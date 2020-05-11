All Piaggio Group Production Facilities Open Worldwide

May 11, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on All Piaggio Group Production Facilities Open Worldwide

2019 Aprilia RS660 Concept

ALL GROUP PRODUCTION CENTRES AROUND THE WORLD ARE OPERATIONAL

Milan, 11 May 2020 – All the production facilities of the Piaggio Group (PIA.MI) around the world have resumed operations after the shutdown due to the crisis. Production also started up again this morning at the Indian factory in Baramati.

In India the lockdown among dealers ended last week, with the re-opening of around 190 commercial vehicle and two-wheeler dealers, and the subsequent resumption of commercial activities.

The Piaggio Group’s Italian factories went back to work on 4 May, whereas the Vietnamese facility experienced slowdowns in operations due to suppliers but always continued production.

About Michael Le Pard 4118 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles