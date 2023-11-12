Alvaro Bautista has to cope with problem left shoulder and neck after after the bad high side but grits his teeth

Alvaro Bautista has to cope with a problem with his left shoulder but grits his teeth to finish the Malaysian GP in 17th place “Now I can confess: it has been a really difficult three days for me. After the bad high side in the Jerez test, I had a lot of pain in my neck. However, I arrived in Malaysia without any particular negative feelings. The problems started once I got on the bike for Friday’s free practice. I’m really frustrated but I’m still happy to have finished the race even though it wasn’t easy at all”.



This was how Alvaro Bautista began the interviews following the Malaysian GP, ended in 17th position. The minimum objective was to bring home 1 point to allow the Aruba.it Racing team to officially enter the MotoGP standings. Unfortunately, the problem resulting from the frightful crash at Jerez meant that the Spanish rider could not be competitive enough to finish at least in P15.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing #19)

“I certainly don’t want to make excuses and in fact, that is why I have never mentioned this problem in the last few days. I didn’t even say anything to my technicians when they asked me about the reason for the difference in performance between the right and left-hand corners. It was not a matter of pain but a real lack of strength in my left arm. That’s why I will definitely do more thorough checks when I get home. It’s a pity because I was convinced I could definitely do better. Anyway, I’m happy about this experience and I thank Ducati and Aruba.it once again for allowing me to ride the Desmosedici GP again”