339-kilometre timed special 2023 Desafio Ruta 40 stage two results

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Luciano Benavides claimed the runner-up spot for the second consecutive day at the 2023 Desafio Ruta 40. Second into the stage, Luciano steadily increased his pace through the 339-kilometre timed special to secure the result and solidify his top-two position in the provisional standings.

 

Following on from Monday’s stage one, the longest of the event, day two at the Desafio Ruta 40 measured a relatively short 460 kilometres. The special, raced against the clock, started in an area of dry salt lakes before progressing into rocky tracks, riverbeds, and sections of sand and dunes. Navigation proved a much greater challenge than on stage one.

Despite the disadvantage of being one of the first to open the special, Benavides was able to push hard from the front, making good time across the desert. His pace, combined with the bonus time awarded to the first three riders through the stage, ensured he was able to stay ahead of his chasing rivals both on time and on the stage. Bringing his FR 450 Rally home safely in second place, Luciano now lies second overall and trails the provisional leader by less than five minutes with three tough stages remaining.

Luciano Benavides: “It was another long day and I’m feeling quite tired, but I’m really happy with my position today. It was a nice stage with a mix of terrains like open desert and fast, more technical sections. I rode alone all day, and while I wasn’t able to catch the leader, I was able to stay ahead of the riders behind and clock up a good time bonus. I’m feeling strong on the bike and looking forward to stage three.”

2023 Desafio Ruta 40 – Stage 2 Provisional Classification

1. Tosha Schareina (Honda) 3:27:40
2. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 3:32:22
3. Ricky Brabec (Honda) 3:35:19
4. Ross Branch (Hero) 3:38:12
5. Ignacio Cornejo (Honda) 3:39:06
6. Adrien Van Beveren (Honda) 3:39:51

2023 Desafio Ruta 40 – Provisional Overall Classification [After Stage 2]

1. Tosha Schareina (Honda) 7:22:40
2. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 7:27:23
3. Adrien Van Beveren (Honda) 7:36:00
4. Ross Branch (Hero) 7:37:18
5. Ricky Brabec (Honda) 7:42:51
6. Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) 7:43:15

