Bikers Blessing
Kalamazoo, MI
Motorcycle Rally —
May 31, 2025
FRONTIER HOG KICKSTANDS UP FOR KIDS POKER RUN
LINCOLN, NE
Poker Run — updated 4 week(s) ago
May 31, 2025
VEMA New Bern Bears Behind the Badge Ride 2025
New Bern, NC
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
1st Annual Fallen Rider Memorial Ride
Flora, IL
NEW! Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Damaged Brothers Race 2 Save Veterans Lives Poker Run
Tacoma, WA
Poker Run —
May 31, 2025
The Mission of Truth Annual Poker Run
Franklin, TN
Poker Run —
May 31, 2025
Barbara Wilkins Ultimate Poker Run
South Barre, VT
Poker Run —
May 31, 2025
Blessings & Burgers with New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
DeKalb, IL
Other —
May 31, 2025
The Freedom Ride – 6th Annual
Garner, NC
Poker Run —
May 31, 2025
4th Annual Biker Bash
Loveland, CO
Motorcycle Show —
May 31, 2025
2025 2nd Annual We Ride with Hannah
Battle Creek, MI
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Wreaths Across America “Run for the Wreaths”
Jacksonville, NC
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
ABATE District 14 Bike Show
Norfolk, NE
Motorcycle Show —
May 31, 2025
US Military Vets MC Cookout
Macon, GA
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Ride for Olivia
Barre, VT
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Hearts for Cleburne Benefit Motorcycle Ride
Oxford, AL
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Riding for Rescues
Madisonville, TN
Benefit – Charity —
ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally
May 31, 2025
Hogs for Dogs
Ofallon, IL
NEW! Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Summer Showcase Car Meet
Meredith, NH
NEW! Motorcycle Show —
May 31, 2025
Blessing of the Bikes
Endicott, NY
Other —
Laconia Motorcycle Rally
May 31, 2025
Remember the Fallen 2025 Annual Event
Lake Jackson, TX
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Blessing of the Bikes
North Hampton, NH
Other —
May 31, 2025
Bikini Bike Wash @ Stinger H-D
Medina, OH
Other —
Hollister Independence Rally 2025
May 31, 2025
Bay Area Throttle Fest 2025
San Jose, CA
Motorcycle Rally —
May 31, 2025
Stinger Harley-Davidson Bikini Bike Wash
Medina, OH
Other —
May 31, 2025
Annual Fallen Brother’s Ride
Westerville, OH
General Ride —
June Bug Boogie Motorcycle Rally 2025
May 31, 2025
KEEPERS Poker Run For Charlotte Hall Veterans
Charlotte Hall, MD
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Rocky’s Ride
TRENTON, MO
Poker Run —
May 31, 2025
Annual Biker Dance
Spld, IL
NEW! Party —
Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally 2025
May 31, 2025
5th Annual Topless Ride
Milledgeville, IL
NEW! General Ride —
May 31, 2025
Widows Sons Benefit Motorcycle Ride
Middletown, OH
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
NFF Shop 3 8th Annual Rocker Ride
Camp Verde, AZ
Benefit – Charity —
Easyriders Rodeo 2025 Motorcycle Rally
May 31, 2025
Blingin’ Bandana Bash
North Hampton, NH
NEW! Party —
May 31, 2025
Dice Day at the Dive Bars Run
New Boston, MI
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Biker Bingo
Mesa, AZ
Updated! Party —
May 31, 2025
Vertical 603 Boyz Stunt Show
Rochester, NH
Motorcycle Show —
May 31, 2025
Mayhem Day with stunts by Vulgar USA
Louisville, KY
Motorcycle Show —
May 31, 2025
Biker Bingo at Summit Harley-Davidson
Lindon, UT
Other —
May 31, 2025
9th Annual Chili Cookoff at Indian of Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Freedom Riders Spring Run
Centralia, IL
NEW! General Ride —
May 31, 2025
Car & Bike Show by Baum Motor Co
Farmer City, IL
NEW! Motorcycle Show —
May 31, 2025
Life of Balance Kick Off Memorial Party
Syracuse, NY
Party —
May 31, 2025
Blessing of the Bikes
Grafton, IL
Motorcycle Rally —
May 31, 2025
Preachers Celebration of Life Memorial
Alton, IL
NEW! Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Set Free Montana Celebrating 30 Years
Great Falls, MT
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Great American Convoy @ SHD\u00ae
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
NEW! Other —
May 31, 2025
Mary Davis Memorial Motorcycle Ride
Plainfield, IN
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
Infidel RIders MC Bike Night with Hollow Moon
Lucerne Valley, CA
Bike Night —
May 31, 2025
Harleys After Dark
Lithia Springs, GA
Party —
May 31, 2025
Harleys After Dark
Mesa, AZ
NEW! Party —
May 31, 2025
25th Annual Torch Run to Benefit Special Olympics Rhode Island
Warwick, RI
Benefit – Charity —
May 31, 2025
T-Town May Bike Night
Cottondale, AL
Bike Night —
May 31, 2025
Punishers Three Rivers May Bike Nigh/Open House
Elmore, AL
Bike Night —