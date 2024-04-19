Thousands of Vespa fans and their scooters from 55 countries and 5 continents will swarm Pontedera, Italy this week for Vespa World Days 2024! A celebration of everything Vespa with Vespa exhibitions, events, shows and passion and Total Motorcycle has our Inspiration Friday: Vespa World Days 2024 Guide for you! Plus it’s Piaggio‘s 140th Anniversary as well!

The most spectacular Vespa rally in the world, held for the first time in Pontedera – the town where Vespa was founded and the site of its manufacture since 1946 – promises to be one of the grandest in its seventy-year history, which began with the first event back in 1954 in Paris.

Total Motorcycle has all the Vespa Goodies on 1 page with a full guide to the rallies, test rides, live music…the complete Vespa World Days 2024 Program and it won’t cost you 1 Italian Lira!

Read on and enjoy!

Also do not forget to read our 2024 and 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides and check out what’s on offer for 2024 right here on TMW!

WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT Help us to support riders worldwide! We could always use more gas in the tank. Keep Inspiration Friday going by a little financial support and if you cannot then share, support and repost if our stories and articles have inspired you this week. Total Motorcycle would like to thank Vespa and Vespa World Day Rally plus our 425 million of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Vespa World Days 2024 Guide! Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride. Please help us by joining Total Motorcycle on Twitter/X, YouTube and Patreon or by cash donation. This may be the last Inspiration Friday without your support. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today. Thank you.

Everything is ready in Pontedera for the Vespa World Days 2024, set to run from 18 to 21 April

THE NATIONAL VESPA CLUBS FROM 55 COUNTRIES COME TOGETHER, UNITING THOUSANDS OF VESPAS FROM FIVE CONTINENTS. ATTENDEES CAN LOOK FORWARD TO FOUR DAYS OF EXHIBITIONS, EVENTS, SHOWS AND VESPA PASSION

SATURDAY 20 WILL BE THE HIGHLIGHT OF THE EVENT, WITH A SPECTACULAR VESPA PARADE THROUGH THE COUNTRYSIDE SURROUNDING PISA, PLUS THE EAGERLY-AWAITED CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE

FROM DAWN UNTIL DUSK AND BEYOND, THE VESPA VILLAGE WILL BE AT THE HEART OF THE CELEBRATIONS. THE PIAGGIO MUSEUM OPENS ITS GRAND EXHIBITION, “VESPA ALL OVER THE WORLD”

With a week to go before kick-off, everything is ready for the 2024 edition of the Vespa World Days.

The most spectacular Vespa rally in the world, held for the first time in Pontedera – the town where Vespa was founded and the site of its manufacture since 1946 – promises to be one of the grandest in its seventy-year history, which began with the first event back in 1954 in Paris.

Fans representing thousands of Vespa Clubs (with 660 in Italy alone) will flock from countries including Australia, Canada, Japan, the US, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, the Philippines, China, Iran, Russia, Pakistan, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kuwait, Morocco as well as all the European nations.

Indeed, the eight thousand places available for the parade on Saturday 20 April – the most spectacular event of the rally, which is set to pass through some of the most beautiful places in Valdera – sold out in a flash! It promises to be an incredible sight , stretching for more than 10 kilometres, with the officially-registered Vespas joined by thousands more, many already on their way to Tuscany.

Furthermore, during the Vespa World Days, the Piaggio Museum in Pontedera will be celebrating 140 years of Piaggio, which was founded in 1884, with a major exhibition entitled “Vespa all over the World”: brimming with spectacular original material form the Piaggio Historical Archive, it tells the story of Vespa’s spread around the world, tracing the history of its early internationalisation between the late 1940s and the 1960s. Through the reconstruction of an imaginary global assembly line, and thanks to the generosity of the collectors who have lent the exhibition a number of very rare original models, produced and outfitted all over the world, the objects on display narrate the story of the thousands of roads travelled by Vespa, which was being assembled and sold on all continents soon after its conception – decades ahead of the advent of globalisation.

The museum auditorium will also be the venue for the Meet & Greet events for Vespa fans, who will be able to hear about the history and origins of the Vespa, directly from those responsible for designing and manufacturing this icon.

The ultra-modern Piaggio factory where the Vespa was born will be open to the public on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 April, with no less than 128 special tours reserved for the Vespa enthusiasts who have registered for the rally, on board comfortable electric trains.

For all four days of the event, the Vespa Village in Piazza del Mercato in Pontedera will be at the heart of the action. Here, visitors will be able to find a food and beverage area as well as several exhibition stands, including the official Vespa stand with the entire range on display, in addition to merchandise available to purchase: accordingly, the Vespisti and visitors will be able to come together in the spirit of the Vespa Clubs – and furthermore, on Saturday and Sunday, this is where the Vespa Rally (one of the event’s sporting fixtures) will depart from.

The Vespa Village is also home to a technical support area and an official replacement parts shop.

There will also be test rides, along with the delivery of 250 limited edition certificates of origin for the event – not forgetting the Concorso di Eleganza on Saturday, another of the most eagerly-awaited events of the Vespa World Days. Meanwhile, the Vespa Village will also host the prize-giving on Sunday 21 April for the winners of the Vespa Trophy, the much-coveted tourist trophy that pits Vespa Club members against one another as they record all the stages of their journey to Pontedera with photos and special stamps in their Travel Book.

During the rally, the Vespa Boutique will be open in Piazza Martiri della Libertà in the city centre, selling new and exclusive clothing from the Vespa capsule collection.

More generally, the entire city of Pontedera and its most charming corners will present itself to visitors as a huge venue for the festivities and events dedicated to the Vespa, from photography and art exhibitions to the film festival, where three of the hundreds of films that have starred the Vespa will be screened on a loop: the Disney-Pixar production Luca, the legendary Roman Holiday and the TV drama Enrico Piaggio, an Italian dream.

Vespa World Days 2024 – Program

PLACES OF INTEREST

PIAZZA CURTATONE AND MONTANARA, PIAZZA CAVOUR, VIALE ITALIA, PIAZZA DONNA PAOLA PIAGGIO:‘Vespa live exhibition’ 4 giant Vespas that become works of art thanks to the artistic intervention of Paolo Amico, David Pompili, Skim and Nico Lopez Bruchi

PIAZZA BELFIORE: Vespa baby park

PIAZZA GARIBALDI and ROTATORY VIA TOSCO ROMAGNOLA ANGOLO VIA PISANA: Vespa-themed light installations

ROTATORY VIA TOSCO ROMAGNOLA ANGOLO VIA DEL CHIESINO: Art installation ‘La Vespa nel mondo’ (Vespa in the world)

PARCO CORRADINO D’ASCANIO: Nico Lopez Bruchi’s mural ‘Corradino and the dream of Icarus’

VESPA-themed windows in Pontedera and Casciana Terme-Lari shops

FILATELIA: “Annullo Postale ” philatelic activities: postal stamp in cooperation with Poste Italiane at Vespa Village

THURSDAY, 18 April

9.00 – 19.00: Piaggio Museum opening hours

Entries allowed to VWD registered participants (request to be made on the registration system along with ride outs)

9.00 – 11.00 SLOT 1

11.00 – 13.00 SLOT 2

13.00 – 15.00 SLOT 3

15.00 – 17.00 SLOT 4

17.00 – 19.00 SLOT 5

9.00 – 19.00: Vespa Boutique opening at Piazza dei Martiri

9.00 – 19.00: Eccellenze Toscane km0 tastings in Viale Rinaldo Piaggio

9.00 – 13.00: exhibition “Espressioni meccaniche” at Piccolo Teatro Digitale

9.00: Tour of Amedei factory

9.30 – 13.00: Live painting spray art by Nico Lopez Bruchi at Crec Piaggio and Villaggio Piaggio

10.00 – 19:00: Flying experience with Florence Helicopter

10.00 – 19:00: Vespart exhibition – halls of the Palp (Palazzo Pretorio) in Pontedera Historical Centre

10.00 – 18:00: Live painting by Paolo Amico at Piazza Cavour

10.00 – 18:00: Modartech for 140th anniversary Piaggio Group, presentation of students’ creative projects at Istituto Modartech

10.00 – 13:00: Dinamismo a due tempi, Paolo Grigò on show, with the collaboration of Edoardo Buffa in Corso Matteotti 91

10.00 – 20:00: photo exhibition ‘Pontedera in Vespa‘ at Crec Piaggio and Villaggio Piaggio

10.00 – 19:00: “Babb. I mai visti” by Giorgio Dal Canto curated by Ilario Luperini. Homage to the artist Babb at Galleria Il Germoglio and in the atrium of Palazzo Comunale.

10.00 – 20.00: exhibition of works by Accademia di Disegno e Pittura “Cavalletti pazzi” at Crec Piaggio and Villaggio Piaggio

10.30 – 13:30: art exhibition “the beauty of Sete Sóis Sete Luas” at Centrum Sete Sóis Sete Luas

11.00 – 24.00: Vespa Village & Vespa Parking opening hours (registrations closes at 21.00)

11.00 – 21.00: Spare shop opening at Vespa Village

11.00: Tour of Amedei factory

14.00: “Tour n.3a / Lari” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G3 / REFERENCE COLOR: yellow / CHECK IN: h.13.00 at tourism activities desk

14.00: “Tour n.4 / Peccioli” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G4 / REFERENCE COLOR: blu / CHECK IN: h.13.00 at tourism activities desk

14.00: Sweet break Amedei: tasting experience at Amedei factory

14.00 – 18.30: Test Ride Vespa opening at Vespa Village

14.00 – 18.00: Live painting spray art by Nico Lopez Bruchi at Crec Piaggio and Villaggio

14.00 – 19.00: exhibition “Espressioni meccaniche” at Piccolo Teatro Digitale

14.00 – 20.00: show “Musica condivisa“ by Accademia Musicale Glenn Gould at Crec Piaggio and Villaggio Piaggio

14.00 – 24.00: Vespa stand opening at Vespa Village

15.00: opening VWD2024 in the Vespa Village with musical interlude by Filarmonica Volere è Potere

15.00 – 21.00: Opening technical Assistance Area at Vespa Villa

15.00 – 15:30: Meet and greet at Museo Piaggio (italian). Title: building the Vespa (italian). From 1946 to the present. |Speaker: Roberto bruciamonti, motor journalist | A brushstroke of history from the postwar period to the present. Piaggio from aircraft manufacturer to scooter manufacturer. History of an Italian rebirth

15.00: “Tour n.1a / Discover Pontedera” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G1 / REFERENCE COLOR: orange / CHECK IN: h.14.00 at tourism activities desk

15.00: “Tour n.3a / Lari: to the castle “ | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G3 / REFERENCE COLOR: yellow / CHECK IN: h.14.00 at tourism activities desk

15.00: “Tour n.4 / Peccioli “ | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G4 / REFERENCE COLOR: blu / CHECK IN: h.14.00 at tourism activities desk

15.00: Sweet break Amedei: tasting experience at Amedei factory

15.00 – 18:00: art exhibition “the beauty of Sete Sóis Sete Luas”at Centrum Sete Sóis Sete Luas

15.30 – 16:00: Meet and greet at Museo Piaggio(italian). Title: building the Vespa. From 1946 to the present. |Speaker: Roberto bruciamonti, motor journalist | A brushstroke of history from the postwar period to the present. Piaggio from aircraft manufacturer to scooter manufacturer. History of an Italian rebirth

16.00: Sweet break Amedei: tasting experience at Amedei factory

16.00 – 19:00 : Dinamismo a due tempi , Paolo Grigò on show, with the collaboration of Edoardo Buffa in Corso Matteotti 91

16.00 – 16:30: Meet and greet at Museo Piaggio (italian). Title: building a Vespa today.

Speaker: ing. Massimo Maffei, head of EMEA production.

The challenge of producing a body-body scooter today, in the 20th century, as a manufacturer. An overwiev on engine production.

16.30: Screening of the film ‘Luca‘ at Cineplex Pontedera

16.30 – 17:00: Meet and greet at Museo Piaggio (english). Title: building a Vespa today.

Speaker: ing. Massimo Maffei, head of EMEA production.

The challenge of producing a body-body scooter today, in the 20th century, as a manufacturer. An overwiev on engine production.

17.00: Sweet break Amedei: tasting experience at Amedei factory

18.00: Official inauguration ‘Welcome to Vespisti’ of the Municipality of Pontedera with inaugural concert by the Fanfara dei Carabinieri di Firenze in Via del Duomo (historic centre)

18.00: book presentation “Invernale” by Dario Voltolini at Libreria Roma Ubik with the presence of Vespa Libreria Ubik by Fabio Mendolicchio

18.00: book presentation ‘VESPA, guida illustrata all’identificazione’ by Alessandro Pozzi at Libreria Carrara

18.00 – 24.00: “SKETCHING THE MYTH-colori su due ruote” Vespa-themed watercolour exhibition by the Acquapisa collective at VIVO! Sorsi, Bocconi, Libri, Idee

18.30: Screening of the film ‘Vacanze Romane‘ at Cineplex Pontedera

21.00: Screening of the film ‘Enrico Piaggio. Un Sogno italiano‘ at Cineplex Pontedera

21.00: Bike sisters of Rock ‘Sisters of Rock: one melody, one soul!’ at Vespa Village

21.00 – 24.00: live music show & tastings at Vespa Village

21.30: film screening ‘Caro diaro’ at Cineclub Agorà

FRIDAY, 19 April

9.00 – 15.00: Piaggio Museum opening hours

Entries allowed to VWD registered participants (request to be made on the registration system along with ride outs)

9.00 – 11.00 SLOT 6

11.00 – 13.00 SLOT 7

13.00 – 15.00 SLOT 8

9.00 – 24.00: Vespa Village & Vespa Parking opening hours (registrations closes at 21.00)

9.00 – 19.00: Vespa Boutique opening at Piazza dei Martiri

9.00 – 18.30: Test Ride Vespa opening at Vespa Village

9.00 – 24.00: Vespa stand opening at Vespa Village

9.00 – 21.00: Opening technical Assistance Area at Vespa Villa

9.00: Tour of Amedei factory

9.00 – 13.00: exhibition “Espressioni meccaniche“ at Piccolo Teatro Digitale

9.00 – 17.00: Eccellenze Toscane km0 tastings in Viale Rinaldo Piaggio

9.30: “Tour n.2a / Lajatico” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G2 / REFERENCE COLOR: red / CHECK IN: h.8.30 at tourism activities desk

9.30: “Tour n.3b / Lari” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G3 / REFERENCE COLOR: yellow / CHECK IN: h.8.30 at tourism activities desk

9.30: “Tour n.5 / Pisa” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G5 / REFERENCE COLOR: white / CHECK IN: h.8.30 at tourism activities desk

9.30: “Tour n.7 / Monte Pisano” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G6 / REFERENCE COLOR: blu / CHECK IN: h.8.30 at tourism activities desk

9.30: “Tour n.6a / Volterra” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G5 / REFERENCE COLOR: green / CHECK IN: h.8.30 at tourism activities desk

9.40: “Tour n.6b / Volterra” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G5 / REFERENCE COLOR: green / CHECK IN: h.8.40 at tourism activities desk

10.00: “Tour n.1b / Discover Pontedera” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G1 / REFERENCE COLOR: orange / CHECK IN: h.9.00 at tourism activities desk

10.00 – 13:00: Dinamismo a due tempi , Paolo Grigò on show, with the collaboration of Edoardo Buffa in Corso Matteotti 91

10.00 – 18:00: Live painting by Paolo Amico at Piazza Cavour

10.00 – 18:00: Modartech for 140th anniversary Piaggio Group, presentation of students’ creative projects at Istituto Modartech

10.00 – 19:00: Vespart exhibition – halls of the Palp (Palazzo Pretorio) in Pontedera Historical Centre

10.00 – 20.00: exhibition of works by Accademia di Disegno e Pittura “Cavalletti pazzi” at Crec Piaggio and Villaggio Piaggio

10.00 – 20:00: photo exhibition ‘Pontedera in Vespa’ at Crec Piaggio and Piaggio Village

10.00 – 19:00: “Babb. I mai visti” by Giorgio Dal Canto curated by Ilario Luperini. Homage to the artist Babb at Galleria Il Germoglio and in the atrium of Palazzo Comunale

10.00: Gymkhana at Vespa Village

10.30 – 13:30: “the beauty of Sete Sóis Sete Luas” exhibition at Centrum Sete Sóis Sete Luas

11.00: Tour of Amedei factory

11.00: viewing of the short film “Sulle ali della Vespa“, in collaboration with the students of the Pontedera Ipsia institute, directed by Renato Raimo at Cineplax

14.00: “Tour n.3c / Lari” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G3 / REFERENCE COLOR: yellow / CHECK IN: h.13.00 at tourism activities desk

14.00 – 19.00: exhibition “Espressioni mecchaniche” at Piccolo Teatro Digitale

14.00 – 20.00: show “Musica condivisa“ by Accademia Musicale Glenn Gould at Crec Piaggio and Villaggio Piaggio

14.00: Sweet break Amedei: tasting experience at Amedei factory

14.30 – 15.00: Meet and Greet at Museo Piaggio (italian). Title: How to Think of a Vespa.

Speaker: Michele Livi, head of advanced eng. & project management

From the blank sheet the making of the world’s most famous scooter.

Design, development, testing.

14.30 – 24:00: free skating with DJ Stanley Brooklyn and DJ Asyntmtk at Villaggio Piaggio

15.00 – 15.30: Meet and Greet at Museo Piaggio (english). Title: How to Think of a Vespa.

Speaker: Michele Livi, head of advanced eng. & project management

From the blank sheet the making of the world’s most famous scooter.

Design, development, testing.

15.00 – 18:00: “the beauty of Sete Sóis Sete Luas” exhibition at Centrum Sete Sóis Sete Luas

15.00: Sweet break Amedei: tasting experience at Amedei factory

15.30: ‘Mitici Vespisti’ thalk show by Egenio Leone with historic Piaggio drivers in collaboration with Il Tirreno and the The unforgettable Vespa: book presentation by Paola Scarsi and Eugenio Leone at Teatro Era

15.30: “Tour n.2b / Lajatico” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G2 / REFERENCE COLOR: red / CHECK IN: h.14.30 at tourism activities desk

15.30: “Tour n.1c / Discover Pontedera” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G1 / REFERENCE COLOR: orange / CHECK IN: h.14.30 at tourism activities desk

15.30 – 16.00: Meet and Greet at Museo Piaggio (english). Speaker: Paolo Nesti, head of powertrain

Title: Piaggio engine manufacturer

All engine design from the blank sheet, CAD modeling to testing

16.00: Gymkhana prizegiving at Vespa Village+interview “Gori and Pinasco, the story and the myth”, Giancarlo Gori and Andrea Pinasco interviewed by Alessandro Pozzi and Fabio Cofferati on the Vespa Village stage

16.00: skate contest organizzato da Dokama al Villaggio Piaggio

16.00: Sweet break Amedei: degustazione alla Fabbrica Amedei

16.00 – 16.30: Meet and Greet at Museo Piaggio (english). Title: How to Think of a Vespa.

Speaker: Michele Livi, head of advanced eng. & project management

From the blank sheet the making of the world’s most famous scooter.

Design, development, testing.

16.00 – 18.30: Test Ride Vespa opening at Vespa Village

16.00 – 19:00: Dinamismo a due tempi, Paolo Grigò show, Edoardo Buffa in Corso Matteotti 91

16.30: School of Regularity at the Vespa Village

16.30 – 17.00: Meet and Greet at Museo Piaggio (italian). Speaker: Paolo Nesti, head of powertrain.

Title: Piaggio engine manufacturer.

All engine design from the blank sheet, CAD modeling to testing

16.30: Screening of the film ‘Luca‘ at Cineplex Pontedera

17.00: Sweet break Amedei: tasting experience at Amedei factory

17.00 – 17.30: Meet and Greet at Museo Piaggio (italian). Title: How to Think of a Vespa.

Speaker: Michele Livi, head of advanced eng. & project management

From the blank sheet the making of the world’s most famous scooter.

Design, development, testing.

17.30 – 18.00: Meet and Greet at Museo Piaggio (italian). Speaker: Marco Lambri, head of design center & his team

Title: designing a Vespa today.

How the Piaggio Style Center interprets a Vespa today.

17.30-19.00: ‘Escodamè in Vespa-un viaggio musicale nella storia del Belpaese a bordo di Vespa ‘ recitation of and by Iacopo Crudeli at Teatro Era

18.00: Sweet break Amedei: tasting experience at Amedei factory

18.00: book presentation ‘VESPA, guida illustrata all’identificazione’ by Alessandro Pozzi at Libreria Carrara

18.00 – 18.30: Meet and Greet at Museo Piaggio (italian). Speaker: Valerio Boni, journalist.

Title: the 24-hour record man on a Vespa.

His two- and three-wheeled history with the Piaggio world.

18.30 – 19.00: Meet and Greet at Museo Piaggio (french). Speaker: Valerio Boni, journalist.

Title: the 24-hour record man on a Vespa.

His two- and three-wheeled history with the Piaggio world.

18.00 – 24.00: VINYL NIGHT, Dj set 100% Vinile with Fulci Dj. Soul, beat, latin, calypso & cinematica at VIVO! sorsi, Bocconi, Libri, Idee

18.30: Screening of the film ‘Vacanze Romane‘ at Cineplex Pontedera

18.30: American Roots Band ‘Il vero sound d’America’ at Vespa Village

19.00-19.30: ‘Vespa my love‘ Alberto Bortoluzzi in partnership with Fondazione Piaggio at Teatro Era

20.00-21.00: ‘Le infinite strade della Vespa‘ dialogue in words and music by Lorenzo Franchini and Iacopo Crudeli in partnership with Fondazione Piaggio at Teatro Era

21.00: Screening of the film ‘Enrico Piaggio. Un Sogno italiano’ at Cineplex Pontedera

21.00: Concert “Cricca” and “Street Clerks” at Piazza Martiri della Libertà

21.00 – 23.00: food, music and fun at Vespa Village

21.15: Screening of the film ‘Scooter’ at Cineclub Agorà. Guest director Stefano Alpini

SATURDAY, 20 April

9.00 – 19.00: Piaggio Museum opening hours

Entries allowed to VWD registered participants (request to be made on the registration system along with ride outs)

9.00 – 11.00 SLOT 9

11.00 – 13.00 SLOT 10

13.00 – 15.00 SLOT 11

15.00 – 17.00 SLOT 12

17.00 – 19.00 SLOT 13

9.00 – 24.00: Vespa Village & Vespa Parking opening hours (registrations closes at 21.00)

9.00 – 19.00: Vespa Boutique opening at Piazza dei Martiri

9.00 – 24.00: Vespa stand opening at Vespa Village

9.00 – 21.00: Opening technical Assistance Area at Vespa Villa

9.00 – 19.00: Eccellenze Toscane km0 tastings in Viale Rinaldo Piaggio

9.00 – 19.30: Piaggio Factory plant visit | check in: 15 minutes before the visit in Via Hangar 2 | important notice

9.30: Annullo Postale: ceremony for the issue of the postage stamp dedicated to the Vespa Club of Italy and belonging to the “Italian artistic and cultural heritage” thematic series in Viale Italia 48, headquarters of Pontedera Città dei Motori

9.30: Vespa Chess Day at Biblioteca comunale Gronchi

10.00: parade alignment

11.00: VESPA PARADE from Viale Italia – special guest Rudy Zerbi

10.00 – 13:00: ‘ Dinamismo a due tempi’ Paolo Grigò on show, with the collaboration of Edoardo Buffa in Corso Matteotti 91

10.00 – 18:00: Live painting by Paolo Amico at Piazza Cavour

10.00 – 18:00: Modartech for Piaggio Group, presentation of students’ creative projects at Istituto Modartech

10.00 – 19:00: Vespart exhibition – halls of the Palp (Palazzo Pretorio) in Pontedera Historical Centre

10.00 – 20:00: photo exhibition ‘Pontedera in Vespa‘ at Crec Piaggio and Piaggio Village

10.00 – 20.00: exhibition of works by Accademia di Disegno e Pittura “Cavalletti pazzi” at Crec Piaggio and Villaggio Piaggio

10.00 – 19:00: “Babb. I mai visti” by Giorgio Dal Canto curated by Ilario Luperini. Homage to the artist Babb at Galleria Il Germoglio and in the atrium of Palazzo Comunale

10.30 – 13:30: “the beauty of Sete Sóis Sete Luas” exhibition at Centrum Sete Sóis Sete Luas

11.15: Animated reading with Pimpa travelling around Italy and decorating Vespa at Libreria Equilibri

13.00 – 19:00: Flying experience with Florence Helicopter

14.00 – 19.00: Italian Stage of the VESPA RALLY EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 (amateur sports event with skill trials) at Vespa Village

14.00: “Tour n.1d / Discover Pontedera” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G6 / REFERENCE COLOR: orange / CHECK IN: h.13.00 at tourism activities desk

14.00: “Tour n.3d / Lari” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G3 / REFERENCE COLOR: yellow / CHECK IN: h.13.00 at tourism activities desk

14.00 – 20.00: show “Musica condivisa” by Accademia Musicale Glenn Gould at Crec Piaggio and Villaggio Piaggio

14.30: “Tour n.1e / Discover Pontedera” | DEPARTURE POINT: Gate G7 / REFERENCE COLOR: orange / CHECK IN: h.13.30 at tourism activities desk

15.00 – 18:00: “the beauty of Sete Sóis Sete Luas“ exhibition at Centrum Sete Sóis Sete Luas

15.30: “Concorso d’Eleganza” at the Vespa Village

16.00 – 18.30: Test Ride Vespa opening at Vespa Village

16.00: Screening of the film ‘Scooter’ at Cineclub Agorà. Guest director Stefano Alpini

16.00 – 19:00: ‘ Dinamismo a due tempi’ Paolo Grigò on show, with the collaboration of Edoardo Buffa in Corso Matteotti 91

16.00 – 21.00: exhibition “Espressioni meccaniche“ at Piccolo Teatro Digitale

16.00 – 24:00: Live performances by seven artists organized by Rigodritto. Free skating at Piaggio Village

16.30: Screening of the film ‘Luca‘ at Cineplex Pontedera

17.00: “LA PIAZZA. Le associazioni del territorio si raccontano“ local associations telle their stories at Teatro Era

17.00 – 24.00: VWD Gala Evening at Vespa Village with awards ceremony and surprises for all vespisti (plus Gold Card with free drinks and food for registered Vespisti)

18.00: VWD official photo for National Vespa Clubs, at the photobooth of the Vespa Village

18.00: book presentation ‘VESPA, guida illustrata all’identificazione’ by Alessandro Pozzi at Libreria Carrara

18.00 – 20.00: “ECHI DI MUSICA” coral singing led by Accademia dell’Incompiuto, concerts by Accademia musicale Pontedera and chorus at Teatro Era

18.00 – 01.00: bar and restaurant entertainment at Piazza Curtatone e Montanara

18.00 – 01.00: bar and restaurant entertainment at Piazza Martiri della libertà

18.00 – 01.00: Live music with the Storks in Piazza Cavour

18.30: Screening of the film ‘Vacanze Romane‘ at Cineplex Pontedera

19.00: inauguration of mural which pays tribute to the Vespa through the artistic world of painter Babb by the artist Alain Welter curated by Centrum Sete Sois Sete Luas at Villaggio Gramsci

20.00: VWD PRIZEGIVINGS (Vespa Trophy, Concorso d’Eleganza, Popoli-Pontedera and Campionato Italiano Turismo)

21.00: let’s celebrate VWD together! cake cutting with distribution to all participants of a portion of dessert by the chef Luca Montersino at Vespa Village

21.00: Screening of the film ‘Enrico Piaggio. Un Sogno italiano’ at Cineplex Pontedera

21.00: “Voci di una comunità“ show at Teatro Era

21.30: Screening of the film ‘Caro diario’ at Cineclub Agorà

22.00: VWD Dj set by M2o at the Vespa Village

SUNDAY, 21 April

9.00 – 19.00: Piaggio Museum opening hours

Entries allowed to VWD registered participants (request to be made on the registration system along with ride outs)

9.00 – 11.00 SLOT 14

11.00 – 13.00 SLOT 15

13.00 – 15.00 SLOT 16

15.00 – 17.00 SLOT 17

17.00 – 19.00 SLOT 18

9.00 – 17.00: Vespa Boutique opening at Piazza dei Martiri

9.00 – 16.00: Test Ride Vespa opening at Vespa Village

9.00 – 19.30: Piaggio Factory plant visit | check in: 15 minutes before the visit in Via Hangar 2 | important notice

9.00 – 16.00: Vespa stand opening at Vespa Village

9.00 – 12.30: Opening technical Assistance Area at Vespa Villa

9.00 – 14.00: Spare shop opening at Vespa Village

9.00 – 19.00: Eccellenze Toscane km0 tastings in Viale Rinaldo Piaggio

9.00 – 16.00: Vespa Village & Vespa Parking opening hours (registrations closes at 21.00)

9.00 – 15.30 Italian Stage of the VESPA RALLY EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 & single round of the Italian Automatic Vespa Championship (CIRVA) at Vespa Village

10.00 – 19:00: Flying experience with Florence Helicopter

10.00 – 13:00 : Dinamismo a due tempi , Paolo Grigò on show, with the collaboration of Edoardo Buffa in Corso Matteotti 91

10.00 – 16:00: Modartech for 140th anniversary Piaggio Group, presentation of students’ creative projects at Istituto Modartech

10.00 – 19:00: Vespart exhibition – halls of the Palp (Palazzo Pretorio) in Pontedera Historical Centre

10.00 – 20:00: photo exhibition ‘Pontedera in Vespa’ at Crec Piaggio and Piaggio Village

10.00 – 20.00: exhibition of works by Accademia di Disegno e Pittura “Cavalletti pazzi” at Crec Piaggio and Villaggio Piaggio

10.00 – 19:00: “Babb. I mai visti” by Giorgio Dal Canto curated by Ilario Luperini. Homage to the artist Babb at Galleria Il Germoglio and in the atrium of Palazzo Comunale

10.30 – 13:30: “the beauty of Sete Sóis Sete Luas” exhibition at Centrum Sete Sóis Sete Luas

10.30: Vespa blessing at Vespa Village

14.00 – 19.30: Break dance contest at Villaggio Piaggio

15.00 – 16:00: Flying experience with Florence Helicopter

15.00 – 18:00: “the beauty of Sete Sóis Sete Luas” exhibition at Centrum Sete Sóis Sete Luas

15.30: VWD24 closing ceremony with Vespa Rally Awards

16.00 – 19:00 : Dinamismo a due tempi , Paolo Grigò on show, with the collaboration of Edoardo Buffa in Corso Matteotti 91

16.00 – 21.00: exhibition “Espressioni meccaniche” at Piccolo Teatro Digitale

16.30: Screening of the film ‘Luca‘ at Cineplex Pontedera

16.00: salute to U.S Pontedera Calcio at the municipal stadium

18.00: book presentation ‘VESPA, guida illustrata all’identificazione’ by Alessandro Pozzi at Libreria Carrara

18.30: Screening of the film ‘Vacanze Romane‘ at Cineplex Pontedera

21.00: Screening of the film ‘Enrico Piaggio. Un Sogno italiano’ at Cineplex Pontedera

VESPA DIVISIONS

Touring Division

Vespa was born to make a lot of kilometers on the road and, from 1946 until today, she has done more. The Vespa meeting is an opportunity to discover the beauty of the city/region/country to Vespisti who live far away. Our main event is Vespa World Days, the successor of Eurovespa since 2007.

Sport Division

Today, Vespa-friendly championships have been created where you can express all your desire to play safely and under the watchful eye of experts, marshals and enthusiasts.Those who like to play with orienteering and the stopwatch can try their hand at the VespaRally, while for those who love precision and agility there is the Gymkana.

The Vespa Rally Championship was born out of a desire to experience the Vespa in a more sparkling way, a touch of competition combined with the chance to see views and roads normally off the beaten track.

A route, an average speed and special stages where the challenge is to keep to your own time so as to zero the performance differences between Vespa and Vespa.

A safe and fun way to enjoy a Vespa experience with something extra, having fun, challenging each other in navigation skills and chronometer use.

The gymkana is a test of skill with obstacles placed in specially marked areas. It consists of a course with various difficulties to be tackled in the shortest possible time without committing penalties that, in part, reproduce the difficulties that the Vespa rider might encounter on everyday roads: for example, small jumps, transferring objects (moving rings, bottles or other) from one place to another, poles or pins to be tackled at speed, inversions, slaloms, bridges to cross and more. It is a very fun discipline that requires skill and good training.

The Vespa gymkhana was practically born with the Vespa itself, from the end of the years it participated in the motorbike gymkhana surprising the motorbike competitors with its great agility.

KIND OF EVENT

The Vespa World Days (Eurovespa) is an annual meeting of the official Vespa clubs for all other official Vespa clubs under the custody of the World Vespa club. It is a touristic meeting with the purpose to:

a. establish and maintain the international contact and friendships

b. to show the touristic or club related place of interest /areas

c. to present the Vespa clubs and the community

d. to maintain and improve public the image of the Vespa clubs and the Vespa as well as advertise to join the community

This event is NOT and has to be not a commercial and/or a sales event!

This is a Club Event and, from budget side is independent from Piaggio (see paragraph 6 and 10) for sure LVC, NVC have to respect the rules and Piaggio Policy because Piaggio is the Owner of vespa brand.

This event is a basely a closed (non-public) meeting. In accordance with the Vespa World Club, the NVC can open some program points (part events) to the public, excluded from this possibility is the Gala Dinner. The Vespa exhibition and three thirds of the event meeting place has to be public freely accessible during daytime.

FACTORY TOUR

Vespa Factory Plant Visit

Are you ready for the experience, unprecedented for many, of visiting the Vespa factory plant, where the famous scooter has been born continuously since 1946?

On the occasion of Vespa World Days, Piaggio is opening the doors of the factory on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 to registered Vespisti only by offering the opportunity for a tour, aboard friendly little trains, to discover how and where the Vespa was born.

Required to register between March 29 and April 6 on the Registration System, adding the experience among those scheduled.

Are you ready to live the experience, unheard of for many, of visiting the Vespa factory , where the famous scooter has been created continuously since 1946?

On the occasion of the Vespa World Days, Piaggio opens the doors of the factory on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st to registered Vespa enthusiasts, offering the opportunity of a tour, aboard cute little trains, to discover how and where the Vespa was born.

It is mandatory to register between March 29th and April 6th on the Registration System , adding the experience to those scheduled.

The tour begins at the entrance to the Piaggio factory, on viale Hangar.