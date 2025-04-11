2025 NATC Rounds 1 & 2 Recap Muenster TX

“Intense thunderstorms in the Lone Star State ensured that rounds one & two of the AMA Mototrials Nationals will be remembered for years to come. The North Texas Trials Association put on an incredible trial and the challenging Texas mud, hills, and rocks proved to be the perfect way to test the Rideability of the new 2025 Beta Evo Factory 300. Saturday started with me realizing that the Texas wind blew my loop card off on the way to section one which meant I had to journey a mile backward to find my card which took away critical time from my event. I ran out of time and had to punch the last section which relegated me to 2nd place. Sunday, I decided to be more efficient walking the sections, which left more time to ride the trial. I had so much fun riding the bike that I didn’t check my scores after the event. I didn’t know I won until someone congratulated me. I was truly happy to earn that victory. The new 39mm forks proved to be supple enough in the sections that I had plenty of feeling in the bike, yet they felt a touch more rigid than previous generations and had amazing bottoming resistance which helped on the bigger hits and on the loop. Having more time during the trial also meant that I got to see quite a few of my Beta USA teammates ride which made for an incredibly fun day. I can’t wait to see how the bike handles the big rocks in the next round. Stay tuned.”