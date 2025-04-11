2025 NATC Rounds 1 & 2 Recap Muenster TX

The Liqui Moly Beta Trials team started their 2025 campaign at the opening rounds of the AMA MotoTrials USA National Championship. The Texas Longhorn National took place in Muenster, TX for rounds one and two of the championship. The weather was less than ideal for the event with muddy sections and slick rocks. The team did well to compete in those tough conditions. See below for results and quotes from each rider recaping both rounds.
Rider
Class
First Round
Second Round
Cole Cullins
Pro
8th Place
8th Place
Sherman Smith III
Expert
4th Place
6th Place
Seth Vorseth
Expert Sportsman
1st Place
1st Place
Chris Buzelli
Senior. Expert Sportsman
2nd Place
1st Place
Bennett Hubner
Junior Expert Sportsman
4th Place
2nd Place
Abigail Buzelli
Women’s Sportsman
1st Place
1st Place
Tom Trantow
Sportsman
9th Place
10th Place
Factory 300 EVO
Class: Pro
“Rounds one and two were pretty rough for me. Saturday morning my riding felt better than it ever had, until I made a silly mistake in the mud which led to a crash that would reinjure my right wrist which I had broken in the same manner a couple of years back. After that, the weekend was just about survival. All and all I’m just happy to be out of there in one piece.”
Race Bike – Factory 300 EVO
Class: Expert
“The opening rounds of the NATC Mototrials series in Texas was one to remember. Saturday went well ending the day in 4th place in the Expert class. It was super muddy which made finding traction difficult, however, my new Beta Factory 300 had all the power I needed to complete every section. Sunday had some easier sections but I wasn’t able to find my groove as well as I did in round one. I ended the day in 6th. Huge thank you to Jay for minding for me and being there every lap to point out lines, as well as catch my bike when needed. I have determined what I need to improve on for the next two rounds in California and I look forward to competing again this weekend!”
Race Bike – Factory 250 EVO
Class: Expert Sportsman
“Round one and two of the NATC season in Texas was surprisingly cold, wet, and fun. The condition reminded me of Kentucky, so I felt right at home with slick turns and slippery rocks. Saturday was by far the hardest day with the rain the night before combined with the hard sections. I started the day off with a bad first loop but I knew I could improve a lot. The second loop started off well but I got a bad cramp in my legs halfway through the lap. I took a break to hydrate with some help from fellow competitors I was able to finish the day off strong. At the end of the day, I had one minute left to finish and surprised myself with my first win on the Beta USA team. Sunday was a little drier but still the same slick rocks but with simpler sections. I had less drama over all except for getting to section one a little late. I had a good ride on my first and second loop. I think I had six cleans in a row on the third loop to earn my second win. Overall Texas was good to me and happy to be on the top step again. Thank you Beta USA for this opportunity and everyone that has helped me this weekend. Hoping to carry this momentum to California.”
Race Bike – Factory 300 EVO
Class: Senior Expert Sportsman
“Intense thunderstorms in the Lone Star State ensured that rounds one & two of the AMA Mototrials Nationals will be remembered for years to come. The North Texas Trials Association put on an incredible trial and the challenging Texas mud, hills, and rocks proved to be the perfect way to test the Rideability of the new 2025 Beta Evo Factory 300. Saturday started with me realizing that the Texas wind blew my loop card off on the way to section one which meant I had to journey a mile backward to find my card which took away critical time from my event. I ran out of time and had to punch the last section which relegated me to 2nd place. Sunday, I decided to be more efficient walking the sections, which left more time to ride the trial. I had so much fun riding the bike that I didn’t check my scores after the event. I didn’t know I won until someone congratulated me. I was truly happy to earn that victory. The new 39mm forks proved to be supple enough in the sections that I had plenty of feeling in the bike, yet they felt a touch more rigid than previous generations and had amazing bottoming resistance which helped on the bigger hits and on the loop. Having more time during the trial also meant that I got to see quite a few of my Beta USA teammates ride which made for an incredibly fun day. I can’t wait to see how the bike handles the big rocks in the next round. Stay tuned.”
Race Bike – Factory 125 EVO
Class: Junior Expert Sportsman
“This weekend in Texas I had a great time at rounds one and two of the 2025 NATC Season. The weekend started off very muddy. It rained a lot on Friday night. I have never ridden in anything quite that slick but it was very fun. I ended Saturday with a total of 81 points and I got fourth place in Jr. Expert Sportsman. Sunday was quite a bit tackier so the bike had a lot more traction. On Sunday I felt way better on the bike. I felt that I flowed through the sections better than on Saturday. I ended Sunday with 37 points and got second place. Overall, I had a great weekend. After we adjusted the air screw a little bit, the bike ran amazingly all weekend. I can’t wait to get to California for rounds three and four.”
Race Bike – Factory 200 EVO
Class: Women’s Sportsman
“Rounds one and two for the season went extremely well. First weekend on the 2025 Factory EVO 200, and it performed flawlessly. It was an easy transition from my previous Factory EVO 200. Saturday it rained and I started off slowly, but improved as the day went on and I adjusted to the mud and clay on the property. I improved throughout the Sunday round as well. The sections were flowy but still technical, which suits my riding style and I was able to secure first place on both days.”
Race Bike – Factory 200 EVO
Class: Sportsman
“Texas was cold and muddy, which actually was similar to how we’ve been training these last few months. With this being my first time on the Sportsman line, I was pleased with my riding and adjusting to the new level of challenges. I grew more confident and my scores improved each loop, but I still have a ways to go to move out of the middle of the pack. Teammate Abigail and I rode together which was really helpful to have a seasoned competitor pointing out lines and providing wisdom. The new bike ran perfectly all weekend and was easy to get adjusted to with the help of Chris Cullins at the pits. I’m stoked on this opportunity to ride for Beta and I’m excited for next weekend in California.”
