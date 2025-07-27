Aegerter Concludes Balaton Weekend Battling to Eighth

Dominique Aegerter enjoyed a decent Sunday for the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team as he finishes eighth in the final feature race, following a promising Superpole Race at Balaton Park, Hungary.

Following a wet warm up, weather forecast remained uncertain for the sprint race, but as the track started to drying up consistently, Dominique Aegerter and his crew opted for slick tyres for the Tissot Superpole Race.

The #77 rider showed very strong pace in the 10-lap contest, managing to stay in the leading group, but he was unfortunately forced to drop positions as another rider crashed in front of him. He still recovered to 11th place, unfortunately missing on a very likely top-9 spot.

Starting from 13th on the grid for the final feature race of the weekend, Aegerter faced a decent getaway, trying to make his way through the field. He then produced good race pace in the 21-lap contest, recovering to ninth at the chequered flag, almost managing to join the battle for sixth in the latter stages of the race. He was later promoted to one position after another rider was penalized for cutting the course on the final lap.

Team-mate Remy Gardner, who was sidelined after the incident on the opening lap of Race 1, was released from hospital this afternoon and will fly back to Barcelona this evening to begin his recovery.

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole Race: P11 / Race 2: P8

“What happened in the Superpole Race is a shame, unfortunately. Our race pace was very good and the tyre choice was correct, I felt good and probably we could have fought for fourth, at least top five, which would have helped a lot in Race 2. Unluckily another rider crashed in front of me and I was forced to drop places too; I tried to recover as much as I could, but it wasn’t enough to stay inside the top-9. In Race 2 we showed again good pace, but it wasn’t easy to make my way through the field. Anyway, the rhythm wasn’t bad and I could almost catch the group fighting for sixth, I feel we had the pace to stay there, but starting from so behind didn’t help. Let’s now enjoy the Summer break, targeting to be back much stronger for the final races of the year.”

Posted on Sunday, July 27th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard