Sanchez Makes Perfect Comeback to Top Step in TT Circuit Assen

Sanchez Makes Perfect Comeback to the Top Step in Assen

Spanish rookie Gonzalo Sanchez made an excellent return to the top step of the podium in the second race of the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup at the TT Circuit Assen after a disappointing DNF in Race 1.

Race 1 winner Marc Vich made the best launch from the line and took an early lead, pulling a gap of one second over the pack before the end of the first lap, but Sanchez was quick to catch his compatriot and make his own bid for the race win. By lap four the Spanish duo had pulled a gap of 3.8 seconds over their rivals, who were in a big group ranging from third to 11th. This group swapped places many times over the course of each 4.5km lap and was more hectic than the relative calm at the front with Vich and Sanchez.

Saturday’s winner Vich held firm for the bulk of the 10-lap race, using his experience and track knowledge to put in smooth and quick laps. Although he led on laps two and three, Sanchez preferred to sit behind his rival, following his lines and waiting for the optimum moment to make a move on a circuit he has never ridden before. This moment came on the last corners of the final lap of the legendary Dutch track when he slipped past Vich. The 15-year-old rookie managed to defend his position into the Gert Timmer chicane and take his third win of the season.

After earning 25-points on Saturday Vich added to his impressive haul with second, just +0.018 behind Sanchez. Brazil’s Eduardo Burr came through for another rostrum result in third after a tremendous group battle. Takumi Takahashi was fourth and Dorian Joulin took fifth after a penalty for Dawid Nowak on the final lap.

The Netherlands’ Indi Schunselaar had a disappointing end to his home race weekend when he suffered a crash at Turn 17 on the third lap.

Round 3 of the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup will take place at Misano World Circuit from June 14th-16th.

FULL RESULTS – R3 bLU cRU World Cup – RACE TWO

Gonzalo Sanchez

Race 2 Winner

“I’m back in business! I’m so happy to be back on the top step, especially after yesterday which was hard with the crash. Yesterday evening I spent a lot of time with my team working on the strategy, I had confidence in myself and I pushed very hard during the whole race and this is the result! It wasn’t easy because I have never been to this circuit before, but I studied and did everything I could to learn it in the wet and dry. I need to thank everyone who makes it possible for me to be here, and especially those who support me even in the hard times.”