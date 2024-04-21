BMW rider gambling on SC0 rear and SC2 front while Yamaha takes WorldSSP win

In an extremely heated Race 2 that was also threatened by rain in the final laps, Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) took the win in WorldSBK, gaining the upper hand over Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team), in that order. Razgatlioğlu was the only rider other than Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) to choose the hardest blend combination available in Assen, namely the SC2 front and SC0 rear. In the Superpole Race this morning, his race strategy allowed Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) to take full advantage of the SCQ rear tyre to take home the win ahead of teammate Nicolò Bulega and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK). In Race 2 of WorldSSP, victory went to Glenn Van Straalen (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing). All the riders on the grid elected to start with the SC1 front and SC0 rear, but the rain that arrived during the second lap forced them to change strategies and return to pit lane to put on rain tyres, which allowed them to complete the race The extreme conditions in Assen gave us feedback on the entire range



“Considering the extreme variability of the conditions throughout the weekend, we can say that all three types of tyres – slick, rain and intermediate – and the relative compound versions, performed well. In spite of the rather low asphalt and a track that was not particularly rubberised due to the rainfall over the past few days, in the Superpole Race, all the riders decided to start with the SCQ rear solution. In less than optimum conditions of use for this compound, what made the difference was the riders’ skill in managing it over the ten-lap race distance. In Race 2, on the other hand, all the compounds were used. Razgatlioğlu gambled on the SC0 rear, but the riders who chose the SCX were also in the mix down to the end. As for the front, by opting for the SC2, Razgatlioğlu made a different choice than most of his rivals, who used the SC1. During this weekend, the young riders in the Northern Talent Cup also had the chance to get to know our tyres in different situations, but they were never able to use the slicks. The rain solution lent itself well to a vast range of uses, from wet to dry, like in Race 2 today.” · All the WorldSBK riders chose the SC1-SCQ front and rear combination for the Superpole Race, with the exception of Scott Redding (BMW) who opted for the SC2 front. Reigning World Champion Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) took his second win of the season after gaining the upper hand on the penultimate lap over his teammate Nicolò Bulega and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki). · In Race 2 of WorldSBK, once again, almost all the riders on the grid went with the SC1 as the preferred solution at the front, with the exception of Rea and Locatelli on Yamaha and Razgatlioğlu and Redding on BMW who instead mounted the SC2. Choices for the rear varied more, with the grid split almost equally between the SC0 and SCX, and two riders opting for the C0900 development tyre. · In Race 2 of WorldSSP, all the riders started with the SC1 front and SC0 rear combination and then put on rain tyres during the forced pit stop when the rain began to fall in the early stages of the race. · With SC2 tyres as the standard allocation at the front and rear, Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki) won the second WorldSSP300 race of the weekend. With him on the podium were Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki), second, and Petr Svoboda (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki), third.