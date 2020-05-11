All Piaggio Group Production Facilities Open Worldwide

ALL GROUP PRODUCTION CENTRES AROUND THE WORLD ARE OPERATIONAL

Milan, 11 May 2020 – All the production facilities of the Piaggio Group (PIA.MI) around the world have resumed operations after the shutdown due to the crisis. Production also started up again this morning at the Indian factory in Baramati.

In India the lockdown among dealers ended last week, with the re-opening of around 190 commercial vehicle and two-wheeler dealers, and the subsequent resumption of commercial activities.

The Piaggio Group’s Italian factories went back to work on 4 May, whereas the Vietnamese facility experienced slowdowns in operations due to suppliers but always continued production.